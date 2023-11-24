IT'S time to start preparing.
The positions to start the 2024 AFL Fantasy season have been locked in by Champions Data.
Warnie from The Traders took you through all the major talking points, and now you can see every player and every position.
Check out the full list below.
Defenders
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Games 2023
|
Average 2023
|
Nick Daicos
|
COLL
|
DEF/MID
|
20
|
108.8
|
James Sicily
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
19
|
104.5
|
Jack Sinclair
|
STK
|
DEF
|
23
|
102.2
|
Luke Ryan
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
23
|
99.4
|
Nic Newman
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
21
|
98
|
Harry Sheezel
|
NM
|
DEF
|
23
|
97.3
|
Tom Stewart
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
22
|
96.3
|
Liam Duggan
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
22
|
96.3
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
21
|
94.7
|
Dan Houston
|
PA
|
DEF
|
23
|
92.7
|
Jayden Short
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
16
|
92.5
|
Mitch Duncan
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
16
|
91.3
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
STK
|
DEF
|
23
|
91.3
|
Jake Lloyd
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
22
|
89.7
|
Hayden Young
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
22
|
89.2
|
Callum Wilkie
|
STK
|
DEF
|
23
|
87.2
|
Mason Redman
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
23
|
85.8
|
Angus Brayshaw
|
MELB
|
DEF/MID
|
23
|
85.3
|
Bailey Dale
|
WB
|
DEF
|
23
|
85.3
|
Lachie Ash
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
23
|
84.3
|
Lachie Weller
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
9
|
83.8
|
Wil Powell
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
18
|
82.1
|
Andrew McGrath
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
23
|
81.8
|
Dyson Heppell
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
22
|
81.6
|
Brodie Smith
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
22
|
81.4
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
21
|
81.2
|
John Noble
|
COLL
|
DEF
|
23
|
81
|
Blake Hardwick
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
23
|
81
|
Jordan Ridley
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
17
|
80.8
|
Jarman Impey
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
22
|
80.6
|
Daniel Rioli
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
23
|
80.3
|
Ed Richards
|
WB
|
DEF
|
19
|
79.8
|
Alex Witherden
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
22
|
78.4
|
Christian Salem
|
MELB
|
DEF
|
14
|
77.5
|
James Trezise
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
1
|
77
|
Jayden Hunt
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
23
|
76.7
|
Jordan Clark
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
23
|
76.5
|
Trent Rivers
|
MELB
|
DEF
|
23
|
76.5
|
Darcy Macpherson
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
23
|
76.1
|
Mitchell Hinge
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
22
|
75.7
|
Luke McDonald
|
NM
|
DEF
|
22
|
75.2
|
Rory Atkins
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
17
|
74.7
|
Brayden Maynard
|
COLL
|
DEF
|
22
|
74.6
|
Adam Saad
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
22
|
73.9
|
Connor Budarick
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
2
|
73.5
|
Jason Johannisen
|
WB
|
DEF
|
11
|
73.5
|
Corey Wagner
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
9
|
72.8
|
Harry Himmelberg
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
22
|
72.3
|
Wayne Milera
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
22
|
71.4
|
Nick Blakey
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
23
|
71.4
|
Oliver Florent
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
23
|
71
|
Mitch McGovern
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
19
|
70.7
|
Harry Perryman
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
19
|
70.5
|
Liam Stocker
|
STK
|
DEF
|
22
|
70.5
|
Jacob Weitering
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
23
|
70.4
|
Jeremy McGovern
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
9
|
70.3
|
Brodie Kemp
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
15
|
70.1
|
Zach Guthrie
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
23
|
70.1
|
Elliot Yeo
|
WCE
|
DEF/MID
|
10
|
70.1
|
Brennan Cox
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
20
|
69.9
|
Liam Baker
|
RICH
|
DEF/FWD
|
23
|
69.8
|
Keidean Coleman
|
BL
|
DEF
|
20
|
69.6
|
Steven May
|
MELB
|
DEF
|
21
|
69.5
|
Nick Hind
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
16
|
69.1
|
Harris Andrews
|
BL
|
DEF
|
23
|
68.8
|
Isaac Quaynor
|
COLL
|
DEF
|
23
|
68.5
|
Isaac Cumming
|
GWS
|
DEF/MID
|
17
|
68.3
|
Jayden Laverde
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
19
|
67.4
|
Chayce Jones
|
ADEL
|
DEF/MID
|
18
|
67.3
|
Connor Idun
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
23
|
67
|
Nathan Broad
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
19
|
66.9
|
Jamaine Jones
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
13
|
66.6
|
Nick Haynes
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
19
|
66.5
|
Jack Scrimshaw
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
16
|
66.5
|
Tom Cole
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
12
|
65.9
|
Braeden Campbell
|
SYD
|
DEF/MID
|
22
|
65.2
|
Conor McKenna
|
BL
|
DEF
|
23
|
65.1
|
Noah Balta
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
23
|
64.7
|
Josh Weddle
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
17
|
64.5
|
Kane Farrell
|
PA
|
DEF
|
20
|
64.5
|
Ryan Burton
|
PA
|
DEF
|
20
|
64.2
|
Darcy Moore
|
COLL
|
DEF
|
21
|
63.4
|
Marcus Windhager
|
STK
|
DEF/MID
|
18
|
63.2
|
Ryan Lester
|
BL
|
DEF
|
16
|
63.1
|
