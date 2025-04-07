Sam Walsh in action during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S players are firmly behind embattled coach Michael Voss and adamant their fitness stacks up, says vice-captain Sam Walsh.

The Blues entered 2025 with expectations of at least reaching the top four.

Instead, they are 0-4 and sit 16th, with their coach under the pump.

"Absolutely we're all behind 'Vossy', and he's been a great support for all of us," Walsh said on Monday.

"We've been through a lot of things together, and I feel like he assesses and sees the game really well and gives us a clear path forward."

"Now it's up to us to keep on taking that accountability," Walsh added.

"Because at the end of the day, we're the ones out there. It's not the coaches.

"Good leaders are good leaders for a reason, and in tough times, he (Voss) stands up, he comes to work, he's got a smile on his face, but he's also there to be able to point out where we need to improve to become the team we want to."

Walsh believed Voss's gameplan was clear enough, but Carlton wasn't executing for four quarters.

Carlton has lost second halves by an average of 27.5 points.

"I definitely don't think it's a fitness thing," Walsh said.

"In terms of some of the games, I feel like our efficiency's really let us down.

"In the game, you can start to force it a little bit more and go away from what actually works and playing to your strengths as a team.

"And maybe that leads you to biting off things that you feel isn't there, or we try and all collapse into the contest and it gives teams space on the outside, and it makes it look like you're not fit because you're chasing for all the quarter.

"So there's different areas to why that shows up, but we know from the work that we've done in pre-season that we've got the capacity to do it."

When asked about Carlton's finals aspirations, Walsh wouldn't look beyond facing West Coast in Gather Round on Saturday.

"The reality is we've got this week to try and win a game and get our season rolling," he said.

"And from there, you just keep chipping away and if we get better each week, then I know we're going to have a good finished product at the end of it.

"There's still a lot of footy to be played. We're definitely not the only team to be in this position before, and we know that we've got it in us."

Forward Harry McKay, who has missed three games through personal reasons, kicked two goals in the VFL on Saturday.

But he is no guarantee to return at AFL level.

"It was great to see him back out there playing ... his whole game he was looking very active and providing a lot of options, which is all you can do," Walsh said.

"And I feel like off the field he's been very well supported by the club, and he's been thankful for all the support he's got.

"When he's ready to go, it'll be good to see him out there."

Elijah Hollands is in the frame to return.