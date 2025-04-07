Matthew Lloyd has discussed how the Cats are using star forward Jeremy Cameron

Jeremy Cameron marks the ball during Geelong's clash against Brisbane in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG will be out of premiership contention if it continues to play Jeremy Cameron away from his position as key forward, according to Essendon great Matthew Lloyd.

Despite a 39-point win over a struggling Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night, Geelong's 2024 leading goalkicker roaming up the field has Lloyd concerned.

After the key forward moved into the defensive half across the match, Lloyd says the 2019 Coleman medallist is having less of an impact in the forward line, and the pressure is now on Patrick Dangerfield to make up the difference.

"I haven't liked the way (Cameron has) been used by (coach) Chris Scott," Lloyd said on Access.

"I think he has the licence to roam up the field. But you tell me if these stats are impressive: 22 disposals, he took seven marks, only one of them were inside forward 50 and 41 per cent of his disposals were in the back half of the ground."

Despite a standout round one performance against Fremantle, which saw Cameron contribute four goals in the Cats' 78-point win, the 32-year-old has since only kicked three goals in as many games.

With Cameron spending less time in the forward line, the responsibility is now falling to veteran Dangerfield to do some damage on the scoreboard.

"I think it's putting too much pressure on Patrick Dangerfield," Lloyd said.

"Dangerfield was my best on ground (against Melbourne), but you can't ask for Dangerfield to be your No.1 forward. Shannon Neale isn't performing. They need Jeremy Cameron back kicking four or five goals to challenge him."

Geelong may have won two of its first four games, but Lloyd still has reservations as to how advantageous it is to move Cameron, who was ranked fifth in AFL.com.au's The 25 in March, further away from goal.

According to Lloyd, the Cats can't win the flag unless Cameron is back in the position that has made him one of the game's biggest threats.

"(The win over Melbourne) was against the bottom six side and in previous weeks they've lost games against St Kilda and against Brisbane," Lloyd said.

"I think at times (let him roam), but he's being in defence far too often.

"If Cameron continues to be 'roaming Jeremy' in season 2025 … Geelong can't win this premiership."