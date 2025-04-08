Check out how your club has fared in close games in recent seasons

Adelaide players look dejected after a loss against Gold Coast during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S luckless run with pivotal late umpiring calls was the main focus from its heartbreaking loss to Gold Coast last week, but the result also continued a second frustrating trend for the Crows in recent years.

Saturday's one-point loss to the Suns was the 11th the Crows have suffered by less than 10 points since the start of 2023, the equal-most of any club in the competition.

Much to Adelaide's chagrin, four of those 11 have come after a costly and pivotal umpiring error late in the game, but it's nonetheless a concerning record for Matthew Nicks' side as it looks to return to finals this year.

The Crows' record of 3-1-11 in games decided by 10 points or less, a win percentage of just 20 per cent, is the equal-worst in the AFL since the start of 2023 alongside the Western Bulldogs, who have a 2-8 record in close games.

They are just marginally ahead of Geelong (3-1-10), who the Crows will face on Thursday night to start Gather Round, while the only other club to lose 11 games by 10 points or less in that period is Melbourne, but the Dees have also won seven.

At the other end of the scale, Port Adelaide has overtaken Collingwood as the AFL's king of clutch, boasting a win record of 86.67 per cent (13 wins, two losses) compared to the Magpies' 78.95 per cent.

Learn More 15:54

The Pies, who have made winning close games a habit under Craig McRae, have been involved in the most nailbiters since the start of 2023, losing just two of 19 games decided by 10 points or less to go with 15 wins and two draws.

The next best side is Greater Western Sydney, whose record of 11-6 in close games gives it a win rate of 64.71 per cent.

Unfortunately for the Giants, three of those losses have come in their past three finals, against Brisbane and Sydney in 2024 and Collingwood in 2023.

Only six clubs – Port, Collingwood, GWS, Carlton, Brisbane and Essendon – have a winning record in games decided by less than 10 points.

Record in games decided by 10 points or less

(since the start of 2023)