All the action from the training track as players return after the summer break

(L-R): Taylor Adams, Tom Lynch and Rory Lobb. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER some time off over the festive season, all 18 AFL clubs are back in the thick of training.

It's been a tough week for Melbourne-based clubs, with a scorching start to the week turning into a wet and wild Wednesday.

But clubs braved the elements as preparations for the 2024 season ramp up.

Check out some of the best training snap below.

Collingwood players braved the rain on Wednesday morning, with Nick Daicos and Mason Wood undeterred by the downpour.

Wet weather work for Whisper ahead of year three in the big time ☔️😤 pic.twitter.com/zhn1b9lOft — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) January 17, 2024

Carlton players hit the training track on Monday before hosting some special guests on Tuesday morning, with a few kids of former players joining the current players for breakfast at the club.

Welcome back home, fam 💙



Chris Judd, Sam Rowe, Jarrad Waite, Tom Bell, Mark Porter and Heath Scotland - plus the kids - were all invited back to the Club this morning, sharing a breakfast with the current playing group! pic.twitter.com/GxhnNMcsp8 — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) January 15, 2024

Charlie Curnow in action at a Carlton training session on January 15, 2024. Picture: Carlton FC

The Blues weren't the only club to invite the kids down to training, with six sons of former Adelaide guns invited to train with the senior men's side this week. Nick Ricciuto (son of premiership Crow Mark), Eddie Goodwin (son of premiership Crow and current Melbourne coach Simon), Jack Rutten (son of Adelaide life member and former Essendon coach Ben), Caleb Tregenza (son of inaugural Crow Simon), and Will and Mitchell Stevens (sons of premiership player Mark) will spend the week shadowing the senior side.

(L-R): Eddie Goodwin, Jack Rutten, Will Stevens, Nick Ricciuto, Caleb Tregenza and Mitch Stevens. Photo: Adelaide FC

The senior players certainly showed the youngsters what professional AFL life is like, completing running sessions and skills work at training.

Darcy Fogarty (left) and Taylor Walker complete a running session at Adelaide training on January 15, 2024. Picture: Adelaide FC

Fremantle held a mini intra-club match on Monday, with Nat Fyfe featuring prominently as he works his way back to a return from a foot injury.

Nat Fyfe evades Hayden Young at a Fremantle training session on January 15, 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

Jy Simpkin took out the Kangaroos' time trial on Monday, saying the team - which finished 17th last season - was sick of mediocrity. Griffin Logue finished in seventh spot in a promising sign in his return from an ACL injury sustained in July.

Griffin Logue in action during a North Melbourne training session on January 15, 2024. Picture: North Melbourne FC

George Wardlaw in action at a North Melbourne training session on January 15, 2024. Picture: North Melbourne FC

After a disappointing 2023, Geelong has turned its full attention to 2024.

Hawthorn players returned to training late last week while coach Sam Mitchell returned on Monday after recovering from a bout of pneumonia.

James Sicily flies for a mark at Hawthorn training on January 13, 2024. Picture: Hawthorn FC

Greater Western Sydney players have been hitting the gym, with Lachie Keeffe displaying an impressive set of pipes at the gym on Tuesday.

Taylor Adams looked right at home in his new colours at Sydney training last week, while Chad Warner looks ready to tackle the 2024 season with aplomb.

Taylor Adams gets a handball away during a Sydney training session on January 8, 2024. Picture: Sydney FC

The Chad starting 2024 off with a 💥 pic.twitter.com/SJx4oUyNJZ — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) January 17, 2024

After last year's Grand Final heartbreak, Brisbane's preparations for 2024 continue.

Eyes on the prize 👀 pic.twitter.com/8U5MvJTUwM — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) January 11, 2024

Ahead of his 18th AFL season, Todd Goldstein looks to have slotted in neatly at Essendon.

Todd Goldstein tackles Jake Stringer at an Essendon training session on January 16, 2024. Picture: Essendon FC

It's been a tough week on the track for West Coast, with Liam Ryan and Tim Kelly suffering injuries, but the Eagles are ploughing on with their 2024 preparations.

Jayden Hunt in action at a West Coast training session on January 11, 2024. Picture: West Coast FC

Port Adelaide braved the South Australian heat, with star Ollie wins sporting a fresh buzzcut.

Ollie Wines in action at a Port Adelaide training session in January, 2024. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

Richmond players had a surprise onlooker at training on Wednesday, with former player Ben Cousins watching on from the sidelines. Tom Lynch was on running duties as he recovers from a foot injury.

Good to see you, Cuz ☺️🤝 pic.twitter.com/9ivcBcL7Md — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) January 17, 2024

Tom Lynch runs laps at Richmond training on January 17, 2024. Picture: Richmond FC

The Western Bulldogs held a match simulation during training on Monday, where Rory Lobb found a novel way to store his mouthguard during a water break.

Rory Lobb is seen at a Western Bulldogs training session on January 15, 2024. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

Nick Coffield in action during a Western Bulldogs training session on January 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda has hit the track and the gym hard ahead of season 2024.

Isaac Keeler (left) and Tim Membrey run laps at St Kilda training in January, 2024. Picture: St Kilda FC

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is seen during a St Kilda training session in January, 2024. Picture: St Kilda FC

The rainy Melbourne weather didn't deter the Demons, with the 2021 premiers putting in a strong training session at Gosch's Paddock on Wednesday.

Christian Salem in action during a Melbourne training session on January 17, 2024. Picture: Melbourne FC

Christian Petracca (right) gives some instruction to Koltyn Tholstrup. Picture: Melbourne FC

Life under new coach Damien Hardwick is heating up at Gold Coast, with the Suns hitting the track on Monday.

Damien Hardwick is seen at Gold Coast training on January 15, 2024. Picture: Gold Coast FC