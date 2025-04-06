IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Is Ross Lyon coaching as well as anyone in the game right now?
- Jack Higgins stepping up in Max King's absence
- Caleb Serong with another brilliant display for the Dockers
- The 'super influential' change at the Suns
- Damo's AFL Daily MVP - who gets the five votes from round four?
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts