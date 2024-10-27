North Melbourne players after their loss to Hawthorn in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- No collection of players have a bigger few months ahead than North Melbourne

- Damo says 'there just comes a point in time where a statement of sorts must be made'

- How the experienced recruits will impact the 2025 season

- Should the Roos trade out pick 2, or take it to the draft?