Jimmy Webster
|
STK
|
DEF
|
16
|
63.1
|
Jeremy Howe
|
COLL
|
DEF
|
11
|
62.9
|
Seamus Mitchell
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
14
|
62.9
|
Jake Bowey
|
MELB
|
DEF
|
21
|
62.3
|
Tom Brown
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
1
|
62
|
Josh Battle
|
STK
|
DEF
|
22
|
62
|
Mark O'Connor
|
GEEL
|
DEF/MID
|
22
|
61.9
|
Luke Nankervis
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
4
|
61.8
|
Brady Hough
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
15
|
61.5
|
Darcy Wilmot
|
BL
|
DEF
|
23
|
60.7
|
Jack Bowes
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
17
|
60.7
|
Heath Chapman
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
3
|
60.3
|
Dylan Williams
|
PA
|
DEF
|
20
|
60
|
Miles Bergman
|
PA
|
DEF
|
22
|
60
|
Dane Rampe
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
14
|
59.6
|
Josh Worrell
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
12
|
59.1
|
Jake Kelly
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
17
|
58.9
|
Aidan Corr
|
NM
|
DEF
|
19
|
58.8
|
Charlie Ballard
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
23
|
57.3
|
Jack Buckley
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
23
|
57.2
|
Lewis Young
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
15
|
56.7
|
Changkuoth Jiath
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
8
|
56.5
|
Caleb Marchbank
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
5
|
56
|
Sam Taylor
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
15
|
55.9
|
Tom Doedee
|
BL
|
DEF
|
11
|
55.5
|
Robbie Fox
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
19
|
55.3
|
Harry Cunningham
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
23
|
55
|
Jake Lever
|
MELB
|
DEF
|
22
|
54.7
|
Ethan Hughes
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
20
|
54.5
|
Adam Tomlinson
|
MELB
|
DEF
|
8
|
54.5
|
Josh Goater
|
NM
|
DEF
|
10
|
54.5
|
Sam Collins
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
23
|
54.4
|
Ben Paton
|
STK
|
DEF
|
12
|
54.4
|
Tom Barrass
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
14
|
53.9
|
Laitham Vandermeer
|
WB
|
DEF
|
11
|
53.1
|
Dougal Howard
|
STK
|
DEF
|
18
|
52.8
|
Ben McKay
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
19
|
52.6
|
Bailey Macdonald
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
2
|
52.5
|
Max Michalanney
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
22
|
52.4
|
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|
PA
|
DEF
|
22
|
52.2
|
Griffin Logue
|
NM
|
DEF
|
15
|
51.9
|
Harrison Petty
|
MELB
|
DEF/FWD
|
14
|
51.8
|
Sam Banks
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
6
|
51.7
|
Joel Jeffrey
|
GCS
|
DEF/FWD
|
7
|
51.4
|
Alex Keath
|
WB
|
DEF
|
18
|
51.4
|
Mark Keane
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
5
|
51.2
|
Aliir Aliir
|
PA
|
DEF
|
22
|
50.9
|
Billy Frampton
|
COLL
|
DEF
|
15
|
50.6
|
Taylor Duryea
|
WB
|
DEF
|
20
|
50.5
|
Sam Frost
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
18
|
49.6
|
Jack Henry
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
11
|
49.5
|
Brandon Starcevich
|
BL
|
DEF
|
23
|
49.3
|
Jake Kolodjashnij
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
19
|
49.3
|
Oleg Markov
|
COLL
|
DEF
|
20
|
49.1
|
Mac Andrew
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
17
|
48.9
|
Jordan Boyd
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
8
|
48.5
|
Alex Cincotta
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
16
|
48.1
|
Sam De Koning
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
19
|
47.9
|
Jai Serong
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
2
|
47
|
Daniel Turner
|
MELB
|
DEF
|
2
|
47
|
Jack Payne
|
BL
|
DEF
|
22
|
46.5
|
Josh Rotham
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
13
|
46.4
|
Judd McVee
|
MELB
|
DEF
|
23
|
46.1
|
Tom McCartin
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
14
|
45.7
|
Miller Bergman
|
NM
|
DEF
|
12
|
44.9
|
Lachie Jones
|
PA
|
DEF
|
13
|
44.6
|
Aaron Francis
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
14
|
44.5
|
Nathan Murphy
|
COLL
|
DEF
|
21
|
44.2
|
Nik Cox
|
ESS
|
DEF/MID
|
6
|
44.2
|
Alex Pearce
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
23
|
44.2
|
Lloyd Johnston
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
2
|
44
|
Ben Long
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
15
|
43.8
|
Joel Hamling
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
4
|
43.8
|
Patrick Parnell
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
5
|
43.6
|
Jaxon Prior
|
BL
|
DEF
|
5
|
43
|
Liam Jones
|
WB
|
DEF
|
18
|
42.6
|
Trent McKenzie
|
PA
|
DEF
|
17
|
42.5
|
Sean Lemmens
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
11
|
42.3
|
Kaine Baldwin
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
4
|
42
|
Massimo D'Ambrosio
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
8
|
41.8
|
Lewis Melican
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
7
|
40.9
|
Lachlan Cowan
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
7
|
40.6
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
PA
|
DEF
|
16
|
40.5
|
Jed Bews
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
15
|
40.1
|
Nick Murray
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
17
|
39.9
|
Darcy Gardiner
|
BL
|
DEF
|
2
|
39.5
|
Zaine Cordy
|
STK
|
DEF/FWD
|
13
|
39.2
|
James Borlase
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
4
|
39
|
Hugo Ralphsmith
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
13
|
38.9
|
Ryan Gardner
|
WB
|
DEF
|
10
|
38.8
|
Brandon Walker
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
14
|
38.6
|
Karl Worner
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
4
|
37.5
|
Dylan Grimes
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
22
|
37.1
|
Jy Farrar
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
9
|
36.9
|
Tylar Young
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
