Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Toby Murray
|Ankle
|TBC
|Josh Rachele
|Ribs
|3-5 weeks
|Izak Rankine
|Calf
|Test
|Kieran Strachan
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Midfielder Matt Crouch was managed against Gold Coast due to soreness and a short turnaround, but he should be ready to take on Geelong on Thursday night. Changes won't be extensive after a one-point loss to Gold Coast, with Billy Dowling among those pushing for selection after impressing in the SANFL with 26 disposals and a goal. Substitute Luke Nankervis is also contending for a spot in the 22 after a run of form, with midfielder Sam Berry and forward Luke Pedlar on the cusp as substitute options. Jordon Butts remains a proven option in defence if the Crows make a change in the key posts. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|1 week
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|TBC
|Henry Smith
|Concussion
|TBC
|Brandon Starcevich
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
The off-again, on-again season of Lohmann is set to continue another week despite the livewire forward running strongly at training on Tuesday. Lohmann has been subbed out in both matches he’s played this year with ankle tweaks and will miss Saturday’s contest against the Western Bulldogs. The Lions are unlikely to make any changes after their best VFL performer at the weekend, young ruck/forward Henry Smith – who kicked three goals from 30 disposals – reported concussion symptoms the day after he played. Tom Doedee made a strong return at the lower level following his third knee reconstruction, but is likely to need more conditioning before being considered for a senior call-up. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Alex Cincotta
|Hip
|2-4 weeks
|Matt Cottrell
|Ankle
|Test
|Lachie Cowan
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Marc Pittonet
|Calf
|Test
|Jagga Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
The Blues think Harry McKay (seven marks, two goals) is tracking towards playing in Saturday's clash with the Eagles, having returned via the VFL last weekend after three matches on the sidelines due to personal reasons. Elijah Hollands (18 disposals, four tackles) also played at reserves level, having missed the start of the season due to personal reasons. Cowan (hamstring) will come out of the side, but it could open the door for a Matt Carroll (17 disposals, eight marks) debut. Jordan Boyd (20 disposals, five marks) is also a chance to fill a defensive void. Corey Durdin (12 disposals, 12 tackles) could add a spark in the forward line, with Cottrell (ankle) also a chance to come back into the team should he pass a fitness test later this week. Ben Camporeale (23 disposals, five clearances) is progressing well. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan De Goey
|Ankle
|1 week
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|TBC
|Dan Houston
|Suspension
|Round 7
|Ash Johnson
|Leg
|6-8 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|TBC
|Lachie Schultz
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Craig McRae will have to make three forced changes for Friday night's clash against Sydney at Adelaide Oval. Houston will miss the back-to-back interstate games, while Schultz might not return until after Anzac Day after straining his hamstring at training on Sunday. De Goey is sidelined again with Achilles inflammation. Lachie Sullivan, Ed Allan and Fin Macrae all put their hands up for another shot in Sunday's VFL win over Coburg. Oleg Markov, Jakob Ryan, Tew Jiath and Wil Parker are all options at half-back. Will Hoskin-Elliott kicked two goals, while draftee Charlie West produced a performance that suggests he will debut at some point this year after kicking four goals. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Angus Clarke
|Collarbone
|4-5 weeks
|Nik Cox
|Concussion
|1 week
|Tom Edwards
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Darcy Parish
|Back
|Test
|Archie Perkins
|Quad
|Test
|Elijah Tsatas
|Hand
|Test
|Peter Wright
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
The early-season bye looked to have come at a good time for the Bombers, only for important midfielder Caldwell and pre-season signing Edwards to suffer injuries. Those two will make way from the team that beat Port Adelaide in round three, with Tsatas and Perkins a chance to return. Parish was withdrawn from the VFL squad which played on March 29 but is set to play in a VFL practice match against Box Hill on Saturday. Wright will also return to action this weekend. Saad El-Hawli impacted as the sub on debut against the Power and is pushing for a spot in the starting 22. First-year duo Zak Johnson (26 disposals) and Archer Day-Wicks (19 and 1.3) showed good signs in the VFL loss to Werribee. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nat Fyfe
|Knee
|Test
|Luke Jackson
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Odin Jones
|Back
|Season
|Charlie Nicholls
|Back
|1 week
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Sam Switkowski
|Groin
|Test
|Corey Wagner
|Calf
|1 week
|Brandon Walker
|Shoulder
|3-4 months
|Michael Walters
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Sean Darcy and Hayden Young both made returns through the WAFL and pulled up well, with the Dockers confirming they are available for selection this week. Dual Brownlow medallist Fyfe suffered soreness in his troublesome knee and was kept out of action at the weekend after three straight WAFL practice games. Switkowski has missed three weeks with a groin injury but is ready to push for selection if he gets through main training. The Dockers have confirmed timelines for Sturt and Walker, with the former undergoing an arthroscope on Tuesday. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Bews
|Finger
|4-8 weeks
|Tanner Bruhn
|Finger
|TBC
