Eagles forward Liam Ryan has hurt his hamstring at training

Liam Ryan in the hands of medicos during West Coast's loss to Fremantle in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast is sweating on the result of scans on Liam Ryan's hamstring after the forward was hurt at training on Monday.

Ryan, 27, played just three games in 2023 after needing surgery on his hamstring.

He hurt the opposite hamstring at training on Monday in a fresh injury setback.

"I think it's hamstring, I just don't know how bad. We'll get the scans today. I haven't seen him since he got off the track," Eagles coach Adam Simpson said.

"It's the other one, than the one he had surgery on."

Simpson added: "We need our best players available, not only to help win games, but to help grow our younger list as well.

"Really disappointing if it's a bad one, but let's wait and see."

The Eagles are coming off two seasons ruined by injuries, winning just five games since the start of 2022.

It led to an off-field shake-up, with Mathew Inness their new high performance manager and Paul Turk arriving from Collingwood.

West Coast also landed No.1 draft pick Harley Reid, who is tipped to have an immediate impact.

Harley Reid at West Coast training in December, 2023. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Simpson suggested Reid would start his AFL career playing in defence and in the middle.

"I think there'll be a little bit of back, a little bit of onball as well from what I'm seeing at the moment, but he goes forward and has a bit of presence there as well," he said.

"We need to settle him, that's for sure, but more than likely to be down back and a little bit of onball at the moment."

The Eagles begin their 2024 season against Port Adelaide on March 17.