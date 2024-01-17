NORTH Melbourne's Tarryn Thomas is under investigation by the AFL's Integrity Unit following a new allegation of "inappropriate behaviour".
The Kangaroos were informed of the investigation into Thomas on Wednesday, releasing the following statement on Wednesday evening:
"North Melbourne received notification from the AFL Integrity Unit on Wednesday that Tarryn Thomas is under investigation following a new allegation of inappropriate behaviour. The club is working through this information and is not in a position to make any further comment."
An AFL spokesperson on Wednesday evening confirmed the League's Integrity Unit was investigating.