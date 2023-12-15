Clayton Oliver will face court next month after he was charged with driving while his licence was suspended due to medical grounds

Clayton Oliver warms up before Melbourne's semi-final against Carlton in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE midfielder Clayton Oliver will face court in January after he was charged with driving with a suspended licence.

Oliver has been unable to drive on medical grounds since he was hospitalised following a seizure on October 12, but he was pulled over on November 16 and subsequently charged.

"Police have charged a 26-year-old Camberwell man after police pulled his vehicle over on Moorhouse Street in Camberwell on 16 November," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"He has been charged on summons with driving whilst suspended and will appear in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 9 January."

Oliver, 26, was hospitalised in October after a seizure, which he partially attributed to side effects of his ADHD medication.

Clayton Oliver evades George Hewett during round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne confirmed his driving suspension was related to that seizure.

"Clayton advised the club immediately following an incident where Victoria Police stopped him for driving while his licence was suspended on medical grounds," Melbourne said in a statement.

"This was in relation to the time he spent in the hospital following a seizure.

"As the matter is before the court, the club won't be making any further comment at this stage."

Oliver's playing future was the subject of fierce speculation during this year's AFL Trade Period when it was revealed by AFL.com.au that several clubs were weighing up what it would take to land Oliver in a trade, with Adelaide, Essendon, Geelong, St Kilda and Sydney emerging as those most interested.

Clayton Oliver and Simon Goodwin ahead of Melbourne's clash with Brisbane in the 2022 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

He wanted to stay, and coach Simon Goodwin has said Melbourne didn't consider trading him, but made it clear after meeting with the 26-year-old that he needed to adhere to the Demons' standards.

The four-time club champion and triple All-Australian was restricted to 15 games this season because of a hamstring injury.