THE 25 will return on Tuesday, so who have been the biggest movers and shakers in the first month of the season?
Last month, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.
On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the April edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the first four rounds of 2025.
Marcus Bontempelli, Zak Butters, Charlie Curnow, Errol Gulden and Jesse Hogan could all slide after being hit by injury early in the year, while the likes of Will Day and Zach Merrett should move up after strong starts to the season.
Will Nick Daicos retain top spot? Can Sam Darcy force his way in? And what to make of the likes of Harry Sheezel (No.22 in March) and Jason Horne-Francis (No.19 in March) after sluggish starts to the season?
See below for a reminder of The 25 for March and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Tuesday when we will publish the April edition.
1. Nick Daicos
2. Marcus Bontempelli
3. Patrick Cripps
4. Isaac Heeney
5. Jeremy Cameron
6. Christian Petracca
7. Lachie Neale
8. Zak Butters
9. Max Gawn
10. Charlie Curnow
11. Errol Gulden
12. Chad Warner
13. Toby Greene
14. Sam Taylor
15. Caleb Serong
16. Jesse Hogan
17. Tom Stewart
18. Zach Merrett
19. Jason Horne-Francis
20. Will Day
21. Izak Rankine
22. Harry Sheezel
23. Harris Andrews
24. James Sicily
25. Max Holmes