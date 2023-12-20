Clayton Oliver has departed the Dees' camp to deal with his ongoing personal medical issues

Clayton Oliver after Melbourne's loss to Carlton in the 2023 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

SUPERSTAR midfielder Clayton Oliver has left Melbourne's pre-season training camp in Lorne to deal with his ongoing personal medical issues.

Oliver attended the first day of the Demons' camp on Monday, but returned to Melbourne that evening.

Demons football boss Alan Richardson said Oliver left the camp with club's knowledge.

"Clayton is taking a break as he continues to deal with some issues. We are continuing to support Clayton and managing his program in a way that prioritises his health and wellbeing," Richardson said.

"His teammates and staff remain confident he is making good progress."

It emerged on Friday that Oliver had been charged with driving with a suspended licence in mid-November. He will face court in January.

The 26-year-old had been unable to drive on medical grounds since he was hospitalised following a seizure on October 12.

Oliver's playing future was the subject of fierce speculation during this year's AFL Trade Period when it was revealed by AFL.com.au that several clubs were weighing up what it would take to land Oliver in a trade, with Adelaide, Essendon, Geelong, St Kilda and Sydney emerging as those most interested.

Clayton Oliver in action during Melbourne's clash with Carlton in the 2023 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

The gun midfielder is contracted at the Demons until 2030 after signing a multimillion-dollar seven-year extension last year.

He wanted to stay, and coach Simon Goodwin has said Melbourne didn't consider trading him, but made it clear after meeting with the 26-year-old that he needed to adhere to the Demons' standards.