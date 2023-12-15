Ivan Soldo was sent for surgery this week after he aggravated an injury on his left hand

Ivan Soldo in action at a Port Adelaide training session on the Gold Coast in December 2023. Picture: Isabel Gawel, Port Adelaide FC

PORT Adelaide recruit Ivan Soldo has suffered a minor setback in his first pre-season with the club after aggravating a finger injury while training.

The Power have been on a pre-season camp on the Gold Coast this week, with the ruckman sent for surgery in Brisbane on Thursday after he suffered the injury on his left hand.

Port Adelaide head of medical services Tim O'Leary said Soldo should make a quick recovery.

"Ivan will re-join the team on the Gold Coast tomorrow after successful surgery on the little finger on his left hand," O'Leary said.

"His running obviously won't be impacted and we expect him to return to full training with the group in late January."

The Richmond premiership player is set to lead Port Adelaide's ruck division next season after landing at the club during the 2023 AFL Trade Period.

Soldo played 57 games for the Tigers, including the club's 2019 Grand Final win, but never managed more than 14 in a single season after sitting behind Tigers co-captain Toby Nankervis in the ruck pecking order.

He played eight games in 2023 before expressing an interest in a trade, despite being contracted with the Tigers until the end of 2024.