Jack Macrae celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S time to start preparing.

The positions to start the 2024 AFL Fantasy season have been locked in by Champions Data.

Warnie from The Traders took you through all the major talking points, and now you can see every player and every position.

Check out the full list below.

Defenders

Player Club Position Games 2023 Average 2023 Nick Daicos COLL DEF/MID 20 108.8 James Sicily HAW DEF 19 104.5 Jack Sinclair STK DEF 23 102.2 Luke Ryan FREM DEF 23 99.4 Nic Newman CARL DEF 21 98 Harry Sheezel NM DEF 23 97.3 Tom Stewart GEEL DEF 22 96.3 Liam Duggan WCE DEF 22 96.3 Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF 21 94.7 Dan Houston PA DEF 23 92.7 Jayden Short RICH DEF 16 92.5 Mitch Duncan GEEL DEF 16 91.3 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK DEF 23 91.3 Jake Lloyd SYD DEF 22 89.7 Hayden Young FREM DEF 22 89.2 Callum Wilkie STK DEF 23 87.2 Mason Redman ESS DEF 23 85.8 Angus Brayshaw MELB DEF/MID 23 85.3 Bailey Dale WB DEF 23 85.3 Lachie Ash GWS DEF 23 84.3 Lachie Weller GCS DEF 9 83.8 Wil Powell GCS DEF 18 82.1 Andrew McGrath ESS DEF 23 81.8 Dyson Heppell ESS DEF 22 81.6 Brodie Smith ADEL DEF 22 81.4 Nick Vlastuin RICH DEF 21 81.2 John Noble COLL DEF 23 81 Blake Hardwick HAW DEF 23 81 Jordan Ridley ESS DEF 17 80.8 Jarman Impey HAW DEF 22 80.6 Daniel Rioli RICH DEF 23 80.3 Ed Richards WB DEF 19 79.8 Alex Witherden WCE DEF 22 78.4 Christian Salem MELB DEF 14 77.5 James Trezise RICH DEF 1 77 Jayden Hunt WCE DEF 23 76.7 Jordan Clark FREM DEF 23 76.5 Trent Rivers MELB DEF 23 76.5 Darcy Macpherson GCS DEF 23 76.1 Mitchell Hinge ADEL DEF 22 75.7 Luke McDonald NM DEF 22 75.2 Rory Atkins GCS DEF 17 74.7 Brayden Maynard COLL DEF 22 74.6 Adam Saad CARL DEF 22 73.9 Connor Budarick GCS DEF 2 73.5 Jason Johannisen WB DEF 11 73.5 Corey Wagner FREM DEF 9 72.8 Harry Himmelberg GWS DEF 22 72.3 Wayne Milera ADEL DEF 22 71.4 Nick Blakey SYD DEF 23 71.4 Oliver Florent SYD DEF 23 71 Mitch McGovern CARL DEF 19 70.7 Harry Perryman GWS DEF 19 70.5 Liam Stocker STK DEF 22 70.5 Jacob Weitering CARL DEF 23 70.4 Jeremy McGovern WCE DEF 9 70.3 Brodie Kemp CARL DEF 15 70.1 Zach Guthrie GEEL DEF 23 70.1 Elliot Yeo WCE DEF/MID 10 70.1 Brennan Cox FREM DEF 20 69.9 Liam Baker RICH DEF/FWD 23 69.8 Keidean Coleman BL DEF 20 69.6 Steven May MELB DEF 21 69.5 Nick Hind ESS DEF 16 69.1 Harris Andrews BL DEF 23 68.8 Isaac Quaynor COLL DEF 23 68.5 Isaac Cumming GWS DEF/MID 17 68.3 Jayden Laverde ESS DEF 19 67.4 Chayce Jones ADEL