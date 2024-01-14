Will it be your lucky day when you discover AFL PLAY?

To celebrate the launch of AFL PLAY thousands of lime green Sherrin footballs stamped with a unique QR code will drop at locations around the country, giving fans a chance to win incredible prizes.



From $5,000 cash to rebel Sport gift cards, AFL Store vouchers and Xbox consoles complete with AFL23, all prizes will help people kickstart their journey to play their way – not to mention the scores of free Sherrin footies!



There’ll be activations at Westfield Chermside in Queensland on 17 January and Westfield Parramatta in New South Wales on 24 January, while a footy frenzy will take place between 19-21 of January at multiple locations across Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.



For those unable to grab a footy to scan and enter, fans can also head to play.afl/win for a chance to be in the draw.



With a vision of having Australian football in every home across the country, AFL PLAY has been reimagined to make it easier for everyone to choose how they connect with the game.



Whether it’s learning about wheelchair AFL or umpiring, signing up to a coaching course, enrolling children in NAB AFL Auskick, registering to volunteer or simply finding a club, play.afl and AFL PLAY socials are the go-to to explore and discover more about the football community.



This connection also extends to AFL PLAY’s digital community which is a blend of good vibes, pop culture and all things local footy. The Instagram and TikTok channels celebrate the heart of footy; showcasing the characters of clubs, highlighting achievements on and off the field, and is home to ‘The Slice’, a new vodcast hosted by self-confessed footy nuffie, Connor Rogers and comedian, Starr McGowan.

Executive General Manager of Game Development, Rob Auld, said creating engaging platforms with a strong community identity that are easy to use, follow and find information was key in connecting people to the game.



“The new AFL PLAY brand, website and social media platforms capture and represent all that is the cornerstone of Australian football – it’s community footy, volunteering, schools, coaching, umpiring, NAB AFL Auskick and all the different ways you can play,” Auld said.



“We want Australian football to be accessible to everyone across the country so designing refreshed, intuitive digital spaces that anyone can easily navigate and discover the information they’re searching for at a community level is incredibly important.



“The AFL and AFLW logos are more strongly associated with our elite competitions, so I’m excited that we now have AFL PLAY brand that will be home to every other element of our game.



“To help celebrate the launch of AFL PLAY we have some amazing prizes to give away with our ball frenzy. Not only will you score a free Sherrin footy, but you can scan the QR code for a chance to win.



“I’d encourage everyone to head to the play.afl website and connect via the AFL PLAY social channels, there’s some wonderful content on there and everything you need to feel connected to our game and the community.”



The AFL PLAY competition officially launches today (Monday 15 January) on play.afl/win and closes at 11.59pm (AEDT) on Thursday 15 February 2024. Winners will be drawn Thursday 22 February.

Footy Frenzy Ball Drops:

Westfield Chermside – 17 January

Sydney 19-21 January

Melbourne 19-21 January

Brisbane 19-21 January

Westfield Paramatta – 24 January