Jack Macrae celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S time to start preparing.

The positions to start the 2024 AFL Fantasy season have been locked in by Champions Data.

Warnie from The Traders took you through all the major talking points, and now you can see every player and every position.

Check out the full list below.

Defenders

Player

Club

Position

Games 2023

Average 2023

Nick Daicos

COLL

DEF/MID

20

108.8

James Sicily

HAW

DEF

19

104.5

Jack Sinclair

STK

DEF

23

102.2

Luke Ryan

FREM

DEF

23

99.4

Nic Newman

CARL

DEF

21

98

Harry Sheezel

NM

DEF

23

97.3

Tom Stewart

GEEL

DEF

22

96.3

Liam Duggan

WCE

DEF

22

96.3

Lachie Whitfield

GWS

DEF

21

94.7

Dan Houston

PA

DEF

23

92.7

Jayden Short

RICH

DEF

16

92.5

Mitch Duncan

GEEL

DEF

16

91.3

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

STK

DEF

23

91.3

Jake Lloyd

SYD

DEF

22

89.7

Hayden Young

FREM

DEF

22

89.2

Callum Wilkie

STK

DEF

23

87.2

Mason Redman

ESS

DEF

23

85.8

Angus Brayshaw

MELB

DEF/MID

23

85.3

Bailey Dale

WB

DEF

23

85.3

Lachie Ash

GWS

DEF

23

84.3

Lachie Weller

GCS

DEF

9

83.8

Wil Powell

GCS

DEF

18

82.1

Andrew McGrath

ESS

DEF

23

81.8

Dyson Heppell

ESS

DEF

22

81.6

Brodie Smith

ADEL

DEF

22

81.4

Nick Vlastuin

RICH

DEF

21

81.2

John Noble

COLL

DEF

23

81

Blake Hardwick

HAW

DEF

23

81

Jordan Ridley

ESS

DEF

17

80.8

Jarman Impey

HAW

DEF

22

80.6

Daniel Rioli

RICH

DEF

23

80.3

Ed Richards

WB

DEF

19

79.8

Alex Witherden

WCE

DEF

22

78.4

Christian Salem

MELB

DEF

14

77.5

James Trezise

RICH

DEF

1

77

Jayden Hunt

WCE

DEF

23

76.7

Jordan Clark

FREM

DEF

23

76.5

Trent Rivers

MELB

DEF

23

76.5

Darcy Macpherson

GCS

DEF

23

76.1

Mitchell Hinge

ADEL

DEF

22

75.7

Luke McDonald

NM

DEF

22

75.2

Rory Atkins

GCS

DEF

17

74.7

Brayden Maynard

COLL

DEF

22

74.6

Adam Saad

CARL

DEF

22

73.9

Connor Budarick

GCS

DEF

2

73.5

Jason Johannisen

WB

DEF

11

73.5

Corey Wagner

FREM

DEF

9

72.8

Harry Himmelberg

GWS

DEF

22

72.3

Wayne Milera

ADEL

DEF

22

71.4

Nick Blakey

SYD

DEF

23

71.4

Oliver Florent

SYD

DEF

23

71

Mitch McGovern

CARL

DEF

19

70.7

Harry Perryman

GWS

DEF

19

70.5

Liam Stocker

STK

DEF

22

70.5

Jacob Weitering

CARL

DEF

23

70.4

Jeremy McGovern

WCE

DEF

9

70.3

Brodie Kemp

CARL

DEF

15

70.1

Zach Guthrie

GEEL

DEF

23

70.1

Elliot Yeo

WCE

DEF/MID

10

70.1

Brennan Cox

FREM

DEF

20

69.9

Liam Baker

RICH

DEF/FWD

23

69.8

Keidean Coleman

BL

DEF

20

69.6

Steven May

MELB

DEF

21

69.5

Nick Hind

ESS

DEF

16

69.1

Harris Andrews

BL

DEF

23

68.8

Isaac Quaynor

COLL

DEF

23

68.5

Isaac Cumming

GWS

DEF/MID

17

68.3

Jayden Laverde

ESS

DEF

19

67.4

Chayce Jones

ADEL

DEF/MID

18

67.3

Connor Idun

GWS

DEF

23

67

Nathan Broad

RICH

DEF

19

66.9

Jamaine Jones

WCE

DEF

13

66.6

Nick Haynes

GWS

DEF

19

66.5

Jack Scrimshaw

HAW

DEF

16

66.5

Tom Cole

WCE

DEF

12

65.9

Braeden Campbell

SYD

DEF/MID

22

65.2

Conor McKenna

BL

DEF

23

65.1

Noah Balta

RICH

DEF

23

64.7

Josh Weddle

HAW

DEF

17

64.5

Kane Farrell

PA

DEF

20

64.5

Ryan Burton

PA

DEF

20

64.2

Darcy Moore

COLL

DEF

21

63.4

Marcus Windhager

STK

DEF/MID

18

63.2

Ryan Lester

BL

DEF

16

63.1

Jimmy Webster

STK

DEF

16

63.1

Jeremy Howe

COLL

DEF

11

62.9

Seamus Mitchell

HAW

DEF

14

62.9

Jake Bowey

MELB

DEF

21

62.3

Tom Brown

RICH

DEF

1

62

Josh Battle

STK

DEF

22

62

Mark O'Connor

GEEL

DEF/MID

22

61.9

