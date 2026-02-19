Nick Daicos poses for a photo during Collingwood's official team photo day on January 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BEING prepared for your AFL Fantasy Draft is an important part of the pre-season and it has just got a whole lot easier.

Compiling your pre-draft list ahead of draft day will help you make the best calls when you're on the clock and it's your turn to pick. You can shuffle your players into the order in which you would like to draft them and use this as a guide for the big day.

It is paramount that you stay flexible throughout the draft, but to have players ready to pick means that you don't miss the key ones you have your eye on.

If you sort by average, you'll often find players who can appear lower on the list than their likely output for the season ahead. The most obvious one is Sam Flanders. He averaged 68.2 last season and many Fantasy coaches are predicting a 90-plus return as a midfielder at St Kilda.

On the flipside, there are some players who may not perform as well as the season prior.

Find those sleepers and the players you keep thinking to "bump up the draft rankings" when compiling your ranks.

Get your Pre-Draft List ready ahead of your #AFLFantasy Draft Day!



Click and drag players into your preferred order (or type in a rank number) and make sure you drop or ignore players you don't want to draft.



You can also copy an expert list via Manage Lists.

Head to the pre-draft list tab on the Fantasy Draft website or app and use the click and drag feature or type in a number to rank players as you see fit. If you'd like a template from an expert, hit 'manage lists' and choose to 'copy a list' and choose from an expert. Currently you can use stats whiz Jaiden Popowski's data driven list or Warnie's curated list that is changing on the daily!

Once you've created a pre-draft list, you can copy these to other draft leagues so you only need to do it once. You can create multiple lists as that could be handy across your different leagues due to settings or possibly your Keeper rankings are different than your single-season re-draft list.

Warnie's top 100 draft rankings

Rank Player Position ADP 1 Harry Sheezel MID/FWD 2 2 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera DEF 1 3 Nick Daicos MID 3 4 Jordan Dawson MID 13 5 Bailey Smith MID 4 6 Marcus Bontempelli MID 7 7 Errol Gulden MID 14 8 Tim English RUC 9 9 Brodie Grundy RUC 12 10 Lachie Whitfield DEF 8 11 Connor Rozee DEF/MID 17 12 Josh Dunkley MID 10 13 Max Gawn RUC 5 14 Tristan Xerri RUC 6 15 Zak Butters MID 11 16 Zach Merrett MID 15 17 Christian Petracca MID/FWD 28 18 Sam Flanders FWD 65 19 Jye Caldwell MID 29 20 Jack Steele MID 16 21 Jack Sinclair DEF 25 22 Lachie Ash DEF 22 23 Andrew Brayshaw MID 26 24 Finn Callaghan MID 20 25 Darcy Cameron RUC 31 26 Noah Anderson MID 32 27 Will Ashcroft MID 21 28 Hugh McCluggage MID 30 29 Sam Walsh MID 43 30 Caleb Serong MID 33 31 Luke Jackson RUC 47 32 Gryan Miers FWD 52 33 Josh Daicos DEF 34 34 Max Holmes MID 23 35 Matt Rowell MID 19 36 Luke Davies-Uniacke MID 60 37 Lachie Neale MID 39 38 Izak Rankine MID/FWD 51 39 Kysaiah Pickett MID/FWD 46 40 Colby McKercher DEF 38 41 Dayne Zorko DEF 27 42 Bailey Dale DEF 35 43 Clayton Oliver MID 56 44 George Hewett MID 41 45 Archie Roberts DEF 67 46 Jordan Clark DEF 55 47 Christian Salem DEF 50 48 Tom McCarthy DEF 62 49 Isaac Heeney MID 49 50 Tim Taranto MID 54 51 Karl Amon DEF 76 52 Nic Newman DEF 24 53 Callum Mills DEF 80 54 Rory Laird DEF 68 55 Darcy Parish MID 70 56 Ollie Wines MID 82 57 Patrick Cripps MID 63 58 Ed Richards MID 57 59 Adam Cerra MID 79 60 Jai Newcombe MID 71 61 Tom Atkins MID 91 62 Touk Miller MID 75 63 Mason Redman DEF 45 64 Chad Warner MID 86 65 Jaspa Fletcher DEF 96 66 Dylan Moore FWD 72 67 Tom Stewart DEF 66 68 Tom De Koning RUC 78 69 Shaun Mannagh FWD 74 70 Sam Darcy FWD 48 71 Nick Blakey DEF 69 72 John Noble DEF 73 73 Caleb Daniel DEF 102 74 Sam Banks DEF 111 75 Miles Bergman DEF 108 76 Matthew Kennedy MID 87 77 Luke Ryan DEF 84 78 Jayden Short DEF 89 79 Rowan Marshall RUC 18 80 Toby Nankervis RUC 64 81 Marcus Windhager MID 109 82 Jason Horne-Francis MID 93 83 Trent Rivers DEF 104 84 Liam Duggan DEF 125 85 Zac Bailey MID/FWD 53 86 Jy Simpkin MID/FWD 61 87 Jeremy Cameron FWD 59 88 Connor Macdonald FWD 145 89 Josh Ward MID 170 90 Harley Reid MID 133 91 Jake Soligo MID 139 92 Wil Powell DEF 232 93 Sam Durham MID 134 94 Jack Macrae MID 95 95 Oliver Hollands DEF 167 96 Lloyd Meek RUC 42 97 Scott Pendlebury MID 117 98 Josh Rachele FWD 120 99 Joel Freijah MID/FWD 132 100 Jordan De Goey MID/FWD 143