DEF/MID 18 67.3 Connor Idun GWS DEF 23 67 Nathan Broad RICH DEF 19 66.9 Jamaine Jones WCE DEF 13 66.6 Nick Haynes GWS DEF 19 66.5 Jack Scrimshaw HAW DEF 16 66.5 Tom Cole WCE DEF 12 65.9 Braeden Campbell SYD DEF/MID 22 65.2 Conor McKenna BL DEF 23 65.1 Noah Balta RICH DEF 23 64.7 Josh Weddle HAW DEF 17 64.5 Kane Farrell PA DEF 20 64.5 Ryan Burton PA DEF 20 64.2 Darcy Moore COLL DEF 21 63.4 Marcus Windhager STK DEF/MID 18 63.2 Ryan Lester BL DEF 16 63.1 Jimmy Webster STK DEF 16 63.1 Jeremy Howe COLL DEF 11 62.9 Seamus Mitchell HAW DEF 14 62.9 Jake Bowey MELB DEF 21 62.3 Tom Brown RICH DEF 1 62 Josh Battle STK DEF 22 62 Mark O'Connor GEEL DEF/MID 22 61.9 Luke Nankervis ADEL DEF 4 61.8 Brady Hough WCE DEF 15 61.5 Darcy Wilmot BL DEF 23 60.7 Jack Bowes GEEL DEF 17 60.7 Heath Chapman FREM DEF 3 60.3 Dylan Williams PA DEF 20 60 Miles Bergman PA DEF 22 60 Dane Rampe SYD DEF 14 59.6 Josh Worrell ADEL DEF 12 59.1 Jake Kelly ESS DEF 17 58.9 Aidan Corr NM DEF 19 58.8 Charlie Ballard GCS DEF 23 57.3 Jack Buckley GWS DEF 23 57.2 Lewis Young CARL DEF 15 56.7 Changkuoth Jiath HAW DEF 8 56.5 Caleb Marchbank CARL DEF 5 56 Sam Taylor GWS DEF 15 55.9 Tom Doedee BL DEF 11 55.5 Robbie Fox SYD DEF 19 55.3 Harry Cunningham SYD DEF 23 55 Jake Lever MELB DEF 22 54.7 Ethan Hughes FREM DEF 20 54.5 Adam Tomlinson MELB DEF 8 54.5 Josh Goater NM DEF 10 54.5 Sam Collins GCS DEF 23 54.4 Ben Paton STK DEF 12 54.4 Tom Barrass WCE DEF 14 53.9 Laitham Vandermeer WB DEF 11 53.1 Dougal Howard STK DEF 18 52.8 Ben McKay ESS DEF 19 52.6 Bailey Macdonald HAW DEF 2 52.5 Max Michalanney ADEL DEF 22 52.4 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher PA DEF 22 52.2 Griffin Logue NM DEF 15 51.9 Harrison Petty MELB DEF/FWD 14 51.8 Sam Banks RICH DEF 6 51.7 Joel Jeffrey GCS DEF/FWD 7 51.4 Alex Keath WB DEF 18 51.4 Mark Keane ADEL DEF 5 51.2 Aliir Aliir PA DEF 22 50.9 Billy Frampton COLL DEF 15 50.6 Taylor Duryea WB DEF 20 50.5 Sam Frost HAW DEF 18 49.6 Jack Henry GEEL DEF 11 49.5 Brandon Starcevich BL DEF 23 49.3 Jake Kolodjashnij GEEL DEF 19 49.3 Oleg Markov COLL DEF 20 49.1 Mac Andrew GCS DEF 17 48.9 Jordan Boyd CARL DEF 8 48.5 Alex Cincotta CARL DEF 16 48.1 Sam De Koning GEEL DEF 19 47.9 Jai Serong HAW DEF 2 47 Daniel Turner MELB DEF 2 47 Jack Payne BL DEF 22 46.5 Josh Rotham WCE DEF 13 46.4 Judd McVee MELB DEF 23 46.1 Tom McCartin SYD DEF 14 45.7 Miller Bergman NM DEF 12 44.9 Lachie Jones PA DEF 13 44.6 Aaron Francis SYD DEF 14 44.5 Nathan Murphy COLL DEF 21 44.2 Nik Cox ESS DEF/MID 6 44.2 Alex Pearce FREM DEF 23 