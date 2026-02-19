Nick Daicos poses for a photo during Collingwood's official team photo day on January 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BEING prepared for your AFL Fantasy Draft is an important part of the pre-season and it has just got a whole lot easier.

Compiling your pre-draft list ahead of draft day will help you make the best calls when you're on the clock and it's your turn to pick. You can shuffle your players into the order in which you would like to draft them and use this as a guide for the big day.

It is paramount that you stay flexible throughout the draft, but to have players ready to pick means that you don't miss the key ones you have your eye on.

If you sort by average, you'll often find players who can appear lower on the list than their likely output for the season ahead. The most obvious one is Sam Flanders. He averaged 68.2 last season and many Fantasy coaches are predicting a 90-plus return as a midfielder at St Kilda.

On the flipside, there are some players who may not perform as well as the season prior.

Find those sleepers and the players you keep thinking to "bump up the draft rankings" when compiling your ranks.

Head to the pre-draft list tab on the Fantasy Draft website or app and use the click and drag feature or type in a number to rank players as you see fit. If you'd like a template from an expert, hit 'manage lists' and choose to 'copy a list' and choose from an expert. Currently you can use stats whiz Jaiden Popowski's data driven list or Warnie's curated list that is changing on the daily!

Once you've created a pre-draft list, you can copy these to other draft leagues so you only need to do it once. You can create multiple lists as that could be handy across your different leagues due to settings or possibly your Keeper rankings are different than your single-season re-draft list.

Warnie's top 100 draft rankings

Rank

Player

Position

ADP

1

Harry Sheezel

MID/FWD

2

2

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

DEF

1

3

Nick Daicos

MID

3

4

Jordan Dawson

MID

13

5

Bailey Smith

MID

4

6

Marcus Bontempelli

MID

7

7

Errol Gulden

MID

14

8

Tim English

RUC

9

9

Brodie Grundy

RUC

12

10

Lachie Whitfield

DEF

8

11

Connor Rozee

DEF/MID

17

12

Josh Dunkley

MID

10

13

Max Gawn

RUC

5

14

Tristan Xerri

RUC

6

15

Zak Butters

MID

11

16

Zach Merrett

MID

15

17

Christian Petracca

MID/FWD

28

18

Sam Flanders

FWD

65

19

Jye Caldwell

MID

29

20

Jack Steele

MID

16

21

Jack Sinclair

DEF

25

22

Lachie Ash

DEF

22

23

Andrew Brayshaw

MID

26

24

Finn Callaghan

MID

20

25

Darcy Cameron

RUC

31

26

Noah Anderson

MID

32

27

Will Ashcroft

MID

21

28

Hugh McCluggage

MID

30

29

Sam Walsh

MID

43

30

Caleb Serong

MID

33

31

Luke Jackson

RUC

47

32

Gryan Miers

FWD

52

33

Josh Daicos

DEF

34

34

Max Holmes

MID

23

35

Matt Rowell

MID

19

36

Luke Davies-Uniacke

MID

60

37

Lachie Neale

MID

39

38

Izak Rankine

MID/FWD

51

39

Kysaiah Pickett

MID/FWD

46

40

Colby McKercher

DEF

38

41

Dayne Zorko

DEF

27

42

Bailey Dale

DEF

35

43

Clayton Oliver

MID

56

44

George Hewett

MID

41

45

Archie Roberts

DEF

67

46

Jordan Clark

DEF

55

47

Christian Salem

DEF

50

48

Tom McCarthy

DEF

62

49

Isaac Heeney

MID

49

50

Tim Taranto

MID

54

51

Karl Amon

DEF

76

52

Nic Newman

DEF

24

53

Callum Mills

DEF

80

54

Rory Laird

DEF

68

55

Darcy Parish

MID

70

56

Ollie Wines

MID

82

57

Patrick Cripps

MID

63

58

Ed Richards

MID

57

59

Adam Cerra

MID

79

60

Jai Newcombe

MID

71

61

Tom Atkins

MID

91

62

Touk Miller

MID

75

63

Mason Redman

DEF

45

64

Chad Warner

MID

86

65

Jaspa Fletcher

DEF

96

66

Dylan Moore

FWD

72

67

Tom Stewart

DEF

66

68

Tom De Koning

RUC

78

69

Shaun Mannagh

FWD

74

70

Sam Darcy

FWD

48

71

Nick Blakey

DEF

69

72

John Noble

DEF

73

73

Caleb Daniel

DEF

102

74

Sam Banks

DEF

111

75

Miles Bergman

DEF

108

76

Matthew Kennedy

MID

87

77

Luke Ryan

DEF

84

78

Jayden Short

DEF

89

79

Rowan Marshall

RUC

18

80

Toby Nankervis

RUC

64

81

Marcus Windhager

MID

109

82

Jason Horne-Francis

MID

93

83

Trent Rivers

DEF

104

84

Liam Duggan

DEF

125

85

Zac Bailey

MID/FWD

53

86

Jy Simpkin

MID/FWD

61

87

Jeremy Cameron

FWD

59

88

Connor Macdonald

FWD

145

89

Josh Ward

MID

170

90

Harley Reid

MID

133

91

Jake Soligo

MID

139

92

Wil Powell

DEF

232

93

Sam Durham

MID

134

94

Jack Macrae

MID

95

95

Oliver Hollands

DEF

167

96

Lloyd Meek

RUC

42

97

Scott Pendlebury

MID

117

98

Josh Rachele

FWD

120

99

Joel Freijah

MID/FWD

132

100

Jordan De Goey

MID/FWD

143


