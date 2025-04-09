Whether it's on the wing or across half-back, Jaspa Fletcher is proving to be an integral member of the Lions' line up

Jaspa Fletcher celebrates Brisbane's win over Richmond in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DESPITE winning his first premiership at any level last season, young Lion Jaspa Fletcher walked away from 2024 a little unhappy with his individual contribution.

Fletcher, in just his second season at the top level, played all 27 of Brisbane's games en route to the flag, including strong showings during the team's September run.

However, the 21-year-old hit the off-season wanting more.

With Levi Ashcroft walking in, Keidean Coleman on the way back from rupturing his ACL and development from the likes of Bruce Reville and Shadeau Brain, competition for spots was going to be hot.

"I wasn't too happy with how I went last year," a candid Fletcher told AFL.com.au.

"I came in first year and wanted to bring some energy and excitement … I wanted to take a step up in my second year, but probably didn't think I did as well as I thought I could."

Jaspa Fletcher gets away from Lawson Humphries during the match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

With the help of his father Adrian, who played 107 of his 231 games for Brisbane, Fletcher went about making himself more versatile.

Starting in the off-season and heading into the Lions' pre-season, the reliable wingman improved his contested game, his work in the air and gave himself a great fitness base.

Chris Fagan has made versatility a big part of his coaching repertoire in recent seasons, and Fletcher was the next project.

He'd already seen Dayne Zorko develop from a midfielder who could play forward into an All-Australian half-back, Zac Bailey from a half-forward to a wing. Cal Ah Chee and Jarrod Berry can play all over the ground.

It was Fletcher's turn to move to half-back during a pre-season intraclub. Little did he know in round one Fagan would pull the trigger to shuffle him back – and Zorko forward – early in the third quarter with the Lions needing a spark.

"It's a really easy group to swing from mid to back," he said.

"They're similar roles, they're all connected.

"I think the coaching staff had real confidence I could go down there … and give me a test."

Learn More 25:33

Following a solid start against the Swans, the move has become more permanent for Fletcher with the ongoing recovery from concussion for Brandon Starcevich.

His 23 disposals, that included a goal, against Richmond at the weekend showed off his astute balance between attack and defence. Fletcher looked a natural.

"Dale Morris (defensive coach) has been huge for my transition back there. Harris Andrews and Ryan Lester are great at helping me on both sides of the game.

"Their communication is unbelievable. It just makes it so much easier.

"They can see opportunities open up on the offensive side and have great defensive minds and can help me locate (my opponent).

"I'm really confident I can get the ball and use it in attack … and in defence they know I can play that role.

"I don't want to lose a one-on-one, I know it's going to happen sometimes, but I'm always going to back myself in. that’s the competitor in me."

Learn More 00:41

Zorko, who has started the year in sublime form, was all praise for his new defensive teammate.

"Mate, he's been red hot. Fair dinkum.

"He did a little bit, and we did a few things in the pre-season to sort of get him ready for that position. It was similar to what I did over the last three or four years in a pre-season sense, to go back if it was needed.

"It's not too foreign to him, but what he's doing is extraordinary.

"His athleticism is crazy. I thought Darcy Wilmot was incredible, but Fletch is showing him up at the moment.

"It's great to have those two guys, who are so flexible and can play on talls or smalls, who are young and exuberant and run all day.

"We get that freedom from what Harris, Payne and Lester do for us in setting us up.

"Jaspa is having a cracking start to the year, in a role that he's only really picked up in the last few weeks."

Learn More 04:44

With Starcevich resuming running and hopefully closing in on a return, and Coleman now about a month from returning to play, the competition for spots is again set to heat up.

One thing is for sure though, Fletcher is going nowhere. Whether it's wing, half-back or wherever else Fagan sees fit, this son of a gun has quickly made himself an integral member of the Lions for 2025.