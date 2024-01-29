Roo Tarryn Thomas has been interviewed by AFL Integrity Unit officials for almost two hours on Monday

Tarryn Thomas handballs during North Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne midfielder Tarryn Thomas has been interviewed by the League's Integrity Unit following a new allegation of inappropriate behaviour.

The 23-year-old has not trained with North Melbourne since a new allegation was made earlier this month against him.

He was summoned to be interviewed by the AFL almost two weeks ago, but his legal representatives were not available and instead he appeared on Monday at League headquarters, spending almost two hours with members of the AFL Integrity Unit.

An AFL spokesperson said "the investigation was ongoing, and the League would provide an update in due course".

"North Melbourne received notification from the AFL Integrity Unit on Wednesday that Tarryn Thomas is under investigation following a new allegation of inappropriate behaviour," North said in a statement earlier in January.

"The club is working through this information and is not in a position to make any further comment."

Tarryn Thomas in action at a North Melbourne training session on November 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Thomas, who is out of contract at the end of 2024, was stood down twice by North Melbourne in 2023 amid behavioural concerns towards women.

He was put through a respect and responsibility education program and spent three weeks in the VFL before later earning a senior recall in round 12, ultimately playing 12 AFL games last year.

"North Melbourne can confirm that Tarryn Thomas met with the AFL Integrity Unit on Monday," a North spokesperson said.

"As the investigation is ongoing, the club is not in a position to comment any further.

"In the meantime, Thomas will remain away from the playing group while the Integrity Unit's process unfolds."