19
|
36.9
|
Darragh Joyce
|
BL
|
DEF
|
5
|
36
|
Jase Burgoyne
|
PA
|
DEF
|
5
|
35.8
|
Kallan Dawson
|
NM
|
DEF
|
1
|
34
|
Harry Edwards
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
2
|
33.5
|
Jordon Butts
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
17
|
33.4
|
James O'Donnell
|
WB
|
DEF
|
12
|
33.1
|
Jackson Archer
|
NM
|
DEF
|
5
|
32.8
|
Luke Cleary
|
WB
|
DEF
|
1
|
31
|
Oisin Mullin
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
6
|
30.8
|
Bodhi Uwland
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
3
|
30.7
|
Rhett Bazzo
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
11
|
30.3
|
Adam Kennedy
|
GWS
|
DEF/FWD
|
5
|
26
|
Denver Grainger-Barras
|
HAW
|
DEF/FWD
|
7
|
25.9
|
James Blanck
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
15
|
24.3
|
Jakob Ryan
|
COLL
|
DEF
|
1
|
19
|
James Madden
|
BL
|
DEF
|
2
|
18
|
Tom Clurey
|
PA
|
DEF
|
1
|
16
|
Hugh Bond
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Will Hamill
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Carter Michael
|
BL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Domanic Akuei
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Sam Durdin
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Zac Williams
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Charlie Dean
|
COLL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Lewis Hayes
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Zach Reid
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Hugh Davies
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
|
|
Joshua Draper
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
|
|
Oscar Murdoch
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Emerson Jeka
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Caleb Graham
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Sandy Brock
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Leek Aleer
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Blake Howes
|
MELB
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jed Adams
|
MELB
|
DEF
|
|
|
Kyle Marshall
|
PA
|
DEF
|
|
|
Tom McCallum
|
PA
|
DEF
|
|
|
Josh Gibcus
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
|
|
Kaleb Smith
|
RICH
|
DEF
|
|
|
Angus McLennan
|
STK
|
DEF
|
|
|
James Van Es
|
STK
|
DEF
|
|
|
Caleb Mitchell
|
SYD
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Cooper Vickery
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
|
|
Harrison Arnold
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jaiden Magor
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
|
|
William Edwards
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
|
|
Coby Burgiel
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jordyn Baker
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jedd Busslinger
|
WB
|
DEF
|
|
|
Nick Coffield
|
WB
|
DEF
|
|
|
Oscar Ryan
|
ADEL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Daniel Curtin
|
ADEL
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Charlie Edwards
|
ADEL
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Zane Zakostelsky
|
BL
|
DEF/RUCK
|
|
|
Billy Wilson
|
CARL
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Matthew Carroll
|
CARL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Tew Jiath
|
COLL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Luamon Lual
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Archie Roberts
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Oscar McDonald
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
|
|
Ollie Murphy
|
FREM
|
DEF
|
|
|
Connor O'Sullivan
|
GEEL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Lawson Humphries
|
GEEL
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Will Graham
|
GCS
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Sam Clohesy
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
|
|
James Leake
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Joe Fonti
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
|
|
William McCabe
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
|
|
Bodie Ryan
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
|
|
Toby Pink
|
NM
|
DEF
|
|
|
Riley Hardeman
|
NM
|
DEF
|
|
|
Wil Dawson
|
NM
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Liam O'Connell
|
STK
|
DEF
|
|
|
Angus Hastie
|
STK
|
DEF
|
|
|
Arie Schoenmaker
|
STK
|
DEF
|
|
|
Patrick Snell
|
SYD
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
Midfielders
Midfielders who have DPP are included only in their non-MID position
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Games 2023
|
Average 2023
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
WB
|
MID
|
23
|
117
|
Clayton Oliver
|
MELB
|
MID
|
13
|
113.8
|
Jordan Dawson
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
23
|
113.4
|
Zach Merrett
|
ESS
|
MID
|
22
|
112.9
|
Errol Gulden
|
SYD
|
MID
|
23
|
112.5
|
Tim Taranto
|
RICH
|
MID
|
23
|
112.4
|
Tom Green
|
GWS
|
MID
|
19
|
110.6
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
FREM
|
MID
|
23
|
110.3
|
Rory Laird
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
22
|
109.2
|
Caleb Serong
|
FREM
|
MID
|
22
|
108.1
|
Darcy Parish
|
ESS
|
MID
|
18
|
106.9
|
Christian Petracca
|
MELB
|
MID
|
23
|
106
|
Connor Rozee
|
PA
|
MID
|
23
|
105.9
|
Adam Treloar
|
WB
|
MID
|
19
|
105.3
|
Sam Docherty
|
CARL
|
MID
|
20
|
104.5
|
Josh Dunkley
|
BL
|
MID
|
21
|
104.4
|
Brad Crouch
|
STK
|
MID
|
23
|
103.3
|
Tom Liberatore
|
WB
|
MID
|
21
|
103.3
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
GWS
|
MID
|
23
|
101.6
|
Noah Anderson
|
GCS
|
MID
|
23
|
100.5
|
Jack Viney
|
MELB
|
MID
|
22
|
100
|
Zak Butters
|
PA
|
MID
|
23
|
99.5
|
Tim Kelly
|
WCE
|
MID
|
22
|
98.7
|
Josh Kelly
|
GWS
|
MID
|
19
|
97.9
|
Jack Steele
|
STK
|
MID
|
20
|
97.9
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
NM
|
MID
|
14
|
97.4
|
Lachie Neale
|
BL
|
MID
|
23
|
97
|
Adam Cerra
