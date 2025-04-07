Collingwood won't return to Melbourne in between two monster clashes in rounds five and six

Collingwood players after their win over Carlton in R4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will head on an eight-day road trip this Thursday ahead of blockbuster games against Sydney in Gather Round and Brisbane on Easter Thursday.

The Magpies have decided to fly straight from Adelaide to Brisbane on Saturday, rather than returning to Melbourne in between games.

Craig McRae's side will train at West Adelaide Football Club on Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday night's game against the Swans at Adelaide Oval.

Collingwood has won both of its Gather Round games to date, beating Hawthorn by five points last year after winning by six points against St Kilda in the inaugural South Australian showpiece in 2023.

Learn More 15:54

With no state league football this weekend due to the VFL v SANFL game in the Barossa Valley, Collingwood will bring an extended squad on the road. The VFL side will play on Good Friday against Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena.

After the Swans game, the Magpies will fly to Queensland on Saturday morning and base themselves out of Southport Football Club on the Gold Coast ahead of a captain's run at the Gabba on Wednesday.

Collingwood won last year's Easter Thursday game by 20 points to hand the Lions a 0-3 start to 2024, ending a run of three losses against Brisbane in the marquee slot.

Learn More 15:32

The fixture was first introduced in 2003 during the golden era under Leigh Matthews, with Collingwood playing the first two and six in total since it was introduced as part of an extended round over Easter.

Star recruit Dan Houston will miss both games against the Swans and Lions after Collingwood accepted the two-game suspension after the dual All-Australian collected Lachie Fogarty high in the win over Carlton.

After a poor start to the season in Opening Round, Collingwood is now 3-1 after beating the Blues last Thursday night at the MCG.