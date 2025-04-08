Luke Jackson in the hands of club doctors and physios at the three-quarter time break of the match between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Murray Knee 1-2 weeks Toby Murray Ankle TBC Josh Rachele Ribs 3-5 weeks Izak Rankine Calf Test Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Midfielder Matt Crouch was managed against Gold Coast due to soreness and a short turnaround, but he should be ready to take on Geelong on Thursday night. Changes won't be extensive after a one-point loss to Gold Coast, with Billy Dowling among those pushing for selection after impressing in the SANFL with 26 disposals and a goal. Substitute Luke Nankervis is also contending for a spot in the 22 after a run of form, with midfielder Sam Berry and forward Luke Pedlar on the cusp as substitute options. Jordon Butts remains a proven option in defence if the Crows make a change in the key posts. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Knee 3-5 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle 1 week Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Henry Smith Concussion TBC Brandon Starcevich Concussion TBC Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

The off-again, on-again season of Lohmann is set to continue another week despite the livewire forward running strongly at training on Tuesday. Lohmann has been subbed out in both matches he’s played this year with ankle tweaks and will miss Saturday’s contest against the Western Bulldogs. The Lions are unlikely to make any changes after their best VFL performer at the weekend, young ruck/forward Henry Smith – who kicked three goals from 30 disposals – reported concussion symptoms the day after he played. Tom Doedee made a strong return at the lower level following his third knee reconstruction, but is likely to need more conditioning before being considered for a senior call-up. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Cincotta Hip 2-4 weeks Matt Cottrell Ankle Test Lachie Cowan Hamstring 4-6 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf 2-3 weeks Nic Newman Knee Indefinite Marc Pittonet Calf Test Jagga Smith Knee Season Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

The Blues think Harry McKay (seven marks, two goals) is tracking towards playing in Saturday's clash with the Eagles, having returned via the VFL last weekend after three matches on the sidelines due to personal reasons. Elijah Hollands (18 disposals, four tackles) also played at reserves level, having missed the start of the season due to personal reasons. Cowan (hamstring) will come out of the side, but it could open the door for a Matt Carroll (17 disposals, eight marks) debut. Jordan Boyd (20 disposals, five marks) is also a chance to fill a defensive void. Corey Durdin (12 disposals, 12 tackles) could add a spark in the forward line, with Cottrell (ankle) also a chance to come back into the team should he pass a fitness test later this week. Ben Camporeale (23 disposals, five clearances) is progressing well. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Ankle 1 week Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Dan Houston Suspension Round 7 Ash Johnson Leg 6-8 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Lachie Schultz Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Craig McRae will have to make three forced changes for Friday night's clash against Sydney at Adelaide Oval. Houston will miss the back-to-back interstate games, while Schultz might not return until after Anzac Day after straining his hamstring at training on Sunday. De Goey is sidelined again with Achilles inflammation. Lachie Sullivan, Ed Allan and Fin Macrae all put their hands up for another shot in Sunday's VFL win over Coburg. Oleg Markov, Jakob Ryan, Tew Jiath and Wil Parker are all options at half-back. Will Hoskin-Elliott kicked two goals, while draftee Charlie West produced a performance that suggests he will debut at some point this year after kicking four goals. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Hamstring 4 weeks Angus Clarke Collarbone 4-5 weeks Nik Cox Concussion 1 week Tom Edwards Knee Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 5 weeks Kyle Langford Hamstring 2 weeks Darcy Parish Back Test Archie Perkins Quad Test Elijah Tsatas Hand Test Peter Wright Ankle Test Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