|
CARL
|
MID
|
19
|
96.6
|
Touk Miller
|
GCS
|
MID
|
13
|
96.2
|
Will Day
|
HAW
|
MID
|
21
|
95.3
|
Josh Daicos
|
COLL
|
MID
|
23
|
94.7
|
Sam Walsh
|
CARL
|
MID
|
15
|
94.6
|
Jai Newcombe
|
HAW
|
MID
|
22
|
93.3
|
Chad Warner
|
SYD
|
MID
|
20
|
92.7
|
Will Setterfield
|
ESS
|
MID
|
10
|
92
|
Matt Rowell
|
GCS
|
MID
|
23
|
92
|
Tom Mitchell
|
COLL
|
MID
|
23
|
91.8
|
Mason Wood
|
STK
|
MID
|
23
|
91.6
|
Luke Parker
|
SYD
|
MID
|
22
|
89.9
|
Dom Sheed
|
WCE
|
MID
|
15
|
89.6
|
Matt Crouch
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
7
|
89.3
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
BL
|
MID
|
22
|
89.3
|
Patrick Cripps
|
CARL
|
MID
|
21
|
88.4
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
COLL
|
MID
|
22
|
88
|
Blake Acres
|
CARL
|
MID
|
22
|
87.8
|
Jordan De Goey
|
COLL
|
MID
|
18
|
86.8
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
6
|
86.8
|
Karl Amon
|
HAW
|
MID
|
21
|
86.8
|
James Worpel
|
HAW
|
MID
|
23
|
86.3
|
Bailey Scott
|
NM
|
MID
|
23
|
85.6
|
Callum Mills
|
SYD
|
MID
|
19
|
84.1
|
Will Ashcroft
|
BL
|
MID
|
18
|
82.9
|
Jack Crisp
|
COLL
|
MID
|
23
|
82.9
|
Conor Nash
|
HAW
|
MID
|
23
|
82
|
Jacob Hopper
|
RICH
|
MID
|
16
|
80.8
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
18
|
79.9
|
Tom Atkins
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
23
|
79.9
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
NM
|
MID
|
12
|
79.3
|
James Rowbottom
|
SYD
|
MID
|
23
|
79.3
|
Lachie Hunter
|
MELB
|
MID
|
22
|
79.2
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
COLL
|
MID
|
17
|
78.8
|
Ollie Wines
|
PA
|
MID
|
23
|
77.7
|
Liam Shiels
|
NM
|
MID
|
16
|
77.3
|
Willem Drew
|
PA
|
MID
|
23
|
76.9
|
Liam Henry
|
STK
|
MID
|
16
|
76.8
|
Ben Hobbs
|
ESS
|
MID
|
18
|
76.5
|
Harry Morrison
|
HAW
|
MID
|
13
|
76.5
|
Max Holmes
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
21
|
75.9
|
Dion Prestia
|
RICH
|
MID
|
20
|
75.9
|
Finn Callaghan
|
GWS
|
MID
|
18
|
75.8
|
Jy Simpkin
|
NM
|
MID
|
18
|
75.8
|
Brandon Ellis
|
GCS
|
MID
|
16
|
75.6
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
FREM
|
MID
|
21
|
75.4
|
Josh Ward
|
HAW
|
MID
|
16
|
74.9
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
CARL
|
MID
|
14
|
74.6
|
Rory Sloane
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
22
|
74.5
|
George Hewett
|
CARL
|
MID
|
19
|
74.1
|
Jarrod Berry
|
BL
|
MID
|
22
|
73.8
|
James Aish
|
FREM
|
MID
|
20
|
73.5
|
David Swallow
|
GCS
|
MID
|
23
|
72.4
|
Ed Langdon
|
MELB
|
MID
|
23
|
72.4
|
Callan Ward
|
GWS
|
MID
|
22
|
71.9
|
Andrew Gaff
|
WCE
|
MID
|
23
|
71.7
|
Jack Ross
|
RICH
|
MID
|
19
|
71.6
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
GCS
|
MID
|
17
|
70.8
|
Justin McInerney
|
SYD
|
MID
|
18
|
70.8
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
19
|
70.7
|
Sebastian Ross
|
STK
|
MID
|
16
|
69.9
|
Bailey Williams
|
WB
|
MID
|
23
|
69.9
|
Dylan Shiel
|
ESS
|
MID
|
12
|
69
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
PA
|
MID
|
22
|
68
|
Lachlan Sholl
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
16
|
67.8
|
Hunter Clark
|
STK
|
MID
|
18
|
67.8
|
Jake Soligo
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
21
|
67.6
|
Will Brodie
|
FREM
|
MID
|
5
|
67
|
Will Phillips
|
NM
|
MID
|
16
|
66.8
|
Zach Tuohy
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
20
|
66.7
|
Tom Sparrow
|
MELB
|
MID
|
21
|
66.6
|
Xavier Duursma
|
ESS
|
MID
|
14
|
66.3
|
George Wardlaw
|
NM
|
MID
|
8
|
65
|
Brayden Cook
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
1
|
63
|
Sam Durham
|
ESS
|
MID
|
22
|
63
|
Henry Hustwaite
|
HAW
|
MID
|
2
|
62.5
|
Angus Sheldrick
|
SYD
|
MID
|
7
|
62.4
|
Travis Boak
|
PA
|
MID
|
19
|
62.2
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
STK
|
MID
|
20
|
62
|
Darcy Tucker
|
NM
|
MID
|
18
|
60.8
|
Oskar Baker
|
WB
|
MID
|
18
|
60.2
|
Kamdyn McIntosh
|
RICH
|
MID
|
22
|
59.7
|
Harry Sharp
|
BL
|
MID
|
3
|
59.3
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
NM
|
MID
|
14
|
59.3
|
Oliver Hollands
|
CARL
|
MID
|
17
|
58.2
|
Reuben Ginbey
|
WCE
|
MID
|
17
|
57.9
|
Matthew Johnson
|
FREM
|
MID
|
18
|
56.7
|
Paddy Dow
|
STK
|
MID
|
10
|
56.7
|
Caleb Poulter
|
WB
|
MID
|
9
|
56.7
|
Nathan O'Driscoll
|
FREM
|
MID
|
10
|
56.5
|
Will Hoskin-Elliott
|
COLL
|
MID
|
20
|
55.5
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
9
|
55.1
|
Thomson Dow
|
RICH
|
MID
|
4
|
55
|
Dylan Stephens
|
NM
|
MID
|
13
|
54.9
|
Zak Jones
|
STK
|
MID
|
4
|
54.5
|
Neil Erasmus
|
FREM
|
MID
|
14
|
51.7
|
Mitchell Knevitt
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
8
|
51.3
|
Riley Bonner
|
STK
|
MID
|
11
|
51.3
|
Elijah Hollands
|
CARL
|
MID
|
9
|
51.1
|
Callum Ah Chee
|
BL
|
MID
|
9
|
50.9
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
11
|
50.7
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
BL
|
MID
|
7
|
50.6
|
Jaspa Fletcher
|
BL
|
MID
|
11
|
50.3
|
Sam Berry
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
4
|
49.3
|
Luke Edwards
|
WCE
|
MID
|
14
|
47.1
|
Cooper Hamilton
|
GWS
|
MID
|
4
|
47
|
Finn Maginness
|
HAW
|
MID
|
13
|
43
|
Campbell Chesser
|
WCE
|
MID
|
14
|
42.5
|
Ryan Angwin
|
GWS
|
MID
|
15
|
38.9
|
Jhye Clark
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
1
|
36
|
Josh Fahey
|
GWS
|
MID
|
7
|
33.7
|
Matt Roberts
|
SYD
|
MID
|
6
|
30.8
|
Zane Trew
|
WCE
|
MID
|
4
|
30.5
|
Harry Rowston
|
GWS
|
MID
|
7
|
29.4
|
Jacob Wehr
|
GWS
|
MID
|
4
|
28.8
|
Josh Sinn
|
PA
|
MID
|
3
|
19.7
|
Ethan Stanley
|
FREM
|
MID
|
2
|
17.5
|
Jack Carroll
|
CARL
|
MID
|
1
|
13
|
Zac Taylor
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
|
|
Jaxon Binns
|
CARL
|
MID
|
|
|
Edward Allan
|
COLL
|
MID
|
|
|
James Willis
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
|
|
Mitch Hardie
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
|
|
Cooper Stephens
|
HAW
|
MID
|
|
|
Hugh Jackson
|
PA
|
MID
|
|
|
Dominic Bedendo
|
WB
|
MID
|
|
|
Reece Torrent
|
BL
|
MID
|
|
|