Luke Nankervis

ADEL

DEF

4

61.8

Brady Hough

WCE

DEF

15

61.5

Darcy Wilmot

BL

DEF

23

60.7

Jack Bowes

GEEL

DEF

17

60.7

Heath Chapman

FREM

DEF

3

60.3

Dylan Williams

PA

DEF

20

60

Miles Bergman

PA

DEF

22

60

Dane Rampe

SYD

DEF

14

59.6

Josh Worrell

ADEL

DEF

12

59.1

Jake Kelly

ESS

DEF

17

58.9

Aidan Corr

NM

DEF

19

58.8

Charlie Ballard

GCS

DEF

23

57.3

Jack Buckley

GWS

DEF

23

57.2

Lewis Young

CARL

DEF

15

56.7

Changkuoth Jiath

HAW

DEF

8

56.5

Caleb Marchbank

CARL

DEF

5

56

Sam Taylor

GWS

DEF

15

55.9

Tom Doedee

BL

DEF

11

55.5

Robbie Fox

SYD

DEF

19

55.3

Harry Cunningham

SYD

DEF

23

55

Jake Lever

MELB

DEF

22

54.7

Ethan Hughes

FREM

DEF

20

54.5

Adam Tomlinson

MELB

DEF

8

54.5

Josh Goater

NM

DEF

10

54.5

Sam Collins

GCS

DEF

23

54.4

Ben Paton

STK

DEF

12

54.4

Tom Barrass

WCE

DEF

14

53.9

Laitham Vandermeer

WB

DEF

11

53.1

Dougal Howard

STK

DEF

18

52.8

Ben McKay

ESS

DEF

19

52.6

Bailey Macdonald

HAW

DEF

2

52.5

Max Michalanney

ADEL

DEF

22

52.4

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

PA

DEF

22

52.2

Griffin Logue

NM

DEF

15

51.9

Harrison Petty

MELB

DEF/FWD

14

51.8

Sam Banks

RICH

DEF

6

51.7

Joel Jeffrey

GCS

DEF/FWD

7

51.4

Alex Keath

WB

DEF

18

51.4

Mark Keane

ADEL

DEF

5

51.2

Aliir Aliir

PA

DEF

22

50.9

Billy Frampton

COLL

DEF

15

50.6

Taylor Duryea

WB

DEF

20

50.5

Sam Frost

HAW

DEF

18

49.6

Jack Henry

GEEL

DEF

11

49.5

Brandon Starcevich

BL

DEF

23

49.3

Jake Kolodjashnij

GEEL

DEF

19

49.3

Oleg Markov

COLL

DEF

20

49.1

Mac Andrew

GCS

DEF

17

48.9

Jordan Boyd

CARL

DEF

8

48.5

Alex Cincotta

CARL

DEF

16

48.1

Sam De Koning

GEEL

DEF

19

47.9

Jai Serong

HAW

DEF

2

47

Daniel Turner

MELB

DEF

2

47

Jack Payne

BL

DEF

22

46.5

Josh Rotham

WCE

DEF

13

46.4

Judd McVee

MELB

DEF

23

46.1

Tom McCartin

SYD

DEF

14

45.7

Miller Bergman

NM

DEF

12

44.9

Lachie Jones

PA

DEF

13

44.6

Aaron Francis

SYD

DEF

14

44.5

Nathan Murphy

COLL

DEF

21

44.2

Nik Cox

ESS

DEF/MID

6

44.2

Alex Pearce

FREM

DEF

23

44.2

Lloyd Johnston

GCS

DEF

2

44

Ben Long

GCS

DEF

15

43.8

Joel Hamling

SYD

DEF

4

43.8

Patrick Parnell

ADEL

DEF

5

43.6

Jaxon Prior

BL

DEF

5

43

Liam Jones

WB

DEF

18

42.6

Trent McKenzie

PA

DEF

17

42.5

Sean Lemmens

GCS

DEF

11

42.3

Kaine Baldwin

ESS

DEF

4

42

Massimo D'Ambrosio

HAW

DEF

8

41.8

Lewis Melican

SYD

DEF

7

40.9

Lachlan Cowan

CARL

DEF

7

40.6

Esava Ratugolea

PA

DEF

16

40.5

Jed Bews

GEEL

DEF

15

40.1

Nick Murray

ADEL

DEF

17

39.9

Darcy Gardiner

BL

DEF

2

39.5

Zaine Cordy

STK

DEF/FWD

13

39.2

James Borlase

ADEL

DEF

4

39

Hugo Ralphsmith

RICH

DEF

13

38.9

Ryan Gardner

WB

DEF

10

38.8

Brandon Walker

FREM

DEF

14

38.6

Karl Worner

FREM

DEF

4

37.5

Dylan Grimes

RICH

DEF

22

37.1

Jy Farrar

GCS

DEF

9

36.9

Tylar Young

RICH

DEF

19

36.9

Darragh Joyce

BL

DEF

5

36

Jase Burgoyne

PA

DEF

5

35.8

Kallan Dawson

NM

DEF

1

34

Harry Edwards

WCE

DEF

2

33.5

Jordon Butts

ADEL

DEF

17

33.4

James O'Donnell

WB

DEF

12

33.1

Jackson Archer

NM

DEF

5

32.8

Luke Cleary

WB

DEF

1

31

Oisin Mullin

GEEL

DEF

6

30.8

Bodhi Uwland

GCS

DEF

3

30.7

Rhett Bazzo

WCE

DEF

11

30.3

Adam Kennedy

GWS

DEF/FWD

5

26

Denver Grainger-Barras

HAW

DEF/FWD

7

25.9

James Blanck

HAW

DEF

15

24.3

Jakob Ryan

COLL

DEF

1

19

James Madden

BL

DEF

2

18

Tom Clurey

PA

DEF

1

16

Hugh Bond

ADEL

DEF

 

