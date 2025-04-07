Trade tips ahead of being back to a full round of nine games

Riley Bice celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SWINGS and roundabouts. Picking the right players to come into your team and in turn, the right players on field can dictate how your weekend goes.

Roy made the elite call to bring in Swans defender Riley Bice and play him on field for his 125. Not only did he receive the five votes in the Cash Cow of the Year award for round four, he find himself as an important piece in the AFL Fantasy Classic puzzle.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The Traders chat on-field strategy as Gather Round sees all 18 clubs playing and the rules in Fantasy Classic back to normal with the regular on-field 22 counting towards the weekly score.

Could Bice be a starter in your squad?

He's the most popular player traded in as Warnie and Calvin look to restructure slightly to get the must-have cash cow in their teams.

Rucks dominate discussion with Tristan Xerri and Max Gawn posting disappointing scores in the last three weeks. Can they go?

There's plenty of fun and banter on the latest episode of AFL Fantasy with The Traders including answers to your questions.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - Calvin has been dethroned.

8:05 - Riley Bice gets the five votes in the Cash Cow of the Year award.

9:55 - News including possible injuries to Nathan O'Driscoll, Tristan Xerri and Izak Rankine.

15:00 - Tom Sparrow is added to Tag Watch.

16:50 - Dual-position updates come after round five.

20:00 - Rookies and team structure.

30:00 - Who should we have in our ruck line-up?

34:15 - Is Kieren Briggs the best value ruck option?

37:55 - Calvin thinks Ryan Maric is a good choice now.

40:33 - The most traded players and The Traders' early moves.

42:35 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

48:15 - Joel Freijah or Sam De Koning out?

53:00 - Will we see Xavier Lindsay this week?

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.