Harry DeMattia
|
COLL
|
MID
|
|
|
Nic Martin
|
ESS
|
MID
|
|
|
George Stevens
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
|
|
Jake Rogers
|
GCS
|
MID
|
|
|
Nathan Wardius
|
GWS
|
MID
|
|
|
Colby McKercher
|
NM
|
MID
|
|
|
Kane McAuliffe
|
RICH
|
MID
|
|
|
Caiden Cleary
|
SYD
|
MID
|
|
|
Indhi Kirk
|
SYD
|
MID
|
|
|
Clay Hall
|
WCE
|
MID
|
|
|
Ryley Sanders
|
WB
|
MID
|
|
Rucks
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Games 2023
|
Average 2023
|
Tim English
|
WB
|
RUCK
|
23
|
118.7
|
Rowan Marshall
|
STK
|
RUCK
|
23
|
115.8
|
Toby Nankervis
|
RICH
|
RUCK
|
15
|
102.3
|
Sean Darcy
|
FREM
|
RUCK
|
15
|
95.4
|
Kieren Briggs
|
GWS
|
RUCK
|
14
|
94.1
|
Max Gawn
|
MELB
|
RUCK
|
20
|
92.1
|
Jarrod Witts
|
GCS
|
RUCK
|
21
|
90.8
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
ADEL
|
RUCK
|
23
|
88.4
|
Luke Jackson
|
FREM
|
RUCK/FWD
|
23
|
84.7
|
Darcy Cameron
|
COLL
|
RUCK
|
16
|
84
|
Oscar McInerney
|
BL
|
RUCK
|
22
|
82.7
|
Mark Blicavs
|
GEEL
|
RUCK/MID
|
19
|
81.5
|
Ivan Soldo
|
PA
|
RUCK
|
8
|
78.6
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
WCE
|
RUCK
|
23
|
76.7
|
Peter Ladhams
|
SYD
|
RUCK
|
9
|
76.2
|
Brodie Grundy
|
SYD
|
RUCK
|
17
|
75
|
Matt Flynn
|
WCE
|
RUCK
|
9
|
73.8
|
Todd Goldstein
|
ESS
|
RUCK
|
20
|
73.3
|
Rhys Stanley
|
GEEL
|
RUCK
|
13
|
71.3
|
Sam Draper
|
ESS
|
RUCK
|
14
|
66.6
|
Tom De Koning
|
CARL
|
RUCK
|
16
|
66.3
|
Tristan Xerri
|
NM
|
RUCK
|
9
|
66
|
Hayden McLean
|
SYD
|
RUCK/FWD
|
21
|
65.6
|
Ned Reeves
|
HAW
|
RUCK
|
21
|
60.9
|
Mason Cox
|
COLL
|
RUCK/FWD
|
16
|
59.4
|
Lloyd Meek
|
HAW
|
RUCK
|
16
|
59.4
|
Marc Pittonet
|
CARL
|
RUCK
|
15
|
58.7
|
Nick Bryan
|
ESS
|
RUCK
|
8
|
54.9
|
Ned Moyle
|
GCS
|
RUCK
|
2
|
54
|
Toby Conway
|
GEEL
|
RUCK
|
1
|
48
|
Samson Ryan
|
RICH
|
RUCK/FWD
|
14
|
46.6
|
Ben Miller
|
RICH
|
RUCK/FWD
|
13
|
45.4
|
Darcy Fort
|
BL
|
RUCK/FWD
|
7
|
45.3
|
Lachlan McAndrew
|
SYD
|
RUCK
|
2
|
42
|
Dante Visentini
|
PA
|
RUCK
|
3
|
39.7
|
Nathan Kreuger
|
COLL
|
RUCK/FWD
|
2
|
10
|
Harry Barnett
|
WCE
|
RUCK/FWD
|
1
|
9
|
Kieran Strachan
|
ADEL
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Henry Smith
|
BL
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Kalin Lane
|
BL
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Alex Mirkov
|
CARL
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Hudson O'Keeffe
|
CARL
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Aiden Begg
|
COLL
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Oscar Steene
|
COLL
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Liam Reidy
|
FREM
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Max Knobel
|
FREM
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Braydon Preuss
|
GWS
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Nicholas Madden
|
GWS
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Clay Tucker
|
HAW
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Kyah Farris-White
|
MELB
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Will Verrall
|
MELB
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Hamish Free
|
NM
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Jordon Sweet
|
PA
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Mate Colina
|
RICH
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Max Heath
|
STK
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Tom Campbell
|
STK
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Zane Zakostelsky
|
BL
|
DEF/RUCK
|
|
|
Vigo Visentini
|
ESS
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Odin Jones
|
FREM
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Joe Furphy
|
GEEL
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Mitchell Edwards
|
GEEL
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Ethan Read
|
GCS
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Taylor Goad
|
NM
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Finnbar Maley
|
NM
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Sam Naismith
|
RICH
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Oliver Hayes-Brown
|
RICH
|
RUCK
|
|
|
William Green
|
SYD
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Archer Reid
|
WCE
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Coen Livingstone
|
WCE
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Lachlan Smith
|
WB
|
RUCK
|
|
Forwards
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Games 2023
|
Average 2023
|
Jack Macrae
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
22
|
91.8
|
Dustin Martin
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
20
|
90
|
Caleb Daniel
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
23
|
89.9
|
Sam Flanders
|
GCS
|
MID/FWD
|
14
|
89.6
|
Toby Greene
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
21
|
88.5
|
Dylan Moore
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
23
|
88
|
Charlie Curnow
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
23
|
86.8
|
Shai Bolton
|
RICH
|
MID/FWD
|
23
|
86.8
|
Dayne Zorko
|
BL
|
MID/FWD
|
17
|
84.8
|
Luke Jackson
|
FREM
|
RUCK/FWD
|
23
|
84.7
|
Bailey Smith
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
19
|
83.3
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
GEEL
|
FWD
|
20
|
83
|
Taylor Walker
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
22
|
80.4
|
Isaac Heeney
|
SYD
|
FWD
|
22
|
80
|
Lachie Schultz
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
23
|
78.5
|
Ben Keays
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
23
|
77.3
|
Taylor Adams
|
SYD
|
MID/FWD
|
22
|
76.5
|
Joe Daniher
|
BL
|
FWD
|
23
|
76.2
|
Gryan Miers
|
GEEL
|
FWD
|
23
|
75.5
|
Jye Caldwell
|
ESS
|
MID/FWD
|
21
|
75.1
|
Bradley Hill
|
STK
|
MID/FWD
|
21
|
74.5
|
Izak Rankine
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
20
|
74.2
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
21
|
74.1
|
Jake Waterman
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
11
|
74.1
|
Jesse Hogan