 

Will Hamill

ADEL

DEF

 

 

Carter Michael

BL

DEF

 

 

Domanic Akuei

CARL

DEF

 

 

Sam Durdin

CARL

DEF

 

 

Zac Williams

CARL

DEF

 

 

Charlie Dean

COLL

DEF

 

 

Lewis Hayes

ESS

DEF

 

 

Zach Reid

ESS

DEF

 

 

Hugh Davies

FREM

DEF

 

 

Joshua Draper

FREM

DEF

 

 

Oscar Murdoch

GEEL

DEF

 

 

Emerson Jeka

GEEL

DEF

 

 

Caleb Graham

GCS

DEF

 

 

Sandy Brock

GCS

DEF

 

 

Leek Aleer

GWS

DEF

 

 

Blake Howes

MELB

DEF

 

 

Jed Adams

MELB

DEF

 

 

Kyle Marshall

PA

DEF

 

 

Tom McCallum

PA

DEF

 

 

Josh Gibcus

RICH

DEF

 

 

Kaleb Smith

RICH

DEF

 

 

Angus McLennan

STK

DEF

 

 

James Van Es

STK

DEF

 

 

Caleb Mitchell

SYD

DEF/MID

 

 

Cooper Vickery

SYD

DEF

 

 

Harrison Arnold

SYD

DEF

 

 

Jaiden Magor

SYD

DEF

 

 

William Edwards

SYD

DEF

 

 

Coby Burgiel

WCE

DEF

 

 

Jordyn Baker

WCE

DEF

 

 

Jedd Busslinger

WB

DEF

 

 

Nick Coffield

WB

DEF

 

 

Oscar Ryan

ADEL

DEF

 

 

Daniel Curtin

ADEL

DEF/MID

 

 

Charlie Edwards

ADEL

DEF/MID

 

 

Zane Zakostelsky

BL

DEF/RUCK

 

 

Billy Wilson

CARL

DEF/MID

 

 

Matthew Carroll

CARL

DEF

 

 

Tew Jiath

COLL

DEF

 

 

Luamon Lual

ESS

DEF

 

 

Archie Roberts

ESS

DEF

 

 

Oscar McDonald

FREM

DEF

 

 

Ollie Murphy

FREM

DEF

 

 

Connor O'Sullivan

GEEL

DEF

 

 

Lawson Humphries

GEEL

DEF/MID

 

 

Will Graham

GCS

DEF/MID

 

 

Sam Clohesy

GCS

DEF

 

 

James Leake

GWS

DEF

 

 

Joe Fonti

GWS

DEF

 

 

William McCabe

HAW

DEF

 

 

Bodie Ryan

HAW

DEF

 

 

Toby Pink

NM

DEF

 

 

Riley Hardeman

NM

DEF

 

 

Wil Dawson

NM

DEF/FWD

 

 

Liam O'Connell

STK

DEF

 

 

Angus Hastie

STK

DEF

 

 

Arie Schoenmaker

STK

DEF

 

 

Patrick Snell

SYD

DEF/FWD

 

 