44.2 Lloyd Johnston GCS DEF 2 44 Ben Long GCS DEF 15 43.8 Joel Hamling SYD DEF 4 43.8 Patrick Parnell ADEL DEF 5 43.6 Jaxon Prior BL DEF 5 43 Liam Jones WB DEF 18 42.6 Trent McKenzie PA DEF 17 42.5 Sean Lemmens GCS DEF 11 42.3 Kaine Baldwin ESS DEF 4 42 Massimo D'Ambrosio HAW DEF 8 41.8 Lewis Melican SYD DEF 7 40.9 Lachlan Cowan CARL DEF 7 40.6 Esava Ratugolea PA DEF 16 40.5 Jed Bews GEEL DEF 15 40.1 Nick Murray ADEL DEF 17 39.9 Darcy Gardiner BL DEF 2 39.5 Zaine Cordy STK DEF/FWD 13 39.2 James Borlase ADEL DEF 4 39 Hugo Ralphsmith RICH DEF 13 38.9 Ryan Gardner WB DEF 10 38.8 Brandon Walker FREM DEF 14 38.6 Karl Worner FREM DEF 4 37.5 Dylan Grimes RICH DEF 22 37.1 Jy Farrar GCS DEF 9 36.9 Tylar Young RICH DEF 19 36.9 Darragh Joyce BL DEF 5 36 Jase Burgoyne PA DEF 5 35.8 Kallan Dawson NM DEF 1 34 Harry Edwards WCE DEF 2 33.5 Jordon Butts ADEL DEF 17 33.4 James O'Donnell WB DEF 12 33.1 Jackson Archer NM DEF 5 32.8 Luke Cleary WB DEF 1 31 Oisin Mullin GEEL DEF 6 30.8 Bodhi Uwland GCS DEF 3 30.7 Rhett Bazzo WCE DEF 11 30.3 Adam Kennedy GWS DEF/FWD 5 26 Denver Grainger-Barras HAW DEF/FWD 7 25.9 James Blanck HAW DEF 15 24.3 Jakob Ryan COLL DEF 1 19 James Madden BL DEF 2 18 Tom Clurey PA DEF 1 16 Hugh Bond ADEL DEF Will Hamill ADEL DEF Carter Michael BL DEF Domanic Akuei CARL DEF Sam Durdin CARL DEF Zac Williams CARL DEF Charlie Dean COLL DEF Lewis Hayes ESS DEF Zach Reid ESS DEF Hugh Davies FREM DEF Joshua Draper FREM DEF Oscar Murdoch GEEL DEF Emerson Jeka GEEL DEF Caleb Graham GCS DEF Sandy Brock GCS DEF Leek Aleer GWS DEF Blake Howes MELB DEF Jed Adams MELB DEF Kyle Marshall PA DEF Tom McCallum PA DEF Josh Gibcus RICH DEF Kaleb Smith RICH DEF Angus McLennan STK DEF James Van Es STK DEF Caleb Mitchell SYD DEF/MID Cooper Vickery SYD DEF Harrison Arnold SYD DEF Jaiden Magor SYD DEF William Edwards SYD DEF Coby Burgiel WCE DEF Jordyn Baker WCE DEF Jedd Busslinger WB DEF Nick Coffield WB DEF Oscar Ryan ADEL DEF Daniel Curtin ADEL DEF/MID Charlie Edwards ADEL DEF/MID Zane Zakostelsky BL DEF/RUCK Billy Wilson CARL DEF/MID Matthew Carroll CARL DEF Tew Jiath COLL DEF Luamon Lual ESS DEF Archie Roberts ESS DEF Oscar McDonald FREM DEF Ollie Murphy FREM DEF Connor O'Sullivan GEEL DEF Lawson Humphries GEEL DEF/MID Will Graham GCS DEF/MID Sam Clohesy GCS DEF James Leake GWS DEF Joe Fonti GWS DEF William McCabe HAW DEF Bodie Ryan HAW DEF Toby Pink NM DEF Riley Hardeman NM DEF Wil Dawson NM DEF/FWD Liam O'Connell STK DEF Angus Hastie STK DEF Arie Schoenmaker STK DEF Patrick Snell SYD DEF/FWD