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
20
|
73.9
|
Mitch Owens
|
STK
|
FWD
|
22
|
73.9
|
Jade Gresham
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
22
|
73.6
|
Kyle Langford
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
23
|
73
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
23
|
72.7
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
PA
|
FWD
|
20
|
72.6
|
Zac Bailey
|
BL
|
MID/FWD
|
21
|
72.4
|
Charlie Dixon
|
PA
|
FWD
|
13
|
72.3
|
Liam Ryan
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
3
|
72.3
|
Jack Lukosius
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
22
|
72.1
|
Josh Rachele
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
21
|
71.9
|
Mitch Lewis
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
15
|
71.9
|
Tom Emmett
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
2
|
71.5
|
Connor Macdonald
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
21
|
70.7
|
Brent Daniels
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
17
|
70.2
|
Liam Baker
|
RICH
|
DEF/FWD
|
23
|
69.8
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
11
|
69.7
|
Harry McKay
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
19
|
69.6
|
Jamie Cripps
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
12
|
69.4
|
Zac Fisher
|
NM
|
FWD
|
12
|
69
|
Archie Perkins
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
23
|
67.3
|
Aaron Naughton
|
WB
|
FWD
|
23
|
66.9
|
Jamie Elliott
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
21
|
66.8
|
Tom Papley
|
SYD
|
FWD
|
22
|
66.2
|
Hayden McLean
|
SYD
|
RUCK/FWD
|
21
|
65.6
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
NM
|
FWD
|
16
|
64.5
|
Elijah Tsatas
|
ESS
|
MID/FWD
|
4
|
64.3
|
Oscar Allen
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
23
|
64.1
|
Cam Rayner
|
BL
|
FWD
|
23
|
63.7
|
Toby Bedford
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
16
|
63.7
|
Jack Higgins
|
STK
|
FWD
|
21
|
63.7
|
Charlie Cameron
|
BL
|
FWD
|
23
|
63.6
|
Jack Silvagni
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
16
|
63.4
|
Sam Switkowski
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
22
|
63.1
|
Bayley Fritsch
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
15
|
63.1
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
21
|
63.1
|
Tom Hawkins
|
GEEL
|
FWD
|
20
|
63
|
Will Hayward
|
SYD
|
FWD
|
22
|
63
|
Lachlan Murphy
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
22
|
62.5
|
Matthew Cottrell
|
CARL
|
MID/FWD
|
14
|
62.3
|
Jake Stringer
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
17
|
62
|
Mitch Georgiades
|
PA
|
FWD
|
2
|
61.5
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
PA
|
FWD
|
23
|
61.4
|
Curtis Taylor
|
NM
|
MID/FWD
|
16
|
61.3
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
9
|
61.2
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
PA
|
FWD
|
21
|
61.2
|
Jack Graham
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
20
|
61
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
12
|
60.9
|
Jack Billings
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
3
|
60.7
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
21
|
60.4
|
Luke Breust
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
21
|
60.4
|
Chad Wingard
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
14
|
60.4
|
Brody Mihocek
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
21
|
60.3
|
Todd Marshall
|
PA
|
FWD
|
19
|
60.2
|
Nick Larkey
|
NM
|
FWD
|
23
|
60
|
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|
WB
|
FWD
|
23
|
60
|
Shane McAdam
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
7
|
59.7
|
Mason Cox
|
COLL
|
RUCK/FWD
|
16
|
59.4
|
Eric Hipwood
|
BL
|
FWD
|
23
|
59.3
|
David Cuningham
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
10
|
59.3
|
Dan Butler
|
STK
|
FWD
|
23
|
59.2
|
Kade Chandler
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
21
|
59
|
Rory Lobb
|
WB
|
FWD
|
20
|
58.5
|
Jack Darling
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
20
|
58.4
|
Cody Weightman
|
WB
|
FWD
|
19
|
58.4
|
Luke Pedlar
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
21
|
58.2
|
Michael Frederick
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
19
|
58.1
|
Peter Wright
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
10
|
58
|
Max King
|
STK
|
FWD
|
10
|
57.7
|
Eddie Ford
|
NM
|
FWD
|
14
|
57.6
|
Tom Powell
|
NM
|
FWD
|
14
|
57.4
|
Nick Holman
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
19
|
57
|
Sam Wicks
|
SYD
|
FWD
|
10
|
56.8
|
Brad Close
|
GEEL
|
FWD
|
21
|
55.9
|
Oliver Henry
|
GEEL
|
FWD
|
22
|
55.9
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
BL
|
FWD
|
21
|
55.5
|
Alex Davies
|
GCS
|
MID/FWD
|
9
|
55.4
|
Levi Casboult
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
20
|
55.4
|
Jack Gunston
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
17
|
54.8
|
Willie Rioli
|
PA
|
FWD
|
17
|
54.8
|
Logan McDonald
|
SYD
|
FWD
|
19
|
54.7
|
Jake Riccardi
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
18
|
54.6
|
Tim Membrey
|
STK
|
FWD
|
7
|
54.4
|
Jack Martin
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
11
|
54.1
|
Tyson Stengle
|
GEEL
|
FWD
|
19
|
53.9
|
Daniel McStay
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
12
|
53.8
|
Jack Petruccelle
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
18
|
53.8
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
NM
|
FWD
|
21
|
53.6
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
21
|
52.9
|
Lachlan Gollant
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
4
|
52.8
|
Callum M. Brown
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
16
|
52.8
|
Tom McDonald
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
6
|
52.5
|
Beau McCreery
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
22
|
52.4
|
Josh Treacy
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
17
|
52.3
|
Mattaes Phillipou
|
STK