Midfielders

Midfielders who have DPP are included only in their non-MID position

Player

Club

Position

Games 2023

Average 2023

Marcus Bontempelli

WB

MID

23

117

Clayton Oliver

MELB

MID

13

113.8

Jordan Dawson

ADEL

MID

23

113.4

Zach Merrett

ESS

MID

22

112.9

Errol Gulden

SYD

MID

23

112.5

Tim Taranto

RICH

MID

23

112.4

Tom Green

GWS

MID

19

110.6

Andrew Brayshaw

FREM

MID

23

110.3

Rory Laird

ADEL

MID

22

109.2

Caleb Serong

FREM

MID

22

108.1

Darcy Parish

ESS

MID

18

106.9

Christian Petracca

MELB

MID

23

106

Connor Rozee

PA

MID

23

105.9

Adam Treloar

WB

MID

19

105.3

Sam Docherty

CARL

MID

20

104.5

Josh Dunkley

BL

MID

21

104.4

Brad Crouch

STK

MID

23

103.3

Tom Liberatore

WB

MID

21

103.3

Stephen Coniglio

GWS

MID

23

101.6

Noah Anderson

GCS

MID

23

100.5

Jack Viney

MELB

MID

22

100

Zak Butters

PA

MID

23

99.5

Tim Kelly

WCE

MID

22

98.7

Josh Kelly

GWS

MID

19

97.9

Jack Steele

STK

MID

20

97.9

Luke Davies-Uniacke

NM

MID

14

97.4

Lachie Neale

BL

MID

23

97

Adam Cerra

CARL

MID

19

96.6

Touk Miller

GCS

MID

13

96.2

Will Day

HAW

MID

21

95.3

Josh Daicos

COLL

MID

23

94.7

Sam Walsh

CARL

MID

15

94.6

Jai Newcombe

HAW

MID

22

93.3

Chad Warner

SYD

MID

20

92.7

Will Setterfield

ESS

MID

10

92

Matt Rowell

GCS

MID

23

92

Tom Mitchell

COLL

MID

23

91.8

Mason Wood

STK

MID

23

91.6

Luke Parker

SYD

MID

22

89.9

Dom Sheed

WCE

MID

15

89.6

Matt Crouch

ADEL

MID

7

89.3

Hugh McCluggage

BL

MID

22

89.3

Patrick Cripps

CARL

MID

21

88.4

Scott Pendlebury

COLL

MID

22

88

Blake Acres

CARL

MID

22

87.8

Jordan De Goey

COLL

MID

18

86.8

Cameron Guthrie

GEEL

MID

6

86.8

Karl Amon

HAW

MID

21

86.8

James Worpel

HAW

MID

23

86.3

Bailey Scott

NM

MID

23

85.6

Callum Mills

SYD

MID

19

84.1

Will Ashcroft

BL

MID

18

82.9

Jack Crisp

COLL

MID

23

82.9

Conor Nash

HAW

MID

23

82

Jacob Hopper

RICH

MID

16

80.8

Patrick Dangerfield

GEEL

MID

18

79.9

Tom Atkins

GEEL

MID

23

79.9

Tarryn Thomas

NM

MID

12

79.3

James Rowbottom

SYD

MID

23

79.3

Lachie Hunter

MELB

MID

22

79.2

Steele Sidebottom

COLL

MID

17

78.8

Ollie Wines

PA

MID

23

77.7

Liam Shiels

NM

MID

16

77.3

Willem Drew

PA

MID

23

76.9

Liam Henry

STK

MID

16

76.8

Ben Hobbs

ESS

MID

18

76.5

Harry Morrison

HAW

MID

13

76.5

Max Holmes

GEEL

MID

21

75.9

Dion Prestia

RICH

MID

20

75.9

Finn Callaghan

GWS

MID

18

75.8

Jy Simpkin

NM

MID

18

75.8

Brandon Ellis

GCS

MID

16

75.6

Jaeger O'Meara

FREM

MID

21

75.4

Josh Ward

HAW

MID

16

74.9

Matthew Kennedy

CARL

MID

14

74.6

Rory Sloane

ADEL

MID

22

74.5

George Hewett

CARL

MID

19

74.1

Jarrod Berry

BL

MID

22

73.8

James Aish

FREM

MID

20

73.5

David Swallow

GCS

MID

23

72.4

Ed Langdon

MELB

MID

23

72.4

Callan Ward

GWS

MID

22

71.9

Andrew Gaff

WCE

MID

23

71.7

Jack Ross

RICH

MID

19

71.6

Brayden Fiorini

GCS

MID

17

70.8

Justin McInerney

SYD

MID

18

70.8

Tanner Bruhn

GEEL

MID

19

70.7

Sebastian Ross

STK

MID

16

69.9

Bailey Williams

WB

MID

23

69.9

Dylan Shiel

ESS

MID

12

69

Jason Horne-Francis

PA

MID

22

68

Lachlan Sholl

ADEL

MID

16

67.8

Hunter Clark

STK

MID

18

67.8

Jake Soligo

ADEL

MID

21

67.6

Will Brodie

FREM

MID

5

67

Will Phillips

NM

MID

16

66.8

Zach Tuohy

GEEL

MID

20

66.7

Tom Sparrow

MELB

MID

21

66.6

Xavier Duursma

ESS

MID

14

66.3

George Wardlaw

NM

MID

8

65

Brayden Cook

ADEL

MID

1

63

Sam Durham

ESS

MID

22

63

Henry Hustwaite

HAW

MID

2

62.5

Angus Sheldrick

SYD

MID

7

62.4

Travis Boak

PA

MID

19

62.2

Ryan Byrnes

STK

MID

20

62

Darcy Tucker

NM

MID

18

60.8

Oskar Baker

WB

MID

18

60.2

Kamdyn McIntosh

RICH

MID

22

59.7

Harry Sharp

BL

MID

3

59.3

Hugh Greenwood

NM

MID

14

59.3

Oliver Hollands

CARL

MID

17

58.2

Reuben Ginbey

WCE

MID

17

57.9

Matthew Johnson

FREM

MID

18

56.7

Paddy Dow

STK

MID

10

56.7

Caleb Poulter

WB

MID

9

56.7

Nathan O'Driscoll

FREM

MID

10

56.5

Will Hoskin-Elliott

COLL

MID

20

55.5

Brandan Parfitt

GEEL

MID

9

55.1

Thomson Dow

RICH

MID

4

55

Dylan Stephens

NM

MID

13

54.9

Zak Jones

STK

MID

4

54.5

Neil Erasmus

FREM

MID

14

51.7

Mitchell Knevitt

GEEL

MID

8

51.3

Riley Bonner

STK

MID

11

51.3

Elijah Hollands

CARL

MID

9

51.1

Callum Ah Chee

BL

MID

9

50.9

Harry Schoenberg

ADEL

MID

11

50.7

Jarryd Lyons

BL

MID

7

50.6

Jaspa Fletcher

BL

MID

11

50.3

Sam Berry

ADEL

MID

4

49.3

Luke Edwards

WCE

MID

14

47.1

Cooper Hamilton

GWS

MID

4

47

Finn Maginness

HAW

MID

13

43

Campbell Chesser

WCE

MID

14

42.5

Ryan Angwin

GWS

MID

15

38.9

Jhye Clark

GEEL

MID

1

36

Josh Fahey

GWS

MID

7

33.7

Matt Roberts

SYD

MID

6

30.8

Zane Trew

WCE

MID

4

30.5

Harry Rowston

GWS

MID

7

29.4

Jacob Wehr

GWS

MID

4

28.8

Josh Sinn

PA

MID

3

19.7

Ethan Stanley

FREM

MID

2

17.5

Jack Carroll

CARL

MID

1

13

Zac Taylor

ADEL

MID

 

 

