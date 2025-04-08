Shai Bolton is slowly getting to full fitness as the Docker prepares to face his former club

Shai Bolton kicks for goal during the R4 match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Shai Bolton says he is getting closer to full fitness after a pre-season leg injury, and he is growing more connected to the Dockers' other forwards as he prepares to face his former club on Sunday during Gather Round.

Bolton missed the Dockers' 78-point loss to Geelong in round one with a stress-related leg injury and went goalless during his first two games in purple, showing glimpses of his speed and skill in the Derby win in round three.

The 26-year-old hit form against the Western Bulldogs, however, and was a constant threat inside 50, kicking two goals and making a thrilling Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year attempt.

A dual premiership player with Richmond, Bolton said he was relaxed and feeling better physically this week as he prepares to take on the Tigers for the first time since returning to WA during last year's Trade Period.

"I feel like I'm just getting fitter every time I play," Bolton said on Tuesday.

"Obviously I had those niggles, but I feel like I'm finally getting my fitness back and getting ready to run out games.

Learn More 05:39

"Getting back into main training a bit more and playing with the boys more … that's probably the main thing, just having the connection with the boys and trying to play my best footy."

Bolton said he wasn't sure what to expect from his former teammates, including premiership Tigers Nick Vlastuin and Nathan Broad who will be working to shut down a group of in-form Freo small forwards.

The 2022 All-Australian said he had quickly built chemistry with young pair Isaiah Dudley and Murphy Reid, as well as speedster Michael Frederick, in a small forward group that is missing injured pair Sam Switkowski (groin) and Michael Walters (knee).

"I feel like we have a dangerous forward line. They all play their roles and we don't really focus on the goals to be honest," Bolton said.

Learn More 15:54

"We just focus on playing our role and getting up to the ground and helping our team win.

"[The chemistry] just comes every time we play a game with each other, and we just grow confidence from that."

Asked about the impact of Dudley and Reid so far, Bolton said: "Their IQ in the game is pretty good considering how young they both are … they've obviously got a lot of talent."

Learn More 01:27

The Dockers will head to Gather Round without improved midfielder Nathan O'Driscoll, who was on crutches at the club on Tuesday and will miss up to six weeks with a syndesmosis injury.

Star ruckman Luke Jackson will also miss at least the next two matches after a hamstring injury sidelined him late against the Western Bulldogs, with defender Corey Wagner (calf) ruled out for this week.

The Dockers confirmed on Tuesday that both Sean Darcy and Hayden Young would be available for selection against the Tigers after overcoming ankle and hamstring issues respectively.