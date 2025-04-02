Her two brothers are taking the AFL world by storm, but Lucy Ashcroft is charting her own footy path

L-R: Will, Lucy, and Levi Ashcroft. Picture: Brisbane Lions

WILL and Levi Ashcroft may be making their mark in the AFL, but another Ashcroft is set to take the footy world by storm in the next few years, with younger sister Lucy joining the Brisbane Lions Academy.

Draft-eligible in 2027, Ashcroft has similar traits to her brothers in her ability to hit the scoreboard and clean skills in the contest.

The daughter of three-time premiership player Marcus Ashcroft, the Lions will be able to bid on Lucy through the father-daughter rule, should she nominate for the draft that year.

Lucy Ashcroft (second from left) at brother Levi (fourth from right) jumper presentation on March 15, 2025. Picture: Brisbane Lions/Instagram

She’s not the only father-daughter prospect to join the Lions’ Academy this year, with former Lion Clark Keating’s daughter Claudia and Trent Croad’s daughter Sierra also taking part.

Whilst Trent spent his career at Hawthorn and Fremantle – meaning Sierra is father-daughter eligible at the Hawks and Dockers - Keating is a former teammate of Marcus Ashcroft and was also part of Brisbane’s three-time premiership winning team in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

Under AFLW rules, a player’s father only needs to have played one game for a club for his daughter to be eligible for that club through the father-daughter mechanism.

The Lions Academy team will be competing in the U16 Girls Marsh National Championships, from Sunday, April 6 through to Thursday, April 17.