Midfielders

Midfielders who have DPP are included only in their non-MID position

Player Club Position Games 2023 Average 2023 Marcus Bontempelli WB MID 23 117 Clayton Oliver MELB MID 13 113.8 Jordan Dawson ADEL MID 23 113.4 Zach Merrett ESS MID 22 112.9 Errol Gulden SYD MID 23 112.5 Tim Taranto RICH MID 23 112.4 Tom Green GWS MID 19 110.6 Andrew Brayshaw FREM MID 23 110.3 Rory Laird ADEL MID 22 109.2 Caleb Serong FREM MID 22 108.1 Darcy Parish ESS MID 18 106.9 Christian Petracca MELB MID 23 106 Connor Rozee PA MID 23 105.9 Adam Treloar WB MID 19 105.3 Sam Docherty CARL MID 20 104.5 Josh Dunkley BL MID 21 104.4 Brad Crouch STK MID 23 103.3 Tom Liberatore WB MID 21 103.3 Stephen Coniglio GWS MID 23 101.6 Noah Anderson GCS MID 23 100.5 Jack Viney MELB MID 22 100 Zak Butters PA MID 23 99.5 Tim Kelly WCE MID 22 98.7 Josh Kelly GWS MID 19 97.9 Jack Steele STK MID 20 97.9 Luke Davies-Uniacke NM MID 14 97.4 Lachie Neale BL MID 23 97 Adam Cerra CARL MID 19 96.6 Touk Miller GCS MID 13 96.2 Will Day HAW MID 21 95.3 Josh Daicos COLL MID 23 94.7 Sam Walsh CARL MID 15 94.6 Jai Newcombe HAW MID 22 93.3 Chad Warner SYD MID 20 92.7 Will Setterfield ESS MID 10 92 Matt Rowell GCS MID 23 92 Tom Mitchell COLL MID 23 91.8 Mason Wood STK MID 23 91.6 Luke Parker SYD MID 22 89.9 Dom Sheed WCE MID 15 89.6 Matt Crouch ADEL MID 7 89.3 Hugh McCluggage BL MID 22 89.3 Patrick Cripps CARL MID 21 88.4 Scott Pendlebury COLL MID 22 88 Blake Acres CARL MID 22 87.8 Jordan De Goey COLL MID 18 86.8 Cameron Guthrie GEEL MID 6 86.8 Karl Amon HAW MID 21 86.8 James Worpel HAW MID 23 86.3 Bailey Scott NM MID 23 85.6 Callum Mills SYD MID 19 84.1 Will Ashcroft BL MID 18 82.9 Jack Crisp COLL MID 23 82.9 Conor Nash HAW MID 23 82 Jacob Hopper RICH MID 16 80.8 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL MID 18 79.9 Tom Atkins GEEL MID 23 79.9 Tarryn Thomas NM MID 12 79.3 James Rowbottom SYD MID 23 79.3 Lachie Hunter MELB MID 22 79.2 Steele Sidebottom COLL MID 17 78.8 Ollie Wines PA MID 23 77.7 Liam Shiels NM MID 16 77.3 Willem Drew PA MID 23 76.9 Liam Henry STK MID 16 76.8 Ben Hobbs ESS MID 18 76.5 Harry Morrison HAW MID 13 76.5 Max Holmes GEEL MID 21 75.9 Dion Prestia RICH MID 20 75.9 Finn Callaghan GWS MID 18 75.8 Jy Simpkin NM MID 18 75.8 Brandon Ellis GCS MID 16 75.6 Jaeger O'Meara FREM MID 21 75.4 Josh Ward HAW MID 16 74.9 Matthew Kennedy CARL MID 14 74.6 Rory Sloane ADEL MID 22 74.5 George Hewett CARL MID 