Champion Data has updated the Fantasy player lists in preparation for next season

Bailey Smith, Nick Daicos and Errol Gulden. Pictures: AFL Photos

RETIREMENTS, delistings, the Trade Period and the recent drafts have meant AFL lists are all but set to go for 2024 and with that, Champion Data has updated Fantasy player positions.

At the time of writing, 776 players are listed with AFL clubs with the number set to increase with some pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) additions.

Champion Data allocates player positions for the official Fantasy game of the AFL by considering where they line up during games. If a player appears in a position for more than 35 per cent of their game time, they will receive that allocation.

Dual-position players (DPPs) are those who have 35 per cent or more in two positions.

In 2024, 87 players will start with DPP, down from 149 who commenced last season with the flexible position allocation.

In total, there are 225 players available as defenders, 228 as midfielders, 70 as rucks and 310 able to be picked as forwards.

Who are the best of the forwards?

Each year coaches get attached to their best Fantasy forwards due to their big scoring … but this usually comes off the back of a change in role, usually in the midfield.

As with any other year, the top available forwards look a lot different than the prior season but in 2024, the difference is significant.

The top seven averaging forwards from 2023 won't carry FWD status next season with Errol Gulden, Tim Taranto, Connor Rozee, Josh Dunkley, Stephen Coniglio and Zak Butters all MID only while Harry Sheezel will be available as DEF only.

Next on the list was Jack Macrae, who picked up DPP ahead of the round 12 rollout last season. He maintained enough forward time to be listed as a MID/FWD for the upcoming season.

Jack Macrae handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow Bulldogs Caleb Daniel and Bailey Smith also picked up FWD status last season and will go into 2024 as dual-position players.

Coaches who enjoyed Sam Flanders' finish to the season, including his 146 in the Fantasy Grand Final, will be pleased he retains his MID/FWD allocation.

Some Fantasy favourites from the past will be available to pick as forwards with Ben Keays, Zac Fisher and Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD) certainly relevant, as is No.1 Draft pick Harley Reid (MID/FWD).

PLAYER CLUB POS 2023 AVG 2023 GAMES Jack Macrae WBD MID/FWD 91.8 22 Dustin Martin RICH FWD 90 20 Caleb Daniel WB MID/FWD 89.9 23 Sam Flanders GC MID/FWD 89.6 14 Toby Greene GWS FWD 88.5 21 Dylan Moore HAW FWD 88 23 Charlie Curnow CARL FWD 86.8 23 Shai Bolton RICH MID/FWD 86.8 23 Dayne Zorko BL MID/FWD 84.8 17 Luke Jackson FREM RUC/FWD 84.7 23

How have the defenders changed?

We've lost a couple of favourites from the backline.

Our top averaging Fantasy defender, Jordan Dawson, racked up his big scores playing as a midfielder and that's where we're going to have to pick him if we want him in our Fantasy teams. The same goes for Sam Docherty. Young Hawk Will Day was a cash generator last year in defence, but he will be MID only as well.

Jordan Dawson in action during Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The good news is that Nick Daicos is still available as a defender and is joined by James Sicily and Jack Sinclair as part of the trio of defenders who averaged more than 100 last season.

Jayden Short, Angus Brayshaw and Lachie Whitfield will once again put their hands up as top options in defence.

PLAYER CLUB POS 2023 AVG 2023 GAMES Nick Daicos COLL DEF/MID 108.8 20 James Sicily HAW DEF 104.5 19 Jack Sinclair STK DEF 102.2 23 Luke Ryan FREM DEF 99.4 23 Nic Newman CCARL DEF 98 21 Harry Sheezel NM DEF 97.3 23 Liam Duggan WCE DEF 96.3 22 Tom Stewart GEEL DEF 96.3 22 Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF 94.7 21 Dan Houston PA DEF 92.7 23

During the season, players who are allocated a single position can add a second if they qualify under the 35 per cent rule. These additions occur three times every season.

