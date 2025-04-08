All eyes are on Gather Round and the rematch between the Power and Hawks to wrap up round five will be must-watch

Jack Ginnivan pushes Jason Horne-Francis during Hawthorn's semi-final against Port Adelaide on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL 18 clubs descend on South Australia for Gather Round with a pair of mouthwatering clashes featuring each of the local teams set to bookend the nine matches.

Adelaide opens the round against Geelong as it seeks to put a gut-wrenching defeat behind it and prove its own credentials against a top-four hopeful on Thursday night, while Collingwood and Sydney will keep the spotlight on Adelaide Oval the following night before footy heads to Barossa Park and Norwood Oval across the weekend.

Gather Round then wraps up on Sunday evening with the highly anticipated rematch between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn after their fireworks lit up the finals last year.

Here is who and what to look out for across round five as well as a tip for each match.

Adelaide v Geelong, Adelaide Oval

Thursday, April 10, 7.10pm ACST

Last time: Geelong 13.12 (90) d Adelaide 13.7 (85), R21 2024

What it means

Adelaide (3-1) has started to tick off its hoodoos as it presses for a return to finals for the first time since 2017 but a cloud remains over its recent results against Geelong. The Crows have won once in their past eight matches against the Cats but with the emerging side left seething after a contentious first loss of the season the focus will more likely turn to starting Gather Round with a bang.

Geelong (2-2) has stumbled through the early parts of the season but the signs were there that a more polished performance is not far away in a comfortable win over Melbourne. The Cats will get a better idea of how they are going against the resurgent Crows and should hold few fears of playing them on their home deck after winning five of their past six at Adelaide Oval.

Game shapers

Jordan Dawson has been a key to Adelaide’s resurgence this season as he leads the onball brigade and averages a career-high 27.5 disposals and 4.8 clearances a game. But it is in the front half where the Crows captain does the most damage with his kicking a powerful weapon as he has the most inside 50s in the competition with 31 to help fire the most potent attack.

Connor O'Sullivan has fit seamlessly into Geelong's backline since building on a single debut game last season to become a mainstay this year. The 19-year-old showed against Melbourne last week that he can be much more than a lockdown defender as he joined in attacking transitions while gathering an early career-high 23 disposals.

Early tip: Adelaide by 11 points

Tom Stewart tackles Izak Rankine during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood v Sydney, Adelaide Oval

Friday, April 11, 7.10pm ACST

Last time: Sydney 13.11 (89) d Collingwood 12.14 (86), R22 2024

What it means

Collingwood (3-1) is brushing aside any concern over fielding the oldest side by average age in the history of the game with three straight wins that suggest it will again be a contender for the top four. The Magpies might not travel as much as some sides but have shown that they relish being on the road and will have few fears of taking on the Swans at a venue where they have won their past nine.

Sydney (2-2) has got its season back on track with two consecutive victories and perhaps most pleasingly for new coach Dean Cox had its slingshot game firing again in a thumping win over North Melbourne. The Swans can expect a tougher test this week though they can turn to a strong recent record against the Pies with five wins from their past six clashes.

Game shapers

Darcy Cameron has proven to be a bargain buy since moving from Sydney after a single game in 2018 to join Collingwood in exchange for pick No.56. The Magpies big man has gone on to become one of the top rucks in the competition and has taken his game to a new level ahead of his 100th match this week with career-highs for disposals (19.3), clearances (6.5) and hitouts (29.5).

Brodie Grundy has found a new lease of life since joining Sydney after a troubled ending to his decade spent at Collingwood and a lack of opportunities in a year with Melbourne. The Swans ruck made a slow start to the season but burst back into form ahead of a clash with his former side with 20 disposals and six clearances against the Roos last week.

Early tip: Collingwood by three points

Isaac Heeney and Scott Pendlebury compete for the ball during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Gold Coast, Barossa Park

Saturday, April 12, 12.05pm ACST

Last time: North Melbourne 13.9 (87) d Gold Coast 12.11 (83), R17 2024

What it means

North Melbourne (1-3) took a huge step back when failing to live up to new-found expectations in a demoralising defeat to an undermanned Sydney last week. The Kangaroos have added experience to their young top-end talent but are still to prove that they have the skills and structures in place to bounce back in a one-off game let alone regularly challenge leading sides like the rapidly rising Suns.

Gold Coast (3-0) is in rarefied air as it seeks to start a season with four consecutive victories for the first time in its history while laying the strongest of foundations for a first finals appearance. The Suns are one of few clubs to have a losing recent record against the Kangaroos after two defeats in their past three matches but with a new-look outfit should now expect to continue their climb.

