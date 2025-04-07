Sam Flanders says he has no problem with the way Mac Andrew conducted himself late in Saturday's game

Mac Andrew and Riley Thilthorpe grapple after the match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at People First Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast loves the attitude and competitiveness shown by Mac Andrew late in Saturday's win over Adelaide, and midfielder Sam Flanders wants to see more of it.

Andrew was a central figure in the dying moment of the Suns' one-point win, getting in the face of five-goal forward Riley Thilthorpe after the Crow had given away a late free kick.

Moments later he executed a perfect spoil when the Adelaide spearhead looked in prime position to mark in the forward pocket.

The pair exchanged pleasantries following the final siren, with Thilthorpe not keen on a handshake and Andrew smirking and giving a thumbs-up, as players from both teams rushed in.

Speaking on Monday following a light training session at Carrara, Flanders said he had no problem with the way Andrew conducted himself.

"We don't want to be robots," Flanders said.

"Everyone has personality, and obviously Mac wears his hear on his sleeve. He backs it up with his performance.

"He brings such a unique display of skills to our back unit, so if he does a little bit of that we don't mind it. I think it's great for the game."

Andrew, 21, has shown a want for the big moments in tight games already in his career, with an after-the-siren goal against Essendon last season.

Flanders said the key defender was demonstrating an identity Gold Coast was developing this season, based on the 1980s Detroit Pistons 'Bad Boys'.

"Grit is one of our key words we want to live by. Mac is showing grit in different ways to others," he said

"To go along with the Bad Boys, that's what they used to do back in the day, and we're trying to bring as much of that to life as possible."

Gold Coast moved to a 3-0 record with the victory ahead of Saturday’s match against North Melbourne in Gather Round.