|
FWD
|
23
|
52.2
|
Harrison Petty
|
MELB
|
DEF/FWD
|
14
|
51.8
|
Tom Lynch
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
4
|
51.8
|
Rhylee West
|
WB
|
FWD
|
12
|
51.7
|
Jacob van Rooyen
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
19
|
51.6
|
Tyler Brockman
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
15
|
51.5
|
Joel Jeffrey
|
GCS
|
DEF/FWD
|
7
|
51.4
|
Bailey Humphrey
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
19
|
51.3
|
Joel Amartey
|
SYD
|
FWD
|
14
|
50.8
|
Ben Brown
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
7
|
50.7
|
Matthew Owies
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
16
|
50.6
|
Matt Guelfi
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
13
|
50.5
|
Anthony Caminiti
|
STK
|
FWD
|
17
|
50.4
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
NM
|
FWD
|
9
|
50.3
|
James Jordon
|
SYD
|
MID/FWD
|
17
|
50.3
|
Gary Rohan
|
GEEL
|
FWD
|
15
|
50.2
|
Marlion Pickett
|
RICH
|
MID/FWD
|
21
|
50.2
|
Bobby Hill
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
21
|
50.1
|
Jesse Motlop
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
18
|
49.7
|
Corey Durdin
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
11
|
49.5
|
Michael Walters
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
20
|
49.4
|
Nat Fyfe
|
FREM
|
MID/FWD
|
9
|
49.3
|
Ryan Maric
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
10
|
49.3
|
Mabior Chol
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
8
|
49
|
Jake Melksham
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
13
|
48.8
|
Jacob Koschitzke
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
12
|
48.8
|
Cam Mackenzie
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
14
|
48.6
|
Anthony Scott
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
22
|
48.5
|
Shannon Neale
|
GEEL
|
FWD
|
3
|
48
|
James Peatling
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
10
|
48
|
Jye Amiss
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
22
|
47.9
|
Sam Weideman
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
16
|
47.6
|
Bailey Banfield
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
14
|
47.5
|
Jack Mahony
|
GCS
|
MID/FWD
|
2
|
47.5
|
Finlay Macrae
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
1
|
47
|
James Harmes
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
9
|
46.8
|
Sam Butler
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
8
|
46.6
|
Samson Ryan
|
RICH
|
RUCK/FWD
|
14
|
46.6
|
Noah Long
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
19
|
46.5
|
Elijah Hewett
|
WCE
|
MID/FWD
|
14
|
46.3
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
3
|
46
|
Ash Johnson
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
15
|
45.7
|
Jack Ginnivan
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
11
|
45.7
|
Ben King
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
20
|
45.6
|
Charlie Spargo
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
13
|
45.5
|
Ben Miller
|
RICH
|
RUCK/FWD
|
13
|
45.4
|
Darcy Fort
|
BL
|
RUCK/FWD
|
7
|
45.3
|
Quinton Narkle
|
PA
|
FWD
|
3
|
45.3
|
Malcolm Rosas
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
19
|
45.2
|
Cooper Harvey
|
NM
|
FWD
|
3
|
44.7
|
Ned McHenry
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
11
|
44.5
|
Cooper Sharman
|
STK
|
FWD
|
15
|
44.4
|
Paul Curtis
|
NM
|
FWD
|
21
|
43.9
|
Jye Menzie
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
21
|
43.8
|
Noah Cumberland
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
9
|
43.2
|
Jack Hayes
|
STK
|
FWD
|
1
|
43
|
Sam Sturt
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
14
|
42.9
|
Harrison Jones
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
5
|
42.8
|
Matt Taberner
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
4
|
41.3
|
Jed McEntee
|
PA
|
FWD
|
20
|
41.3
|
Rhyan Mansell
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
17
|
41.2
|
Charlie Comben
|
NM
|
FWD
|
7
|
41.1
|
Jai Culley
|
WCE
|
MID/FWD
|
5
|
41
|
Callum Jamieson
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
4
|
40.3
|
Judson Clarke
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
13
|
39.7
|
Harvey Harrison
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
4
|
39.5
|
Zaine Cordy
|
STK
|
DEF/FWD
|
13
|
39.2
|
Francis Evans
|
PA
|
FWD
|
10
|
39
|
Brandon Ryan
|
BL
|
FWD
|
3
|
38.7
|
Deven Robertson
|
BL
|
MID/FWD
|
13
|
38.6
|
Hewago Oea
|
GCS
|
MID/FWD
|
8
|
38.5
|
Taj Woewodin
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
4
|
38.5
|
Noah Answerth
|
BL
|
FWD
|
4
|
38.3
|
Orazio Fantasia
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
3
|
37.7
|
Jack Williams
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
10
|
37.1
|
Riley Garcia
|
WB
|
FWD
|
3
|
37
|
Jackson Mead
|
PA
|
MID/FWD
|
7
|
35.9
|
Alwyn Davey Jnr
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
10
|
35.8
|
Tyler Sonsie
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
3
|
35.7
|
Josh Corbett
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
5
|
35.2
|
Sam Day
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
3
|
35
|
Ollie Lord
|
PA
|
FWD
|
11
|
35
|
Joel Smith
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
12
|
34.8
|
Arthur Jones
|
WB
|
FWD
|
13
|
33.7
|
Charlie Lazzaro
|
NM
|
MID/FWD
|
6
|
33.3
|
Matthew Coulthard
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
4
|
33.3
|
Thomas Berry
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
6
|
33
|
Oliver Dempsey
|
GEEL
|
FWD
|
5
|
32.8
|
Kai Lohmann
|
BL
|
FWD
|
6
|
32.3
|
Lachlan Keeffe
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
11
|
32.3
|
Max Ramsden
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
2
|
30.5
|
Maurice Rioli
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
10
|
29.7
|
Lachlan McNeil
|
WB
|
FWD
|
13
|
27.5
|
Blake Drury
|
NM
|
FWD
|
4
|
26.3
|
Adam Kennedy
|
GWS
|
DEF/FWD
|
5
|
26
|
Denver Grainger-Barras
|
HAW
|
