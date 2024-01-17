AFTER some time off over the festive season, all 18 AFL clubs are back in the thick of training.
It's been a tough week for Melbourne-based clubs, with a scorching start to the week turning into a wet and wild Wednesday.
But clubs braved the elements as preparations for the 2024 season ramp up.
Check out some of the best training snap below.
Collingwood players braved the rain on Wednesday morning, with Nick Daicos and Mason Wood undeterred by the downpour.
Carlton players hit the training track on Monday before hosting some special guests on Tuesday morning, with a few kids of former players joining the current players for breakfast at the club.
The Blues weren't the only club to invite the kids down to training, with six sons of former Adelaide guns invited to train with the senior men's side this week. Nick Ricciuto (son of premiership Crow Mark), Eddie Goodwin (son of premiership Crow and current Melbourne coach Simon), Jack Rutten (son of Adelaide life member and former Essendon coach Ben), Caleb Tregenza (son of inaugural Crow Simon), and Will and Mitchell Stevens (sons of premiership player Mark) will spend the week shadowing the senior side.
The senior players certainly showed the youngsters what professional AFL life is like, completing running sessions and skills work at training.
Fremantle held a mini intra-club match on Monday, with Nat Fyfe featuring prominently as he works his way back to a return from a foot injury.
Jy Simpkin took out the Kangaroos' time trial on Monday, saying the team - which finished 17th last season - was sick of mediocrity. Griffin Logue finished in seventh spot in a promising sign in his return from an ACL injury sustained in July.
After a disappointing 2023, Geelong has turned its full attention to 2024.
Hawthorn players returned to training late last week while coach Sam Mitchell returned on Monday after recovering from a bout of pneumonia.
Greater Western Sydney players have been hitting the gym, with Lachie Keeffe displaying an impressive set of pipes at the gym on Tuesday.
Taylor Adams looked right at home in his new colours at Sydney training last week, while Chad Warner looks ready to tackle the 2024 season with aplomb.
After last year's Grand Final heartbreak, Brisbane's preparations for 2024 continue.
Ahead of his 18th AFL season, Todd Goldstein looks to have slotted in neatly at Essendon.
It's been a tough week on the track for West Coast, with Liam Ryan and Tim Kelly suffering injuries, but the Eagles are ploughing on with their 2024 preparations.
Port Adelaide braved the South Australian heat, with star Ollie wins sporting a fresh buzzcut.
Richmond players had a surprise onlooker at training on Wednesday, with former player Ben Cousins watching on from the sidelines. Tom Lynch was on running duties as he recovers from a foot injury.
The Western Bulldogs held a match simulation during training on Monday, where Rory Lobb found a novel way to store his mouthguard during a water break.
St Kilda has hit the track and the gym hard ahead of season 2024.
The rainy Melbourne weather didn't deter the Demons, with the 2021 premiers putting in a strong training session at Gosch's Paddock on Wednesday.
Life under new coach Damien Hardwick is heating up at Gold Coast, with the Suns hitting the track on Monday.