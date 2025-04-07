Jack Henry is set to miss the next three-to-four weeks after injuring his hamstring during Friday night's clash against Melbourne

Jack Henry leaves the ground during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GEELONG is set to be without Jack Henry for three-to-four weeks after the defender strained his hamstring during Friday night's win against Melbourne.

Henry left the field during the second quarter of the clash, with scans on Monday revealing the extent of the injury.

Learn More 00:39

“Following scans on Monday, Jack is expected to miss the next three to four weeks with a hamstring strain," Cats footy boss Andrew Mackie said.

“Whilst disappointing for Jack, he has started the year off extremely well and we are looking forward to seeing him back playing.”