The early-season bye looked to have come at a good time for the Bombers, only for important midfielder Caldwell and pre-season signing Edwards to suffer injuries. Those two will make way from the team that beat Port Adelaide in round three, with Tsatas and Perkins a chance to return. Parish was withdrawn from the VFL squad which played on March 29 but is set to play in a VFL practice match against Box Hill on Saturday. Wright will also return to action this weekend. Saad El-Hawli impacted as the sub on debut against the Power and is pushing for a spot in the starting 22. First-year duo Zak Johnson (26 disposals) and Archer Day-Wicks (19 and 1.3) showed good signs in the VFL loss to Werribee. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nat Fyfe Knee Test Luke Jackson Hamstring 2-3 weeks Odin Jones Back Season Charlie Nicholls Back 1 week Nathan O'Driscoll Ankle 4-6 weeks Sam Sturt Knee 6-8 weeks Sam Switkowski Groin Test Corey Wagner Calf 1 week Brandon Walker Shoulder 3-4 months Michael Walters Knee 2 weeks Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Sean Darcy and Hayden Young both made returns through the WAFL and pulled up well, with the Dockers confirming they are available for selection this week. Dual Brownlow medallist Fyfe suffered soreness in his troublesome knee and was kept out of action at the weekend after three straight WAFL practice games. Switkowski has missed three weeks with a groin injury but is ready to push for selection if he gets through main training. The Dockers have confirmed timelines for Sturt and Walker, with the former undergoing an arthroscope on Tuesday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Finger 4-8 weeks Tanner Bruhn Finger TBC Cillian Burke Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Back TBC Mitch Edwards Pelvis 1-2 weeks Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Jack Henry Hamstring 3-4 weeks Lenny Hoffman Back Indefinite Xavier Ivisic Ankle 2 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Groin 1-2 weeks Jack Martin Calf TBC Keighton Matofai-Forbes Managed 2 weeks Jacob Molier Hamstring TBC Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Blicavs will come back in to face the Crows after missing the win over Melbourne with illness, while Knevitt has been cleared of foot soreness. Athletic defender Henry will miss up to a month with a hamstring injury, further depleting the Cats’ defensive stocks with Kolodjashnij still at least a week from a return. Jhye Clark responded strongly in the VFL, collecting 32 disposals and eight clearances, while George Stevens shone again with 27 disposals and 11 clearances in the win over the Casey Demons. Oli Wiltshire continued to impress, too, with 24 touches and two goals. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Connor Budarick Ribs 1-3 weeks Leo Lombard Shoulder 6+ weeks David Swallow Knee 4-6 weeks Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Budarick copped his injury late in Saturday’s win over Adelaide, meaning Damien Hardwick will make at least one change ahead of facing North Melbourne this weekend. Jake Rogers has been the sub for two straight matches and looms as a logical replacement, with Ben Ainsworth able to cover some extra minutes on the wing from his half-forward role. Nick Holman and Alex Sexton are knocking on the door of a return to the 23, and don’t be shocked if Lachlan Gulbin is given a debut after four goals from 23 disposals in the VFL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Ankle 1 week Stephen Coniglio Glute Test Brent Daniels Abdomen Test Josh Fahey Foot 1 week Phoenix Gothard Finger Test Ollie Hannaford Wrist 6 weeks Logan Smith Illness TBC Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

