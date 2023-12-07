Check out how many games of experience your club has lost heading into the 2024 campaign

Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin walk off the ground after playing their final games during Richmond's clash against North Melbourne in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne's rebuild is in full swing with the Kangaroos losing almost 1500 games of AFL experience ahead of the 2024 season.

Todd Goldstein (315 games) joined Essendon as a free agent, while Jack Ziebell (280), Ben Cunnington (238), Aaron Hall (161) and Daniel Howe (107) all retired.

They were five of a League-high 13 departures from North as Alastair Clarkson continues his rebuild of the struggling Kangaroos.

Zac Fisher, Dylan Stephens, Toby Pink and Bigoa Nyuon were brought in by the Roos, who added five first-round picks – headlined by Colby McKercher and Zane Duursma – during the AFL Draft.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

West Coast (1042) and Richmond (1039) were the other two clubs to lose more than 1000 games of experience, with some of their greats calling it quits.

Eagles premiership heroes Shannon Hurn (333) and Luke Shuey (248) retired, as did Nic Naitanui (213), while the Tigers bade farewell to two of their greats in Jack Riewoldt (347) and Trent Cotchin (306).

Jack Ziebell leaves the MCG after his final AFL game in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Grand Finalist Brisbane is fifth on the list for games' experience lost, after Daniel Rich (275) retired and Jack Gunston (242) returned to Hawthorn, but neither was in the Lions' best 22 at season's end.

Hawthorn, which entered 2023 as the youngest list in the competition, saw just 161 games of experience depart despite 10 exits.

The return of three-time premiership hero Gunston, plus the additions of Mabior Chol (61), Jack Ginnivan (42) and Massimo D'Ambrosio (16) means the Hawks have gained experience on their list.

Similarly, Essendon saw 11 players leave, worth 425 games' experience, but added Goldstein, Jade Gresham (136), Xavier Duursma (73) and Ben McKay (71).