|Cillian Burke
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Toby Conway
|Back
|TBC
|Mitch Edwards
|Pelvis
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|TBC
|Jack Henry
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Lenny Hoffman
|Back
|Indefinite
|Xavier Ivisic
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|TBC
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Managed
|2 weeks
|Jacob Molier
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Blicavs will come back in to face the Crows after missing the win over Melbourne with illness, while Knevitt has been cleared of foot soreness. Athletic defender Henry will miss up to a month with a hamstring injury, further depleting the Cats’ defensive stocks with Kolodjashnij still at least a week from a return. Jhye Clark responded strongly in the VFL, collecting 32 disposals and eight clearances, while George Stevens shone again with 27 disposals and 11 clearances in the win over the Casey Demons. Oli Wiltshire continued to impress, too, with 24 touches and two goals. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Connor Budarick
|Ribs
|1-3 weeks
|Leo Lombard
|Shoulder
|6+ weeks
|David Swallow
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Budarick copped his injury late in Saturday’s win over Adelaide, meaning Damien Hardwick will make at least one change ahead of facing North Melbourne this weekend. Jake Rogers has been the sub for two straight matches and looms as a logical replacement, with Ben Ainsworth able to cover some extra minutes on the wing from his half-forward role. Nick Holman and Alex Sexton are knocking on the door of a return to the 23, and don’t be shocked if Lachlan Gulbin is given a debut after four goals from 23 disposals in the VFL. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Angwin
|Ankle
|1 week
|Stephen Coniglio
|Glute
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Abdomen
|Test
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|1 week
|Phoenix Gothard
|Finger
|Test
|Ollie Hannaford
|Wrist
|6 weeks
|Logan Smith
|Illness
|TBC
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
The Giants are hopeful Coniglio (glute) will feature in Sunday's clash against the Saints, though the veteran will need to pass a fitness test later this week. Daniels (abdomen) is also in some doubt, but there are a number of attacking options available if he can't pass a fitness test. Max Gruzewski (21 disposals, four goals) and Harvey Thomas (21 disposals, three goals) both dominated in the VFL last week, while more versatile options in James Leake (28 disposals, two goals) and Toby McMullin (32 disposals, one goal) also pressed their claims to return as well. Harry Rowston (35 disposals, one goal) was again strong, while Leek Aleer (19 disposals, seven marks) impressed but is behind in the defensive pecking order. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Test
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|TBC
|Will Day
|Foot
|3-4 months
|Calsher Dear
|Back
|TBC
|Connor Macdonald
|Ankle
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Suspension
|Round 6
|James Worpel
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Day is out for most of the season after another stress fracture in his foot was discovered on Monday night. Worpel is set to return from a syndesmosis injury for the Gather Round clash against Port Adelaide, while Macdonald is also closing in on a return. Box Hill had the bye, but Henry Hustwaite was enormous with 38 touches before the weekend off after an eye-catching start to the VFL season. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Campbell
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Calf
|5-7 weeks
|Matthew Jefferson
|Hand
|Test
|Jake Lever
|Ankle
|8 weeks
|Xavier Lindsay
|Knee
|Test
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|Season
|Judd McVee
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Premiership defender Lever (ankle) has been sent for surgery and could miss up to eight weeks in a huge blow for the winless Demons. In better news, youngsters Jefferson (hand) and Lindsay (knee) could be available as soon as this week after overcoming their respective injuries, pending fitness tests later in the week, while Koltyn Tholstrup (back) and Luker Kentfield (illness) have been passed fit. With pressure mounting on a host of underperforming Demons forwards, including Bayley Fritsch (one goal from four games) and Jacob van Rooyen (four goals), Tholstrup and Jefferson could earn immediate recalls. Ex-Lion Tom Fullarton (five goals) and fellow big man Aidan Johnson (two) impressed at VFL level on Friday night and could also be in the frame to boost the Demons' forward line. Blake Howes (25 disposals, nine marks), Oliver Sestan (22, nine), Bailey Laurie (19) and Kynan Brown (17, 10 tackles) were others to stake their claim at the lower level. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|5-9 weeks
|Zac Fisher
|Concussion
|Test
|Eddie Ford
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brayden George
|Knee
|TBC
|Josh Goater
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
The Kangas will likely regain George Wardlaw (21 disposals, seven clearances) for Saturday's clash with the Suns, after he made a successful return from a hamstring injury through the VFL last weekend. Finn O'Sullivan (illness) has also recovered and will be available. Archer (hamstring) is sidelined after injuring himself while serving a three-match suspension. Zane Duursma (18 disposals, two goals) will come into contention after his best game of the season in the VFL, with Will Phillips (25 disposals, one goal) also expected to be in the mix after reacting positively to going out of the senior side last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Anastasopoulos
|Ankle
|1 week
|Ryan Burton
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Byrne-Jones