Jaxon Binns

CARL

MID

 

 

Edward Allan

COLL

MID

 

 

James Willis

GEEL

MID

 

 

Mitch Hardie

GEEL

MID

 

 

Cooper Stephens

HAW

MID

 

 

Hugh Jackson

PA

MID

 

 

Dominic Bedendo

WB

MID

 

 

Reece Torrent

BL

MID

 

 

Harry DeMattia

COLL

MID

 

 

Nic Martin

ESS

MID

 

 

George Stevens

GEEL

MID

 

 

Jake Rogers

GCS

MID

 

 

Nathan Wardius

GWS

MID

 

 

Colby McKercher

NM

MID

 

 

Kane McAuliffe

RICH

MID

 

 

Caiden Cleary

SYD

MID

 

 

Indhi Kirk

SYD

MID

 

 

Clay Hall

WCE

MID

 

 

Ryley Sanders

WB

MID

 

 

Rucks

Player

Club

Position

Games 2023

Average 2023

Tim English

WB

RUCK

23

118.7

Rowan Marshall

STK

RUCK

23

115.8

Toby Nankervis

RICH

RUCK

15

102.3

Sean Darcy

FREM

RUCK

15

95.4

Kieren Briggs

GWS

RUCK

14

94.1

Max Gawn

MELB

RUCK

20

92.1

Jarrod Witts

GCS

RUCK

21

90.8

Reilly O'Brien

ADEL

RUCK

23

88.4

Luke Jackson

FREM

RUCK/FWD

23

84.7

Darcy Cameron

COLL

RUCK

16

84

Oscar McInerney

BL

RUCK

22

82.7

Mark Blicavs

GEEL

RUCK/MID

19

81.5

Ivan Soldo

PA

RUCK

8

78.6

Bailey J. Williams

WCE

RUCK

23

76.7

Peter Ladhams

SYD

RUCK

9

76.2

Brodie Grundy

SYD

RUCK

17

75

Matt Flynn

WCE

RUCK

9

73.8

Todd Goldstein

ESS

RUCK

20

73.3

Rhys Stanley

GEEL

RUCK

13

71.3

Sam Draper

ESS

RUCK

14

66.6

Tom De Koning

CARL

RUCK

16

66.3

Tristan Xerri

NM

RUCK

9

66

Hayden McLean

SYD

RUCK/FWD

21

65.6

Ned Reeves

HAW

RUCK

21

60.9

Mason Cox

COLL

RUCK/FWD

16

59.4

Lloyd Meek

HAW

RUCK

16

59.4

Marc Pittonet

CARL

RUCK

15

58.7

Nick Bryan

ESS

RUCK

8

54.9

Ned Moyle

GCS

RUCK

2

54

Toby Conway

GEEL

RUCK

1

48

Samson Ryan

RICH

RUCK/FWD

14

46.6

Ben Miller

RICH

RUCK/FWD

13

45.4

Darcy Fort

BL

RUCK/FWD

7

45.3

Lachlan McAndrew

SYD

RUCK

2

42

Dante Visentini

PA

RUCK

3

39.7

Nathan Kreuger

COLL

RUCK/FWD

2

10

Harry Barnett

WCE

RUCK/FWD

1

9

Kieran Strachan

ADEL

RUCK

 

 

Henry Smith

BL

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Kalin Lane

BL

RUCK

 

 

Alex Mirkov

CARL

RUCK

 

 

Hudson O'Keeffe

CARL

RUCK

 

 

Aiden Begg

COLL

RUCK

 

 

Oscar Steene

COLL

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Liam Reidy

FREM

RUCK

 

 

Max Knobel

FREM

RUCK

 

 

Braydon Preuss

GWS

RUCK

 

 

Nicholas Madden

GWS

RUCK

 

 

Clay Tucker

HAW

RUCK

 

 

Kyah Farris-White

MELB

RUCK

 

 

Will Verrall

MELB

RUCK

 

 

Hamish Free

NM

RUCK

 

 

Jordon Sweet

PA

RUCK

 

 

Mate Colina

RICH

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Max Heath

STK

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Tom Campbell

STK

RUCK

 

 

Zane Zakostelsky

BL

DEF/RUCK

 

 

Vigo Visentini

ESS

RUCK

 

 

Odin Jones

FREM

RUCK

 

 

Joe Furphy

GEEL

RUCK

 

 

Mitchell Edwards

GEEL

RUCK

 

 

Ethan Read

GCS

RUCK

 

 

Taylor Goad

NM

RUCK

 

 

Finnbar Maley

NM

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Sam Naismith

RICH

RUCK

 

 

Oliver Hayes-Brown

RICH

RUCK

 

 

William Green

SYD

RUCK

 

 

Archer Reid

WCE

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Coen Livingstone

WCE

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Lachlan Smith

WB

RUCK

 

 

