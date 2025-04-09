Cooper Duff-Tytler joins Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge on Gettable.

POTENTIAL No.1 pick Cooper Duff-Tytler is our Gettable guest this week.

The big 200cm Calder Cannons ruck joins AFL.com.au's hit trade and draft show to discuss his fantastic start to the season, the upcoming AFL Academy game and how he wants to attack the remainder of the year.

25:33

Duff-Tytler also runs us through the athletic rucks he moulds his game around, whether he's trying to become the first pick in the draft, and how his basketball background shapes the type of footballer he has become.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also discuss West Coast's big offer for Harley Reid, the Hawthorn ruck in the sights of rival clubs, and the new name emerging as a potential No.1 pick in the mid-season draft.