Game shapers

Jy Simpkin has made a strong start to the season while gathering 26.8 disposals and 5.5 clearances a game as North Melbourne finally shows signs of improvement after a horror five years. But the Roos captain could not fire his side to compete with the Swans last week and later described the performance as "the old us" while he promised to lead the response.

Mac Andrew had a difficult day minding the red-hot Adelaide key forwards but made a pivotal contribution by getting under his opponents' skin and putting a timely fist through the ball in a marking contest in the dying stages that helped seal Gold Coast's win. The versatile 21-year-old now needs to let his football do the talking by backing up his performance against the Roos' sharpshooters.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 19 points

Matt Rowell in action during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v West Coast, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, April 12, 12.50pm ACST

Last time: Carlton 14.15 (99) d West Coast 4.10 (34), R23 2024

What it means

Carlton (0-4) is already staring down the barrel at another wasted season after four sobering defeats but now has a gilt-edged opportunity to kickstart its campaign against the winless West Coast. While the Blues are unlikely to take anything for granted especially after starting their season with a shock loss to the Tigers, they have beaten the Eagles in their past four meetings by an average of 77 points.

West Coast (0-4) lost some of the shine it had discovered in recent weeks as it was outclassed by Greater Western Sydney on another dark day for the club. The fourth straight defeat leaves the Eagles with worries on and off the field but they had previously shown glimmers of hope in more spirited losses and can now aim to take full advantage of the pressure piling up on the Blues.

Game shapers

Adam Saad has largely done his best to get Carlton up and running even as his side has limped through the early stages of the season. The half-back has averaged 19.3 disposals and 3.8 rebounds out of defence but will be out to help improve the Blues' ball movement as he prepares to play his 200th match at his third club.

Liam Duggan has come under fire for making a lacklustre start to the game against Greater Western Sydney even as his side needed to make a statement after controversy swirled around his fellow co-captain Oscar Allen. The 28-year-old now needs to lead West Coast's response as the club is stuck to the bottom of the ladder but comes up against another side yet to win a game this year.

Early tip: Carlton by 52 points

George Hewett tackles Harley Reid during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane, Norwood Oval

Saturday, April 12, 3.45pm ACST

Last time: Brisbane 17.12 (114) d Western Bulldogs 10.11 (71), R13 2024

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (2-2) could be excused for not being too disappointed by an even win-loss record as they battle an early-season injury crisis but would have been left frustrated by their defeat to Fremantle. The Dogs pushed the Dockers to the line, just as they did in their earlier loss to the Pies, but now need to stay in touch with the pacesetters even as they wait for the cavalry to arrive.

Brisbane (4-0) has subtly sent a warning across the competition as it makes an undefeated start to the season even while rarely hitting the heights that propelled it to the premiership last year. The Lions learned last year when slumping to a 0-3 record that early-season form does not necessarily define a season but won't mind chasing a 5-0 start to a campaign for the first time in club history.

Game shapers

Bailey Dale responded in the best possible way after being made the substitute early last year but has ensured he won't face any additional time on the bench with a blistering start to this season. The damaging half-back is averaging a career-high 26.5 disposals while setting up the Bulldogs' attacks with 4.3 rebounds as his elite kicking regularly opens up the opposition.

Josh Dunkley went a long way to justifying his move to Brisbane at the end of 2022 with a second premiership after earlier winning one in his debut season with the Western Bulldogs. The 28-year-old has hit arguably career-best form with an average 26.5 disposals and 7.5 clearances a game while he has shown in the past that he likes to save some of his most robust displays for his former teammates.

Early tip: Brisbane by 17 points

Lachie Neale handballs during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne v Essendon, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, April 12, 7.05pm ACST

Last time: Melbourne 13.6 (84) d Essendon 10.7 (67), R18 2024

What it means

Melbourne (0-4) started the season brightly with a gallant defeat to Greater Western Sydney but since then has seen hopes fade with three more losses and a mounting injury toll. The Demons are facing familiar problems with a misfiring forward line that has the struggling side ranked 17th for points scored while new issues are also surfacing as they are also ranked last for clearances per game.

Essendon (1-3) was able to take winning form into a bye after it stunned Port Adelaide with the last four goals of the game to snatch victory before its break. The Bombers will have appreciated having the blowtorch turned onto opposition clubs almost as much as their breakthrough triumph but now must have a fair idea of what to expect from another side coming out with their backs to the wall.

Game shapers

Tom Sparrow can fly under the radar when Melbourne is up and running whether as a versatile part of the midfield mix or when trying to limit the influence of the opposition's top onballer. The 24-year-old is likely to take on the latter role in his 100th game with captain Zach Merrett so influential to Essendon's performance and Sparrow's own side at risk of having its season fall apart.