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Todd Marshall
|Achilles
|TBC
|Jed McEntee
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Ken Hinkley must make at least one forced change for Sunday night’s match against Hawthorn following the one-match suspension handed to Darcy Byrne-Jones. Moving Joe Berry from the sub role into the 22 would fill the void left by Byrne-Jones. Veteran Travis Boak will return after being rested last week, while youngster Tom Cochrane kicked three goals in the SANFL at the weekend to put his hand up for a second appearance. Just how deep Hinkley wants to cut following the 1-3 start will be interesting. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|2-4 weeks
|Liam Fawcett
|Concussion/nose
|Test
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|TBC
|Taj Hotton
|ACL
|TBC
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|TBC
|Rhyan Mansell
|Suspension/shoulder
|Round 7
|Kane McAuliffe
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Achilles
|3-4 weeks
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|TBC
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Noah Balta is eligible for selection this week after his club-imposed suspension, but with sentencing still on the horizon, it remains to be seen if the key back plays AFL, VFL or at any level. Mansell has suffered a minor shoulder injury, which should be cleared up by the conclusion of his suspension. Hugo Ralphsmith made a successful return from a hamstring injury in the VFL, finishing with 19 disposals, and may put some pressure on Kamdyn McIntosh if the veteran isn't required for a tagging role against Fremantle. Draftee Jonty Faull has been gradually building VFL minutes after a long-term back injury, kicking 2.2 against Brisbane's twos last week. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Butler
|Achilles
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Carroll
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Abdominal
|1-2 weeks
|Alex Dodson
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|TBC
|Dougal Howard
|Shoulder
|4 weeks
|Max King
|Knee
|TBC
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Leg
|4-5 weeks
|Liam O'Connell
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Steele
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Just when King was closing in on a return, the star forward is now facing more weeks on the sidelines after suffering a setback with his knee. Butler has also hit a hurdle and will miss another fortnight with an Achilles issue. Steele travelled to Adelaide on Monday night with Liam Henry and Arie Schoenmaker. The skipper still needs to prove his fitness after missing the past fortnight with a knee issue. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Riak Andrew
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Harry Cunningham
|Foot
|Test
|Jesse Datoli
|Back
|6-8 weeks
|Robbie Fox
|Calf
|TBC
|Errol Gulden
|Ankle
|Approx round 15
|Justin McInerney
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Lewis Melican
|Adductor
|Test
|Callum Mills
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Papley
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Logan McDonald impressed in the VFL last week, kicking three goals and playing high up the ground at times, so he looks set to return to face Collingwood, likely in place of Peter Ladhams. His exact role will be a fascinating watch, however, as Dean Cox continues to adjust his tall set-up at both ends of the ground. Melican will likely replace Joel Hamling if he passes a fitness test, while the squeeze will be on for spots if Cunningham is also passed fit given Riley Bice has slotted into the side seamlessly in his absence. Angus Sheldrick could drop out of the 23 again while Tom Hanily and Caiden Cleary could be vulnerable as the reinforcements arrive in coming weeks, despite both producing solid performances so far this season. Mills is still 2-3 weeks away after his recent setback, while the short-term future of Fox is uncertain at this stage. The Swans have confirmed Gulden should be available around the mid-season bye after receiving a positive update from his surgeon last week. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Calf
|1 week
|Jack Hutchinson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle/knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Knee
|Season
|Jake Waterman
|Back/calf
|Test
|Elliot Yeo
|Knee and ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Waterman and Hutchinson have travelled to SA to link up with teammates after overcoming injuries. Key defender Harry Edwards is also in Adelaide and could return after being surprisingly omitted against GWS. Star forward Liam Ryan missed against the Giants will illness and should return, while Bo Allan (22 disposals and seven tackles in the WAFL) is at the front of the queue if the match committee chooses to blood more youth. Ruckman Matt Flynn had an outstanding game at WAFL level with 27 disposals, 51 hitouts, seven inside 50s and two goals. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Bontempelli
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Taylor Duryea
|Managed
|Test
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|Test
|Anthony Scott
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: April 8, 2025
In the mix
Vandermeer will be monitored this week after being subbed out of the loss to Fremantle with knee soreness. Duryea has been battling general soreness and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the clash against Brisbane at Norwood. Scott has been sidelined again with concussion. Bontempelli is at least a week away from returning from the calf injury he suffered in the AAMI Community Series. Jedd Busslinger was busy in the VFL, collecting 25 touches and 10 marks for Footscray as he hunts a debut. – Josh Gabelich