Forwards

Player

Club

Position

Games 2023

Average 2023

Jack Macrae

WB

MID/FWD

22

91.8

Dustin Martin

RICH

FWD

20

90

Caleb Daniel

WB

MID/FWD

23

89.9

Sam Flanders

GCS

MID/FWD

14

89.6

Toby Greene

GWS

FWD

21

88.5

Dylan Moore

HAW

FWD

23

88

Charlie Curnow

CARL

FWD

23

86.8

Shai Bolton

RICH

MID/FWD

23

86.8

Dayne Zorko

BL

MID/FWD

17

84.8

Luke Jackson

FREM

RUCK/FWD

23

84.7

Bailey Smith

WB

MID/FWD

19

83.3

Jeremy Cameron

GEEL

FWD

20

83

Taylor Walker

ADEL

FWD

22

80.4

Isaac Heeney

SYD

FWD

22

80

Lachie Schultz

COLL

FWD

23

78.5

Ben Keays

ADEL

FWD

23

77.3

Taylor Adams

SYD

MID/FWD

22

76.5

Joe Daniher

BL

FWD

23

76.2

Gryan Miers

GEEL

FWD

23

75.5

Jye Caldwell

ESS

MID/FWD

21

75.1

Bradley Hill

STK

MID/FWD

21

74.5

Izak Rankine

ADEL

FWD

20

74.2

Ben Ainsworth

GCS

FWD

21

74.1

Jake Waterman

WCE

FWD

11

74.1

Jesse Hogan

GWS

FWD

20

73.9

Mitch Owens

STK

FWD

22

73.9

Jade Gresham

ESS

FWD

22

73.6

Kyle Langford

ESS

FWD

23

73

Alex Neal-Bullen

MELB

FWD

23

72.7

Jeremy Finlayson

PA

FWD

20

72.6

Zac Bailey

BL

MID/FWD

21

72.4

Charlie Dixon

PA

FWD

13

72.3

Liam Ryan

WCE

FWD

3

72.3

Jack Lukosius

GCS

FWD

22

72.1

Josh Rachele

ADEL

FWD

21

71.9

Mitch Lewis

HAW

FWD

15

71.9

Tom Emmett

FREM

FWD

2

71.5

Connor Macdonald

HAW

FWD

21

70.7

Brent Daniels

GWS

FWD

17

70.2

Liam Baker

RICH

DEF/FWD

23

69.8

Patrick Lipinski

COLL

FWD

11

69.7

Harry McKay

CARL

FWD

19

69.6

Jamie Cripps

WCE

FWD

12

69.4

Zac Fisher

NM

FWD

12

69

Archie Perkins

ESS

FWD

23

67.3

Aaron Naughton

WB

FWD

23

66.9

Jamie Elliott

COLL

FWD

21

66.8

Tom Papley

SYD

FWD

22

66.2

Hayden McLean

SYD

RUCK/FWD

21

65.6

Cameron Zurhaar

NM

FWD

16

64.5

Elijah Tsatas

ESS

MID/FWD

4

64.3

Oscar Allen

WCE

FWD

23

64.1

Cam Rayner

BL

FWD

23

63.7

Toby Bedford

GWS

FWD

16

63.7

Jack Higgins

STK

FWD

21

63.7

Charlie Cameron

BL

FWD

23

63.6

Jack Silvagni

CARL

FWD

16

63.4

Sam Switkowski

FREM

FWD

22

63.1

Bayley Fritsch

MELB

FWD

15

63.1

Kysaiah Pickett

MELB

FWD

21

63.1

Tom Hawkins

GEEL

FWD

20

63

Will Hayward

SYD

FWD

22

63

Lachlan Murphy

ADEL

FWD

22

62.5

Matthew Cottrell

CARL

MID/FWD

14

62.3

Jake Stringer

ESS

FWD

17

62

Mitch Georgiades

PA

FWD

2

61.5

Sam Powell-Pepper

PA

FWD

23

61.4

Curtis Taylor

NM

MID/FWD

16

61.3

Lachie Fogarty

CARL

FWD

9

61.2

Darcy Byrne-Jones

PA

FWD

21

61.2

Jack Graham

RICH

FWD

20

61

Xavier O'Halloran

GWS

FWD

12

60.9

Jack Billings

MELB

FWD

3

60.7

Darcy Fogarty

ADEL

FWD

21

60.4

Luke Breust

HAW

FWD

21

60.4

Chad Wingard

HAW

FWD

14

60.4

Brody Mihocek

COLL

FWD

21

60.3

Todd Marshall

PA

FWD

19

60.2

Nick Larkey

NM

FWD

23

60

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

WB

FWD

23

60

Shane McAdam

MELB

FWD

7

59.7

Mason Cox

COLL

RUCK/FWD

16

59.4

Eric Hipwood

BL

FWD

23

59.3

David Cuningham

CARL

FWD

10

59.3

Dan Butler

STK

FWD

23

59.2

Kade Chandler

MELB

FWD

21

59

Rory Lobb

WB

FWD

20

58.5

Jack Darling

WCE

FWD

20

58.4

Cody Weightman

WB

FWD

19

58.4

Luke Pedlar

ADEL

FWD

21

58.2

Michael Frederick

FREM

FWD

19

58.1

Peter Wright

ESS

FWD

10

58

Max King

STK

FWD

10

57.7

Eddie Ford

NM

FWD

14

57.6

Tom Powell

NM

FWD

14

57.4

Nick Holman

GCS

FWD

19

57

Sam Wicks

SYD

FWD

10

56.8

Brad Close

GEEL

FWD

21

55.9

Oliver Henry

GEEL

FWD

22

55.9

Lincoln McCarthy

BL

FWD

21

55.5

Alex Davies

GCS

MID/FWD

9

55.4

Levi Casboult

GCS

FWD

20

55.4

