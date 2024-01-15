Hawthorn's forward line is set to look a little different in 2024

Hawthorn recruit Jack Ginnivan. Picture: Hawthorn FC

JACK Ginnivan and Nick Watson have added a "different dimension" to Hawthorn's forward line, according to teammate Luke Breust.

Ginnivan arrived at the Hawks from Collingwood after a surprise trade in October, while Watson was taken with pick No.5 in the draft.

Breust, the gun Hawthorn forward who has kicked 528 goals for the club, has been impressed by what he has seen from the duo so far.

"The first thing that stands out to both of them is how crafty they are so I certainly love that," he said on Monday.

"As a small forward, you need to be crafty and get to the right spots, you have to be clean with your hands so one take and being really clean with the footy, you don't get too many second chances to go back and get it.

"They know where the goals are which is another thing that I absolutely love and they've just got a good feel for how the game is played and spatial awareness and leading patterns and things like that.

"They've both been great for our forward line. They bring a different dimension, they bring new ideas, new knowledge so I'm really looking forward to playing alongside those two."

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell is also back at the club after returning home last week, having been hospitalised for a week in New York due to a bout of pneumonia.

Breust was delighted to have his premiership teammate back home.

Sam Mitchell and Luke Breust celebrate after Hawthorn's win over St Kilda in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"You obviously have communication from the club. I was actually driving back down the Hume, had a six-hour drive ahead of me, so reached out to (head of football) Rob McCartney and just had a chat and heard the severity of it," he said.

"It's great to see him here today, looking forward to going up and giving him a big cuddle and seeing how he's going, but good to have him back in Australia and back around the footy club and where he belongs."