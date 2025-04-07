The next edition of AFL.com.au's The 25 will be published on Tuesday

Sam Darcy kicks for goal during the Western Bulldogs' game against Fremantle in R5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 25 will return on Tuesday, so who have been the biggest movers and shakers in the first month of the season?

Last month, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the April edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the first four rounds of 2025.

Marcus Bontempelli, Zak Butters, Charlie Curnow, Errol Gulden and Jesse Hogan could all slide after being hit by injury early in the year, while the likes of Will Day and Zach Merrett should move up after strong starts to the season.

Will Nick Daicos retain top spot? Can Sam Darcy force his way in? And what to make of the likes of Harry Sheezel (No.22 in March) and Jason Horne-Francis (No.19 in March) after sluggish starts to the season?

See below for a reminder of The 25 for March and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Tuesday when we will publish the April edition.

Learn More 15:54

The 25 - March edition

1. Nick Daicos

2. Marcus Bontempelli

3. Patrick Cripps

4. Isaac Heeney

5. Jeremy Cameron

6. Christian Petracca

7. Lachie Neale

8. Zak Butters

9. Max Gawn

10. Charlie Curnow

11. Errol Gulden

12. Chad Warner

13. Toby Greene

14. Sam Taylor

15. Caleb Serong

16. Jesse Hogan

17. Tom Stewart

18. Zach Merrett

19. Jason Horne-Francis

20. Will Day

21. Izak Rankine

22. Harry Sheezel

23. Harris Andrews

24. James Sicily

25. Max Holmes