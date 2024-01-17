Tim Kelly has suffered a hamstring injury that will interrupt the Eagles gun's pre-season

Tim Kelly in action during the R20 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on July 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast midfielder Tim Kelly has suffered a hamstring injury and is set to be sidelined for up to three weeks.

Kelly, 29, sustained the hamstring strain at training as the Eagles begin to face some worrying injury concerns to begin 2024.

Forward Liam Ryan has also suffered a hamstring injury, with hopes he will still be available in the early rounds of the season.

"Tim felt some tightness during training and subsequent scans have confirmed he has a standard hamstring strain," Eagles general manager football Gavin Bell said.

"While injuries are always disappointing, we are in a game-like conditioning phase currently with a focus on repeat speed training and there is always some risk of injuries as we prepare our players for matches.

"We expect Tim will return to main training in early February and be available for our upcoming practice matches."

Kelly was a standout during a miserable 2023 season for West Coast, averaging 28.2 disposals, 5.9 clearances and 4.7 tackles to claim the John Worsfold Medal.

The Eagles have endured two seasons ruined by injuries, winning just five games since the start of 2022.

Along with Kelly and Ryan, Coby Burgiel suffered a hamstring strain at training on Monday.

Liam Ryan during West Coast's clash with Fremantle in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dom Sheed (foot) is aiming to be available for round one, Elijah Hewett (foot) will build into main training in the coming weeks and Josh Rotham is dealing with groin tightness.

The Eagles will face Port Adelaide in round one on March 17.