Kate Roffey has announced she will step down as Melbourne president

Kate Roffey looks on during the R9 match between Melbourne and Hawthorn at the MCG on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE president Kate Roffey has announced she will step away from the board, just a week after she was heavily criticised for a radio interview about disgruntled Demons superstar Christian Petracca.

Roffey's departure is effective immediately. Club legend and former captain Brad Green will take over the presidency, and will lead a review of the board, indicating that further change is likely.

Roffey joined the Melbourne board in 2013 and took over as president from Glen Bartlett in 2021, overseeing the Demons' drought-breaking premiership later that year.

However the club has been beset by criticism of its internal culture over the past two years, including concerns over the off-field behaviour of star midfielder Clayton Oliver and forward Joel Smith.

Oliver was sent home from a pre-season training camp in December to deal with ongoing medical issues, while Smith is the subject of an Sport Integrity Australia investigation after returning a game-day positive for cocaine last year.

Superstar midfielder Petracca had been the subject of fierce speculation about his future at the club after it became clear he was exploring a trade away from the club.

Roffey admitted in a radio interview last Thursday on SEN that she had not spoken directly with Petracca, and denied he and the club were in a "stand-off". Petracca committed to the club last Saturday after talks with officials.

Roffey's departure is the first public indication of substantial change in the wake of Petracca's concerns.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 10: Brad Green is seen during the Ron Barassi State Memorial Service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 10, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos)

In a statement, Roffey said she was grateful for the support she had received as a board member and president.

"As I finish up my incredible time with the Melbourne Football Club, I pass on my sincere thanks to all those who have supported me along the way – fellow directors, CEO Gary Pert and the staff who work so tirelessly behind the scenes, our football department, in particular our head coaches Simon Goodwin and Mick Stinear, footy boss Alan Richardson, and our members, yes – especially the mighty Demon Army,” she said.

"To the families of our players, thank you!

"And of course, to the men and women who play for the red and the blue – by far the most rewarding part of a president’s role is having the opportunity to know you all and share a hug."

Simon Goodwin and Kate Roffey after Melbourne's win over Geelong in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Incoming president Green hailed Roffey's contribution as the first female president of the club.

“Under Kate's presidency, Melbourne has experienced record membership growth and won both an AFL and AFLW Premiership. Kate has overseen the delivery of strong financial results, as well as steering the Casey Fields development, and the creation of the club’s Future Fund.

"As the first female President of Melbourne Football Club, Kate has etched her name among the great pioneers of our game. She loves our members and fans and always has them at the forefront of her decision making."

Green said board renewal would be the focus of his presidency and flagged the possibility that his leadership would be for the short term if a suitable candidate was found.

Former Melbourne Cricket Club president Stephen Smith has been heavily linked to a board role in recent weeks.

“I have told my colleagues that I will lead the review process and once it is completed I would like to give the Board the opportunity to vote again on the Presidency.

“This will be a collaborative reset of the Board and it’s important that we are honest with each other about where we have succeeded, and where we could have done better.

“There is no doubt that we need to turn the faith and belief of our members and fans into results and performance, and the Board stands at the top of that process."