Sam Durham no longer lives in his captain's shadow as he becomes a key cog in Essendon's engine room in his own right while averaging career-highs for 24 disposals and 5.3 clearances this year. The 23-year-old will take on an equally important role this week with Jye Caldwell sidelined and his own side needing to match Melbourne's midfield depth.

Early tip: Essendon by nine points

Kade Chandler tackles Xavier Duursma during Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Fremantle, Barossa Park

Sunday, April 13, 12.05pm ACST

Last time: Fremantle 16.9 (105) d Richmond 7.12 (54), R17 2024

What it means

Richmond (1-3) was always likely to enjoy a rollercoaster ride of a season as it relies more on youth but would have appreciated the glimpses of a brighter future even as it lost to Brisbane last week. The Tigers gave the reigning premier a scare as their young guns impressed and their onball brigade battled hard but the next test is to be consistently competitive against a Dockers outfit starting to fire.

Fremantle (2-2) has put a sluggish start to the season behind it as it gradually builds on its form to square its win-loss record even as injuries take hold. The Dockers set up their win over the Bulldogs with a six-goal blitz leading into the main break as they begin to reap the rewards of a more attacking style that could allow the side to cash in against the inexperienced Tigers.

Game shapers

Toby Nankervis could hardly have been more impressive since taking on the captaincy at Richmond while the club ships out several senior players and embarks on a dramatic reset. The added responsibility sits well with the 30-year-old ruck who is finding as much of the footy as ever with a career-high 17.5 disposals and six clearances a game ahead of his 150th game for his second club.

Shai Bolton has taken time to hit his straps at his new club after an interrupted pre-season but there are signs that the high-flying forward could be ready to explode. The 26-year-old booted his first two goals in his third game for Fremantle and almost pulled down a strong Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year contender last week as he prepares to return to haunt his former club that he won two premierships with.

Early tip: Fremantle by 47 points

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney, Norwood Oval

Sunday, April 13, 2.50pm ACST

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 11.14 (80) d St Kilda 12.7 (79), R5 2024

What it means

St Kilda (3-1) is quickly moving past being considered a surprise packet and turning into one of the most exciting teams in the competition as it averages 107 points per game in its three wins on the trot. The Saints brushed aside a horror record at Adelaide Oval to beat the Power and can now make a week spent in the city of churches one to remember with another victory over a finals hopeful.

Greater Western Sydney (3-1) was hardly challenged as it crushed an undermanned West Coast while it perhaps most ominously got its 'Orange Tsunami' game up and running from the back half. The Giants still have a multi-pronged attack that has not yet fully clicked into gear but could stretch the Saints' backline that can be among the most damaging when turning defence into attack.

Game shapers

Jack Sinclair has begun the season in imperious form as the classy half-back forms a powerful one-two punch with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and the duo regularly slingshot St Kilda out of defence. The two-time All-Australian is averaging 28 disposals and 4.5 rebounds a game but turned his elite kicking into a weapon at the other end when booting the sealer in the win over Port Adelaide.

Darcy Jones is well past standing out only for his bright orange helmet and blistering pace as he becomes a versatile and influential attacker for Greater Western Sydney. The 21-year-old had his best game yet for the Giants after sparking his side in the opening term against the Eagles and finishing with a career-high 24 disposals and a pair of goals with the promise of much more to come.

Early tip: Greater Western Sydney by 14 points

Lachie Whitfield is tackled by Hugo Garcia during the match between GWS and St Kilda in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, April 13, 6.50pm ACST

Last time: Port Adelaide 11.9 (75) d Hawthorn 11.6 (72), SF 2024

What it means

Port Adelaide (1-3) is at risk of watching its finals hopes fade away after a pair of worrying defeats against sides that missed the top eight last year. But the Power could still give their campaign a huge boost under the glare of Gather Round with a statement victory over the high-flying Hawks that they famously pipped in an all-time classic final just six games ago.

Hawthorn (4-0) has been rocked by the news that Will Day will spend an extended period on the sidelines while the rest of the side has been able to freshen up with a week off due to a bye. The Hawks have dealt with injuries to important players during their undefeated start to the season and showed in a finals defeat last year that they can push the Power even without the gun midfielder.

Game shapers

Zac Butters showed few signs of the injury concerns that delayed his start to the season until returning with 30 disposals in Port Adelaide's disappointing defeat to St Kilda last week. The fierce midfielder is famously close with Ken Hinkley and as likely as any other to back his coach as the Power seek to turn around their season against a rival where there is certainly no love lost.

Jack Ginnivan is happy to be the centre of attention but was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons heading into Hawthorn's semi-final against Port Adelaide last year. A cheeky post on social media gave the Power extra ammunition and while Ginnivan booted two goals in the cut-throat final it is now his turn to find extra motivation after being the target of Hinkley's post-match taunting.

Early tip: Hawthorn by seven points