Jack Gunston

HAW

FWD

17

54.8

Willie Rioli

PA

FWD

17

54.8

Logan McDonald

SYD

FWD

19

54.7

Jake Riccardi

GWS

FWD

18

54.6

Tim Membrey

STK

FWD

7

54.4

Jack Martin

CARL

FWD

11

54.1

Tyson Stengle

GEEL

FWD

19

53.9

Daniel McStay

COLL

FWD

12

53.8

Jack Petruccelle

WCE

FWD

18

53.8

Jaidyn Stephenson

NM

FWD

21

53.6

Riley Thilthorpe

ADEL

FWD

21

52.9

Lachlan Gollant

ADEL

FWD

4

52.8

Callum M. Brown

GWS

FWD

16

52.8

Tom McDonald

MELB

FWD

6

52.5

Beau McCreery

COLL

FWD

22

52.4

Josh Treacy

FREM

FWD

17

52.3

Mattaes Phillipou

STK

FWD

23

52.2

Harrison Petty

MELB

DEF/FWD

14

51.8

Tom Lynch

RICH

FWD

4

51.8

Rhylee West

WB

FWD

12

51.7

Jacob van Rooyen

MELB

FWD

19

51.6

Tyler Brockman

WCE

FWD

15

51.5

Joel Jeffrey

GCS

DEF/FWD

7

51.4

Bailey Humphrey

GCS

FWD

19

51.3

Joel Amartey

SYD

FWD

14

50.8

Ben Brown

MELB

FWD

7

50.7

Matthew Owies

CARL

FWD

16

50.6

Matt Guelfi

ESS

FWD

13

50.5

Anthony Caminiti

STK

FWD

17

50.4

Callum Coleman-Jones

NM

FWD

9

50.3

James Jordon

SYD

MID/FWD

17

50.3

Gary Rohan

GEEL

FWD

15

50.2

Marlion Pickett

RICH

MID/FWD

21

50.2

Bobby Hill

COLL

FWD

21

50.1

Jesse Motlop

CARL

FWD

18

49.7

Corey Durdin

CARL

FWD

11

49.5

Michael Walters

FREM

FWD

20

49.4

Nat Fyfe

FREM

MID/FWD

9

49.3

Ryan Maric

WCE

FWD

10

49.3

Mabior Chol

HAW

FWD

8

49

Jake Melksham

MELB

FWD

13

48.8

Jacob Koschitzke

RICH

FWD

12

48.8

Cam Mackenzie

HAW

FWD

14

48.6

Anthony Scott

WB

MID/FWD

22

48.5

Shannon Neale

GEEL

FWD

3

48

James Peatling

GWS

FWD

10

48

Jye Amiss

FREM

FWD

22

47.9

Sam Weideman

ESS

FWD

16

47.6

Bailey Banfield

FREM

FWD

14

47.5

Jack Mahony

GCS

MID/FWD

2

47.5

Finlay Macrae

COLL

FWD

1

47

James Harmes

WB

MID/FWD

9

46.8

Sam Butler

HAW

FWD

8

46.6

Samson Ryan

RICH

RUCK/FWD

14

46.6

Noah Long

WCE

FWD

19

46.5

Elijah Hewett

WCE

MID/FWD

14

46.3

Elliott Himmelberg

ADEL

FWD

3

46

Ash Johnson

COLL

FWD

15

45.7

Jack Ginnivan

HAW

FWD

11

45.7

Ben King

GCS

FWD

20

45.6

Charlie Spargo

MELB

FWD

13

45.5

Ben Miller

RICH

RUCK/FWD

13

45.4

Darcy Fort

BL

RUCK/FWD

7

45.3

Quinton Narkle

PA

FWD

3

45.3

Malcolm Rosas

GCS

FWD

19

45.2

Cooper Harvey

NM

FWD

3

44.7

Ned McHenry

ADEL

FWD

11

44.5

Cooper Sharman

STK

FWD

15

44.4

Paul Curtis

NM

FWD

21

43.9

Jye Menzie

ESS

FWD

21

43.8

Noah Cumberland

RICH

FWD

9

43.2

Jack Hayes

STK

FWD

1

43

Sam Sturt

FREM

FWD

14

42.9

Harrison Jones

ESS

FWD

5

42.8

Matt Taberner

FREM

FWD

4

41.3

Jed McEntee

PA

FWD

20

41.3

Rhyan Mansell

RICH

FWD

17

41.2

Charlie Comben

NM

FWD

7

41.1

Jai Culley

WCE

MID/FWD

5

41

Callum Jamieson

WCE

FWD

4

40.3

Judson Clarke

RICH

FWD

13

39.7

Harvey Harrison

COLL

FWD

4

39.5

Zaine Cordy

STK

DEF/FWD

13

39.2

Francis Evans

PA

FWD

10

39

Brandon Ryan

BL

FWD

3

38.7

Deven Robertson

BL

MID/FWD

13

38.6

Hewago Oea

GCS

MID/FWD

8

38.5

Taj Woewodin

MELB

FWD

4

38.5

Noah Answerth

BL

FWD

4

38.3

Orazio Fantasia

CARL

FWD

3

37.7

Jack Williams

WCE

FWD

10

37.1

Riley Garcia

WB

FWD

3

37

Jackson Mead

PA

MID/FWD

7

35.9

Alwyn Davey Jnr

ESS

FWD

10

35.8

Tyler Sonsie

RICH

FWD

3

35.7

Josh Corbett

FREM

FWD

5

35.2

Sam Day

GCS

FWD

3

35

Ollie Lord

PA

FWD

11

35

Joel Smith

MELB

FWD

12

34.8

Arthur Jones

WB

FWD

13

33.7

Charlie Lazzaro

NM

MID/FWD

6

33.3

Matthew Coulthard

RICH

FWD

4

33.3

Thomas Berry

GCS

FWD

6

33

Oliver Dempsey

GEEL

FWD

5

32.8

Kai Lohmann

BL

FWD