The Giants are hopeful Coniglio (glute) will feature in Sunday's clash against the Saints, though the veteran will need to pass a fitness test later this week. Daniels (abdomen) is also in some doubt, but there are a number of attacking options available if he can't pass a fitness test. Max Gruzewski (21 disposals, four goals) and Harvey Thomas (21 disposals, three goals) both dominated in the VFL last week, while more versatile options in James Leake (28 disposals, two goals) and Toby McMullin (32 disposals, one goal) also pressed their claims to return as well. Harry Rowston (35 disposals, one goal) was again strong, while Leek Aleer (19 disposals, seven marks) impressed but is behind in the defensive pecking order. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Test Sam Butler Leg TBC Will Day Foot 3-4 months Calsher Dear Back TBC Connor Macdonald Ankle Test Mitch Lewis Knee TBC Jack Scrimshaw Suspension Round 6 James Worpel Ankle Test Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Day is out for most of the season after another stress fracture in his foot was discovered on Monday night. Worpel is set to return from a syndesmosis injury for the Gather Round clash against Port Adelaide, while Macdonald is also closing in on a return. Box Hill had the bye, but Henry Hustwaite was enormous with 38 touches before the weekend off after an eye-catching start to the VFL season. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Campbell Hamstring 2-3 weeks Marty Hore Calf 5-7 weeks Matthew Jefferson Hand Test Jake Lever Ankle 8 weeks Xavier Lindsay Knee Test Shane McAdam Achilles Season Judd McVee Hamstring 1 week Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Premiership defender Lever (ankle) has been sent for surgery and could miss up to eight weeks in a huge blow for the winless Demons. In better news, youngsters Jefferson (hand) and Lindsay (knee) could be available as soon as this week after overcoming their respective injuries, pending fitness tests later in the week, while Koltyn Tholstrup (back) and Luker Kentfield (illness) have been passed fit. With pressure mounting on a host of underperforming Demons forwards, including Bayley Fritsch (one goal from four games) and Jacob van Rooyen (four goals), Tholstrup and Jefferson could earn immediate recalls. Ex-Lion Tom Fullarton (five goals) and fellow big man Aidan Johnson (two) impressed at VFL level on Friday night and could also be in the frame to boost the Demons' forward line. Blake Howes (25 disposals, nine marks), Oliver Sestan (22, nine), Bailey Laurie (19) and Kynan Brown (17, 10 tackles) were others to stake their claim at the lower level. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 5-9 weeks Zac Fisher Concussion Test Eddie Ford Hamstring Test Brayden George Knee TBC Josh Goater Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas will likely regain George Wardlaw (21 disposals, seven clearances) for Saturday's clash with the Suns, after he made a successful return from a hamstring injury through the VFL last weekend. Finn O'Sullivan (illness) has also recovered and will be available. Archer (hamstring) is sidelined after injuring himself while serving a three-match suspension. Zane Duursma (18 disposals, two goals) will come into contention after his best game of the season in the VFL, with Will Phillips (25 disposals, one goal) also expected to be in the mix after reacting positively to going out of the senior side last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Anastasopoulos Ankle 1 week Ryan Burton Hip 1-2 weeks Darcy Byrne-Jones Suspension Round 6 Jack Lukosius Knee 6-8 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles TBC Jed McEntee Hamstring Test Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Back 3-5 weeks Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Ken Hinkley must make at least one forced change for Sunday night’s match against Hawthorn following the one-match suspension handed to Darcy Byrne-Jones. Moving Joe Berry from the sub role into the 22 would fill the void left by Byrne-Jones. Veteran Travis Boak will return after being rested last week, while youngster Tom Cochrane kicked three goals in the SANFL at the weekend to put his hand up for a second appearance. Just how deep Hinkley wants to cut following the 1-3 start will be interesting. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL 2-4 weeks Liam Fawcett Concussion/nose Test Josh Gibcus ACL TBC Taj Hotton ACL TBC Mykelti Lefau ACL TBC Rhyan Mansell Suspension/shoulder Round 7 Kane McAuliffe Foot 1-2 weeks Dion Prestia Achilles 3-4 weeks Tylar Young ACL TBC Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Noah Balta is eligible for selection this week after his club-imposed suspension, but with sentencing still on the horizon, it remains to be seen if the key back plays AFL, VFL or at any level. Mansell has suffered a minor shoulder injury, which should be cleared up by the conclusion of his suspension. Hugo Ralphsmith made a successful return from a hamstring injury in the VFL, finishing with 19 disposals, and may put some pressure on Kamdyn McIntosh if the veteran isn't required for a tagging role against Fremantle. Draftee Jonty Faull has been gradually building VFL minutes after a long-term back injury, kicking 2.2 against Brisbane's twos last week. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles 2-3 weeks Jack Carroll Hamstring 3 weeks Hunter Clark Abdominal 1-2 weeks Alex Dodson Concussion 1-2 weeks Paddy Dow Knee TBC Dougal Howard Shoulder 4 weeks Max King Knee TBC Mattaes Phillipou Leg 4-5 weeks Liam O'Connell Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Steele Knee Test Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Just when King was closing in on a return, the star forward is now facing more weeks on the sidelines after suffering a setback with his knee. Butler has also hit a hurdle and will miss another fortnight with an Achilles issue. Steele travelled to Adelaide on Monday night with Liam Henry and Arie Schoenmaker. The skipper still needs to prove his fitness after missing the past fortnight with a knee issue. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 3-5 weeks Riak Andrew Shoulder 8-10 weeks Harry Cunningham Foot Test Jesse Datoli Back 6-8 weeks Robbie Fox Calf TBC Errol Gulden Ankle Approx round 15 Justin McInerney Suspension Round 6 Lewis Melican Adductor Test Callum Mills Foot 2-3 weeks Tom Papley Foot 6-8 weeks Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Logan McDonald impressed in the VFL last week, kicking three goals and playing high up the ground at times, so he looks set to return to face Collingwood, likely in place of Peter Ladhams. His exact role will be a fascinating watch, however, as Dean Cox continues to adjust his tall set-up at both ends of the ground. Melican will likely replace Joel Hamling if he passes a fitness test, while the squeeze will be on for spots if Cunningham is also passed fit given Riley Bice has slotted into the side seamlessly in his absence. Angus Sheldrick could drop out of the 23 again while Tom Hanily and Caiden Cleary could be vulnerable as the reinforcements arrive in coming weeks, despite both producing solid performances so far this season. Mills is still 2-3 weeks away after his recent setback, while the short-term future of Fox is uncertain at this stage. The Swans have confirmed Gulden should be available around the mid-season bye after receiving a positive update from his surgeon last week. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Campbell Chesser Ankle 5-7 weeks Elijah Hewett Calf 1 week Jack Hutchinson Hamstring Test Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee 2-3 weeks Jeremy McGovern Adductor 1-2 weeks Dom Sheed Knee Season Jake Waterman Back/calf Test Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle 4-5 weeks Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Waterman and Hutchinson have travelled to SA to link up with teammates after overcoming injuries. Key defender Harry Edwards is also in Adelaide and could return after being surprisingly omitted against GWS. Star forward Liam Ryan missed against the Giants will illness and should return, while Bo Allan (22 disposals and seven tackles in the WAFL) is at the front of the queue if the match committee chooses to blood more youth. Ruckman Matt Flynn had an outstanding game at WAFL level with 27 disposals, 51 hitouts, seven inside 50s and two goals. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Bontempelli Calf 1-2 weeks Nick Coffield Hamstring 4-6 weeks Taylor Duryea Managed Test Riley Garcia Knee 4-6 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring Test Anthony Scott Knee 1-2 weeks Adam Treloar Calf 3-5 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite Laitham Vandermeer Knee Test Updated: April 8, 2025

In the mix

Vandermeer will be monitored this week after being subbed out of the loss to Fremantle with knee soreness. Duryea has been battling general soreness and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the clash against Brisbane at Norwood. Scott has been sidelined again with concussion. Bontempelli is at least a week away from returning from the calf injury he suffered in the AAMI Community Series. Jedd Busslinger was busy in the VFL, collecting 25 touches and 10 marks for Footscray as he hunts a debut. – Josh Gabelich