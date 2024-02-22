North Melbourne football boss Todd Viney will speak from 4.45pm AEDT after the club sacked Tarryn Thomas following his 18-match suspension

Tarryn Thomas in action during North Melbourne's clash against Melbourne in round 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has sacked Tarryn Thomas after he was suspended by the AFL for 18 matches after it found him guilty of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman.

He will be unable to participate in football matches at any level while he serves the suspension, which was handed down by the AFL on Thursday afternoon.

Subsequently, the Kangaroos informed Thomas he would no longer be a North Melbourne player.

The AFL investigation found Thomas had "engaged in multiple acts of misconduct including threatening a woman via direct messages multiple times", and was thus guilty of several breaches of the AFL's conduct unbecoming rules.

North Melbourne's footy boss Todd Viney will hold a press conference at 4.45pm AEDT.

Roos' CEO Jennifer Watt said the decision was made based on the recent finding and Thomas' prior indiscretions.

"The club has provided Tarryn with significant time, resources and support but we’ve now arrived at a point where the individual’s needs don’t match those of the club," Watt said.



"We know Tarryn needs help – for himself and for the women in his life – but it’s clear the path we’ve taken over the past 12 months hasn’t had the desired impact.



"To that end, we have made the decision to end Tarryn’s time at North Melbourne.



"This decision doesn’t come lightly or easily. We brought Tarryn to the club as a teenager and we acknowledge that he has faced complex and challenging circumstances over his life.



"We hope Tarryn will find the support that is right for him and that he does the work required to be the best version of himself.”

Tarryn Thomas in action during round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne president Dr Sonja Hood said she was frustrated, angry, disappointed and sad at the outcome and stress that it was not an easy decision.

"Tarryn came back to the club midway through last year pledging to be better," she said in a letter to members.



"We are all bitterly disappointed that he has relapsed. And he is now out of chances.



"Last year he was afforded the privilege of doing his intensive education and rehabilitation programs within the structure of our footy club. From here he’ll have to find that structure elsewhere.



"We’ll continue working with the AFL, the Players Association and Tarryn’s manager and his support network to ensure that he gets the help he needs to be better.



"But he won’t play for the North Melbourne Football Club again.



"Out of respect for her privacy I won’t say anything about the woman who brought these allegations to the AFL other than to commend her bravery and the dignity with which she has handled herself throughout this process. She deserved better."

Tarryn Thomas at North Melbourne training in May 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said Thomas' decision to send the offending messages while undertaking behavioural education program was a factor in the sanction.

"Tarryn’s conduct does not represent behaviours acceptable to anyone in our game or our community and his actions were not of a standard that the game or the public expect," Meade said.

"While we understand and are empathetic to the challenges Tarryn was facing in his personal life, there is no excuse for the behaviour or the hurt he caused a young woman, this is never okay.

"The fact that Tarryn chose to engage in behaviour over direct messages that was, and is, clearly inappropriate, even while he was undertaking education and being counselled for previous breaches contributed to the length of suspension imposed."

Tarryn Thomas in action during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on November 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Thomas' suspension ends on June 22, 2024, and his sacking means he will not be able to play at all during the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Thomas must also undergo an AFL-approved behavioural change program - at his own cost - before he can play football again at any level.

The 23-year-old had been training away from the footy club since the latest allegations came to hand.

Thomas was interviewed by the League's Integrity Unit last month following the allegation, and was previously stood down twice by the Kangaroos in 2023 amid concerns about his behaviour towards women.

Thomas escaped criminal conviction last July for threatening to distribute intimate videos of his former partner. He was initially charged with threatening to distribute an intimate image of another person, but this was downgraded by prosecutors to using a carriage service to harass someone.

He was granted a diversion, which meant he escaped a criminal conviction, and was ordered to pay $1000 to charity.

He was put through a respect and responsibility education program and spent three weeks in the VFL last year before later earning a senior recall in round 12, ultimately playing 12 AFL games.

The midfielder, drafted at pick No.8 in the 2018 AFL Draft, played 69 games and kicked 56 goals in a career interrupted by injuries and off-field issues since his 2019 debut.