6

32.3

Lachlan Keeffe

GWS

FWD

11

32.3

Max Ramsden

HAW

FWD

2

30.5

Maurice Rioli

RICH

FWD

10

29.7

Lachlan McNeil

WB

FWD

13

27.5

Blake Drury

NM

FWD

4

26.3

Adam Kennedy

GWS

DEF/FWD

5

26

Denver Grainger-Barras

HAW

DEF/FWD

7

25.9

James Tsitas

GCS

FWD

4

25.8

Toby McMullin

GWS

FWD

3

25.7

Josh Schache

MELB

FWD

2

25

Alex Sexton

GCS

FWD

8

24.8

Aaron Cadman

GWS

FWD

12

24.5

Bailey Laurie

MELB

FWD

4

24.5

Jacob Bauer

RICH

FWD

4

23.8

Chris Burgess

ADEL

FWD

1

22

Corey Warner

SYD

FWD

3

20.7

Reef McInnes

COLL

FWD

5

20.6

Sam Darcy

WB

FWD

3

20

Robert Hansen Jr

NM

FWD

2

19

Jack Buller

SYD

FWD

1

19

Ted Clohesy

GEEL

FWD

1

18

Conor Stone

GWS

FWD

3

17.7

James Tunstill

BL

FWD

2

16

Buku Khamis

WB

FWD

1

15

Nathan Kreuger

COLL

RUCK/FWD

2

10

Harry Barnett

WCE

RUCK/FWD

1

9

Josh Carmichael

COLL

FWD

1

8

Billy Dowling

ADEL

MID/FWD

 

 

Henry Smith

BL

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Shadeau Brain

BL

FWD

 

 

Harry Lemmey

CARL

FWD

 

 

Joe Richards

COLL

FWD

 

 

Oscar Steene

COLL

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Jaiden Hunter

ESS

FWD

 

 

Jayden Davey

ESS

FWD

 

 

Tex Wanganeen

ESS

FWD

 

 

Conrad Williams

FREM

MID/FWD

 

 

Sebit Kuek

FREM

FWD

 

 

Phoenix Foster

GEEL

FWD

 

 

Oskar Faulkhead

GCS

MID/FWD

 

 

Darcy Jones

GWS

FWD

 

 

Max Gruzewski

GWS

FWD

 

 

Wade Derksen

GWS

FWD

 

 

Jack O'Sullivan

HAW

FWD

 

 

Joshua Bennetts

HAW

FWD

 

 

Andy Moniz-Wakefield

MELB

FWD

 

 

Matthew Jefferson

MELB

FWD

 

 

Oliver Sestan

MELB

FWD

 

 

Tom Fullarton

MELB

FWD

 

 

Bigoa Nyuon

NM

FWD

 

 

Brayden George

NM

FWD

 

 

Thomas Scully

PA

FWD

 

 

Mate Colina

RICH

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Seth Campbell

RICH

FWD

 

 

Steely Green

RICH

FWD

 

 

Isaac Keeler

STK

FWD

 

 

Matthew Allison

STK

FWD

 

 

Max Heath

STK

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Olli Hotton

STK

MID/FWD

 

 

Jacob Konstanty

SYD

FWD

 

 

Sam Reid

SYD

FWD

 

 

Tyrell Dewar

WCE

FWD

 

 

Charlie Clarke

WB

FWD

 

 

Harvey Gallagher

WB

FWD

 

 

Logan Morris

BL

FWD

 

 

Luke Lloyd

BL

FWD

 

 

Bruce Reville

BL

MID/FWD

 

 

Rob Monahan

CARL

FWD

 

 

Ashton Moir

CARL

FWD

 

 

Nate Caddy

ESS

FWD

 

 

Jack Delean

FREM

FWD

 

 

Cooper Simpson

FREM

MID/FWD

 

 

Shaun Mannagh

GEEL

MID/FWD

 

 

Oliver Wiltshire

GEEL

MID/FWD

 

 

Jed Walter

GCS

FWD

 

 

William Rowlands

GCS

MID/FWD

 

 

Phoenix Gothard

GWS

FWD

 

 

Harvey Thomas

GWS

MID/FWD

 

 

Nicholas Watson

HAW

FWD

 

 

Calsher Dear

HAW

FWD

 

 

Koltyn Tholstrup

MELB

FWD

 

 

Caleb Windsor

MELB

MID/FWD

 

 

Kynan Brown

MELB

MID/FWD

 

 

Wil Dawson

NM

DEF/FWD

 

 

Zane Duursma

NM

MID/FWD

 

 

Finnbar Maley

NM

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Tom Anastasopolous

PA

FWD

 

 

Lachlan Charleson

PA

MID/FWD

 

 

Will Lorenz

PA

MID/FWD

 

 

Xavier Walsh

PA

FWD

 

 

Liam Fawcett

RICH

FWD

 

 

Lance Collard

STK

FWD

 

 

Darcy Wilson

STK

MID/FWD

 

 

Hugo Garcia

STK

MID/FWD

 

 

Patrick Snell

SYD

DEF/FWD

 

 

Harley Reid

WCE

MID/FWD

 

 

Harvey Johnston

WCE

MID/FWD

 

 

Archer Reid

WCE

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Loch Rawlinson

WCE

MID/FWD

 

 

Coen Livingstone

WCE

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Jordan Croft

WB

FWD

 

 

Aiden O'Driscoll

WB

FWD

 

 

Joel Freijah

WB

MID/FWD

 

 