19 74.1 Jarrod Berry BL MID 22 73.8 James Aish FREM MID 20 73.5 David Swallow GCS MID 23 72.4 Ed Langdon MELB MID 23 72.4 Callan Ward GWS MID 22 71.9 Andrew Gaff WCE MID 23 71.7 Jack Ross RICH MID 19 71.6 Brayden Fiorini GCS MID 17 70.8 Justin McInerney SYD MID 18 70.8 Tanner Bruhn GEEL MID 19 70.7 Sebastian Ross STK MID 16 69.9 Bailey Williams WB MID 23 69.9 Dylan Shiel ESS MID 12 69 Jason Horne-Francis PA MID 22 68 Lachlan Sholl ADEL MID 16 67.8 Hunter Clark STK MID 18 67.8 Jake Soligo ADEL MID 21 67.6 Will Brodie FREM MID 5 67 Will Phillips NM MID 16 66.8 Zach Tuohy GEEL MID 20 66.7 Tom Sparrow MELB MID 21 66.6 Xavier Duursma ESS MID 14 66.3 George Wardlaw NM MID 8 65 Brayden Cook ADEL MID 1 63 Sam Durham ESS MID 22 63 Henry Hustwaite HAW MID 2 62.5 Angus Sheldrick SYD MID 7 62.4 Travis Boak PA MID 19 62.2 Ryan Byrnes STK MID 20 62 Darcy Tucker NM MID 18 60.8 Oskar Baker WB MID 18 60.2 Kamdyn McIntosh RICH MID 22 59.7 Harry Sharp BL MID 3 59.3 Hugh Greenwood NM MID 14 59.3 Oliver Hollands CARL MID 17 58.2 Reuben Ginbey WCE MID 17 57.9 Matthew Johnson FREM MID 18 56.7 Paddy Dow STK MID 10 56.7 Caleb Poulter WB MID 9 56.7 Nathan O'Driscoll FREM MID 10 56.5 Will Hoskin-Elliott COLL MID 20 55.5 Brandan Parfitt GEEL MID 9 55.1 Thomson Dow RICH MID 4 55 Dylan Stephens NM MID 13 54.9 Zak Jones STK MID 4 54.5 Neil Erasmus FREM MID 14 51.7 Mitchell Knevitt GEEL MID 8 51.3 Riley Bonner STK MID 11 51.3 Elijah Hollands CARL MID 9 51.1 Callum Ah Chee BL MID 9 50.9 Harry Schoenberg ADEL MID 11 50.7 Jarryd Lyons BL MID 7 50.6 Jaspa Fletcher BL MID 11 50.3 Sam Berry ADEL MID 4 49.3 Luke Edwards WCE MID 14 47.1 Cooper Hamilton GWS MID 4 47 Finn Maginness HAW MID 13 43 Campbell Chesser WCE MID 14 42.5 Ryan Angwin GWS MID 15 38.9 Jhye Clark GEEL MID 1 36 Josh Fahey GWS MID 7 33.7 Matt Roberts SYD MID 6 30.8 Zane Trew WCE MID 4 30.5 Harry Rowston GWS MID 7 29.4 Jacob Wehr GWS MID 4 28.8 Josh Sinn PA MID 3 19.7 Ethan Stanley FREM MID 2 17.5 Jack Carroll CARL MID 1 13 Zac Taylor ADEL MID Jaxon Binns CARL MID Edward Allan COLL MID James Willis GEEL MID Mitch Hardie GEEL MID Cooper Stephens HAW MID Hugh Jackson PA MID Dominic Bedendo WB MID Reece Torrent BL MID Harry DeMattia COLL MID Nic Martin ESS MID George Stevens GEEL MID Jake Rogers GCS MID Nathan Wardius GWS MID Colby McKercher NM MID Kane McAuliffe RICH MID Caiden Cleary SYD MID Indhi Kirk SYD MID Clay Hall WCE MID Ryley Sanders WB MID

