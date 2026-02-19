BEING prepared for your AFL Fantasy Draft is an important part of the pre-season and it has just got a whole lot easier.
Compiling your pre-draft list ahead of draft day will help you make the best calls when you're on the clock and it's your turn to pick. You can shuffle your players into the order in which you would like to draft them and use this as a guide for the big day.
It is paramount that you stay flexible throughout the draft, but to have players ready to pick means that you don't miss the key ones you have your eye on.
If you sort by average, you'll often find players who can appear lower on the list than their likely output for the season ahead. The most obvious one is Sam Flanders. He averaged 68.2 last season and many Fantasy coaches are predicting a 90-plus return as a midfielder at St Kilda.
On the flipside, there are some players who may not perform as well as the season prior.
Find those sleepers and the players you keep thinking to "bump up the draft rankings" when compiling your ranks.
Head to the pre-draft list tab on the Fantasy Draft website or app and use the click and drag feature or type in a number to rank players as you see fit. If you'd like a template from an expert, hit 'manage lists' and choose to 'copy a list' and choose from an expert. Currently you can use stats whiz Jaiden Popowski's data driven list or Warnie's curated list that is changing on the daily!
Once you've created a pre-draft list, you can copy these to other draft leagues so you only need to do it once. You can create multiple lists as that could be handy across your different leagues due to settings or possibly your Keeper rankings are different than your single-season re-draft list.
Warnie's top 100 draft rankings
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Position
|
ADP
|
1
|
Harry Sheezel
|
MID/FWD
|
2
|
2
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
DEF
|
1
|
3
|
Nick Daicos
|
MID
|
3
|
4
|
Jordan Dawson
|
MID
|
13
|
5
|
Bailey Smith
|
MID
|
4
|
6
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
MID
|
7
|
7
|
Errol Gulden
|
MID
|
14
|
8
|
Tim English
|
RUC
|
9
|
9
|
Brodie Grundy
|
RUC
|
12
|
10
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
DEF
|
8
|
11
|
Connor Rozee
|
DEF/MID
|
17
|
12
|
Josh Dunkley
|
MID
|
10
|
13
|
Max Gawn
|
RUC
|
5
|
14
|
Tristan Xerri
|
RUC
|
6
|
15
|
Zak Butters
|
MID
|
11
|
16
|
Zach Merrett
|
MID
|
15
|
17
|
Christian Petracca
|
MID/FWD
|
28
|
18
|
Sam Flanders
|
FWD
|
65
|
19
|
Jye Caldwell
|
MID
|
29
|
20
|
Jack Steele
|
MID
|
16
|
21
|
Jack Sinclair
|
DEF
|
25
|
22
|
Lachie Ash
|
DEF
|
22
|
23
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
MID
|
26
|
24
|
Finn Callaghan
|
MID
|
20
|
25
|
Darcy Cameron
|
RUC
|
31
|
26
|
Noah Anderson
|
MID
|
32
|
27
|
Will Ashcroft
|
MID
|
21
|
28
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
MID
|
30
|
29
|
Sam Walsh
|
MID
|
43
|
30
|
Caleb Serong
|
MID
|
33
|
31
|
Luke Jackson
|
RUC
|
47
|
32
|
Gryan Miers
|
FWD
|
52
|
33
|
Josh Daicos
|
DEF
|
34
|
34
|
Max Holmes
|
MID
|
23
|
35
|
Matt Rowell
|
MID
|
19
|
36
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
MID
|
60
|
37
|
Lachie Neale
|
MID
|
39
|
38
|
Izak Rankine
|
MID/FWD
|
51
|
39
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
MID/FWD
|
46
|
40
|
Colby McKercher
|
DEF
|
38
|
41
|
Dayne Zorko
|
DEF
|
27
|
42
|
Bailey Dale
|
DEF
|
35
|
43
|
Clayton Oliver
|
MID
|
56
|
44
|
George Hewett
|
MID
|
41
|
45
|
Archie Roberts
|
DEF
|
67
|
46
|
Jordan Clark
|
DEF
|
55
|
47
|
Christian Salem
|
DEF
|
50
|
48
|
Tom McCarthy
|
DEF
|
62
|
49
|
Isaac Heeney
|
MID
|
49
|
50
|
Tim Taranto
|
MID
|
54
|
51
|
Karl Amon
|
DEF
|
76
|
52
|
Nic Newman
|
DEF
|
24
|
53
|
Callum Mills
|
DEF
|
80
|
54
|
Rory Laird
|
DEF
|
68
|
55
|
Darcy Parish
|
MID
|
70
|
56
|
Ollie Wines
|
MID
|
82
|
57
|
Patrick Cripps
|
MID
|
63
|
58
|
Ed Richards
|
MID
|
57
|
59
|
Adam Cerra
|
MID
|
79
|
60
|
Jai Newcombe
|
MID
|
71
|
61
|
Tom Atkins
|
MID
|
91
|
62
|
Touk Miller
|
MID
|
75
|
63
|
Mason Redman
|
DEF
|
45
|
64
|
Chad Warner
|
MID
|
86
|
65
|
Jaspa Fletcher
|
DEF
|
96
|
66
|
Dylan Moore
|
FWD
|
72
|
67
|
Tom Stewart
|
DEF
|
66
|
68
|
Tom De Koning
|
RUC
|
78
|
69
|
Shaun Mannagh
|
FWD
|
74
|
70
|
Sam Darcy
|
FWD
|
48
|
71
|
Nick Blakey
|
DEF
|
69
|
72
|
John Noble
|
DEF
|
73
|
73
|
Caleb Daniel
|
DEF
|
102
|
74
|
Sam Banks
|
DEF
|
111
|
75
|
Miles Bergman
|
DEF
|
108
|
76
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
MID
|
87
|
77
|
Luke Ryan
|
DEF
|
84
|
78
|
Jayden Short
|
DEF
|
89
|
79
|
Rowan Marshall
|
RUC
|
18
|
80
|
Toby Nankervis
|
RUC
|
64
|
81
|
Marcus Windhager
|
MID
|
109
|
82
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
MID
|
93
|
83
|
Trent Rivers
|
DEF
|
104
|
84
|
Liam Duggan
|
DEF
|
125
|
85
|
Zac Bailey
|
MID/FWD
|
53
|
86
|
Jy Simpkin
|
MID/FWD
|
61
|
87
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
FWD
|
59
|
88
|
Connor Macdonald
|
FWD
|
145
|
89
|
Josh Ward
|
MID
|
170
|
90
|
Harley Reid
|
MID
|
133
|
91
|
Jake Soligo
|
MID
|
139
|
92
|
Wil Powell
|
DEF
|
232
|
93
|
Sam Durham
|
MID
|
134
|
94
|
Jack Macrae
|
MID
|
95
|
95
|
Oliver Hollands
|
DEF
|
167
|
96
|
Lloyd Meek
|
RUC
|
42
|
97
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
MID
|
117
|
98
|
Josh Rachele
|
FWD
|
120
|
99
|
Joel Freijah
|
MID/FWD
|
132
|
100
|
Jordan De Goey
|
MID/FWD
|
143
