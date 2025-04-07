Levi Ashcroft in action during the match between Richmond and Brisbane at the MCG in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LEVI Ashcroft snuck a moment on the MCG last September, celebrating brother Will's Grand Final triumph and Norm Smith medal win with Brisbane.

He had his own moment in the sun on Saturday, named round four's Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for his 22-disposal, one-goal performance against Richmond.

RISING STAR HUB Check out all this year's nominees

"Playing your first AFL game on the MCG is amazing. I got to jump on the MCG at the end of the Grand Final last year, but it was a different feeling being able to pull on the boots and the Lions guernsey for the first time out there," Ashcroft told AFL.com.au.

"That was a bit of a 'pinch yourself' moment for me. Playing with some of the guys like Lachie Neale and Josh Dunkley, Hugh McCluggage, (brother) Will, those guys who I look up to and have looked up to for a long time now.

"Obviously Lachie is a Brownlow medallist, there's All-Australian players in there like 'Zorks' (Dayne Zorko), Harris (Andrews), so it's very cool for me to be able to pull on the same guernsey as them and run out side by side."

Learn More 01:05

A top junior talent, Ashcroft made his debut in Brisbane's first game of the season, against Sydney.

He was initially named as substitute, before the late withdrawal of Charlie Cameron saw an elevation into the on-field 22, and admitted he was a tiny bit flat to have not been initially starting.

"A little bit of part of me was like that at the start, but I was very excited to have been an AFL footballer and live out my dream," Ashcroft said.

"Whether you're the sub or you're playing in the 22, to me, it's still a game. You still get to notch up a game under your belt, you're still in the 23 and in the side. So it didn't really matter to me, but I was fortunate enough to be able to play the full game in the 22 which is amazing."

Learn More 00:45

Pick No.5 in last year's draft as a father-son selection, Ashcroft spent his final year of junior footy split across several teams, including Sandringham Dragons, Vic Metro and his school side, Brighton Grammar.

While Ashcroft has long been primed for the step up to the AFL, there's no getting around the bumps and bruises that come from playing against men for the first time, although he's relishing the time afforded to professional athletes.

"Last year at school I was playing in four or five different teams, so it wasn't really a stable environment, in a way. I was playing for a lot of different teams, I was doing recovery by myself when I could, and it was a bit disjointed," he said.

"Whereas now, I can fully focus on one club, and one area where I can come in and do recovery, review my games, it's a stable environment, with one team and one goal of the premiership at the end of the year.

"I've been doing a lot of swimming, and using compression boots (to aid recovery). We get a lot of physio and treatment during the week, so many resources here at the club, and external massage therapists who come in.

"I've found swimming's been huge to get a bit of movement through my body to be ready for next week and loosen stiffness, while keeping off your legs."

The Ashcroft family have lived in both Queensland and Victoria over Levi's life, but most have returned north this year.

Younger sister Lucy is playing for the club's Academy and is eligible for the 2027 AFLW Draft.

"It's so special, it could be a fourth member, potentially of the family playing for the Lions. She is, in a way, playing for the Academy at the moment in the under-16s," Ashcroft said.

"She's doing so well there and is loving her time back up here. It's amazing for us, to have four of us having pulled on the same colours and to play for the same club."

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)