DEF/FWD
|
7
|
25.9
|
James Tsitas
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
4
|
25.8
|
Toby McMullin
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
3
|
25.7
|
Josh Schache
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
2
|
25
|
Alex Sexton
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
8
|
24.8
|
Aaron Cadman
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
12
|
24.5
|
Bailey Laurie
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
4
|
24.5
|
Jacob Bauer
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
4
|
23.8
|
Chris Burgess
|
ADEL
|
FWD
|
1
|
22
|
Corey Warner
|
SYD
|
FWD
|
3
|
20.7
|
Reef McInnes
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
5
|
20.6
|
Sam Darcy
|
WB
|
FWD
|
3
|
20
|
Robert Hansen Jr
|
NM
|
FWD
|
2
|
19
|
Jack Buller
|
SYD
|
FWD
|
1
|
19
|
Ted Clohesy
|
GEEL
|
FWD
|
1
|
18
|
Conor Stone
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
3
|
17.7
|
James Tunstill
|
BL
|
FWD
|
2
|
16
|
Buku Khamis
|
WB
|
FWD
|
1
|
15
|
Nathan Kreuger
|
COLL
|
RUCK/FWD
|
2
|
10
|
Harry Barnett
|
WCE
|
RUCK/FWD
|
1
|
9
|
Josh Carmichael
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
1
|
8
|
Billy Dowling
|
ADEL
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Henry Smith
|
BL
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Shadeau Brain
|
BL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Harry Lemmey
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Joe Richards
|
COLL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Oscar Steene
|
COLL
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Jaiden Hunter
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Jayden Davey
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Tex Wanganeen
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Conrad Williams
|
FREM
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Sebit Kuek
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
|
|
Phoenix Foster
|
GEEL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Oskar Faulkhead
|
GCS
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Darcy Jones
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Max Gruzewski
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Wade Derksen
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Jack O'Sullivan
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
|
|
Joshua Bennetts
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
|
|
Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
|
|
Matthew Jefferson
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
|
|
Oliver Sestan
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
|
|
Tom Fullarton
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
|
|
Bigoa Nyuon
|
NM
|
FWD
|
|
|
Brayden George
|
NM
|
FWD
|
|
|
Thomas Scully
|
PA
|
FWD
|
|
|
Mate Colina
|
RICH
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Seth Campbell
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
|
|
Steely Green
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
|
|
Isaac Keeler
|
STK
|
FWD
|
|
|
Matthew Allison
|
STK
|
FWD
|
|
|
Max Heath
|
STK
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Olli Hotton
|
STK
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Jacob Konstanty
|
SYD
|
FWD
|
|
|
Sam Reid
|
SYD
|
FWD
|
|
|
Tyrell Dewar
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
|
|
Charlie Clarke
|
WB
|
FWD
|
|
|
Harvey Gallagher
|
WB
|
FWD
|
|
|
Logan Morris
|
BL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Luke Lloyd
|
BL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Bruce Reville
|
BL
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Rob Monahan
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Ashton Moir
|
CARL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Nate Caddy
|
ESS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Jack Delean
|
FREM
|
FWD
|
|
|
Cooper Simpson
|
FREM
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Shaun Mannagh
|
GEEL
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Oliver Wiltshire
|
GEEL
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Jed Walter
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
|
|
William Rowlands
|
GCS
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Phoenix Gothard
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Harvey Thomas
|
GWS
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Nicholas Watson
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
|
|
Calsher Dear
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
|
|
Koltyn Tholstrup
|
MELB
|
FWD
|
|
|
Caleb Windsor
|
MELB
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Kynan Brown
|
MELB
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Wil Dawson
|
NM
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Zane Duursma
|
NM
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Finnbar Maley
|
NM
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Tom Anastasopolous
|
PA
|
FWD
|
|
|
Lachlan Charleson
|
PA
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Will Lorenz
|
PA
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Xavier Walsh
|
PA
|
FWD
|
|
|
Liam Fawcett
|
RICH
|
FWD
|
|
|
Lance Collard
|
STK
|
FWD
|
|
|
Darcy Wilson
|
STK
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Hugo Garcia
|
STK
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Patrick Snell
|
SYD
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Harley Reid
|
WCE
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Harvey Johnston
|
WCE
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Archer Reid
|
WCE
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Loch Rawlinson
|
WCE
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Coen Livingstone
|
WCE
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Jordan Croft
|
WB
|
FWD
|
|
|
Aiden O'Driscoll
|
WB
|
FWD
|
|
|
Joel Freijah
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
|