Rucks

Player Club Position Games 2023 Average 2023 Tim English WB RUCK 23 118.7 Rowan Marshall STK RUCK 23 115.8 Toby Nankervis RICH RUCK 15 102.3 Sean Darcy FREM RUCK 15 95.4 Kieren Briggs GWS RUCK 14 94.1 Max Gawn MELB RUCK 20 92.1 Jarrod Witts GCS RUCK 21 90.8 Reilly O'Brien ADEL RUCK 23 88.4 Luke Jackson FREM RUCK/FWD 23 84.7 Darcy Cameron COLL RUCK 16 84 Oscar McInerney BL RUCK 22 82.7 Mark Blicavs GEEL RUCK/MID 19 81.5 Ivan Soldo PA RUCK 8 78.6 Bailey J. Williams WCE RUCK 23 76.7 Peter Ladhams SYD RUCK 9 76.2 Brodie Grundy SYD RUCK 17 75 Matt Flynn WCE RUCK 9 73.8 Todd Goldstein ESS RUCK 20 73.3 Rhys Stanley GEEL RUCK 13 71.3 Sam Draper ESS RUCK 14 66.6 Tom De Koning CARL RUCK 16 66.3 Tristan Xerri NM RUCK 9 66 Hayden McLean SYD RUCK/FWD 21 65.6 Ned Reeves HAW RUCK 21 60.9 Mason Cox COLL RUCK/FWD 16 59.4 Lloyd Meek HAW RUCK 16 59.4 Marc Pittonet CARL RUCK 15 58.7 Nick Bryan ESS RUCK 8 54.9 Ned Moyle GCS RUCK 2 54 Toby Conway GEEL RUCK 1 48 Samson Ryan RICH RUCK/FWD 14 46.6 Ben Miller RICH RUCK/FWD 13 45.4 Darcy Fort BL RUCK/FWD 7 45.3 Lachlan McAndrew SYD RUCK 2 42 Dante Visentini PA RUCK 3 39.7 Nathan Kreuger COLL RUCK/FWD 2 10 Harry Barnett WCE RUCK/FWD 1 9 Kieran Strachan ADEL RUCK Henry Smith BL RUCK/FWD Kalin Lane BL RUCK Alex Mirkov CARL RUCK Hudson O'Keeffe CARL RUCK Aiden Begg COLL RUCK Oscar Steene COLL RUCK/FWD Liam Reidy FREM RUCK Max Knobel FREM RUCK Braydon Preuss GWS RUCK Nicholas Madden GWS RUCK Clay Tucker HAW RUCK Kyah Farris-White MELB RUCK Will Verrall MELB RUCK Hamish Free NM RUCK Jordon Sweet PA RUCK Mate Colina RICH RUCK/FWD Max Heath STK RUCK/FWD Tom Campbell STK RUCK Zane Zakostelsky BL DEF/RUCK Vigo Visentini ESS RUCK Odin Jones FREM RUCK Joe Furphy GEEL RUCK Mitchell Edwards GEEL RUCK Ethan Read GCS RUCK Taylor Goad NM RUCK Finnbar Maley NM RUCK/FWD Sam Naismith RICH RUCK Oliver Hayes-Brown RICH RUCK William Green SYD RUCK Archer Reid WCE RUCK/FWD Coen Livingstone WCE RUCK/FWD Lachlan Smith WB RUCK

Forwards

Player Club Position Games 2023 Average 2023 Jack Macrae WB MID/FWD 22 91.8 Dustin Martin RICH FWD 20 90 Caleb Daniel WB MID/FWD 23 89.9 Sam Flanders GCS MID/FWD 14 89.6 Toby Greene GWS FWD 21 88.5 Dylan Moore HAW FWD 23 88 Charlie Curnow CARL FWD 23 86.8 Shai Bolton RICH MID/FWD 23 86.8 Dayne Zorko BL MID/FWD 17 84.8 Luke Jackson FREM RUCK/FWD 23 84.7 Bailey Smith WB MID/FWD 19 83.3 Jeremy Cameron GEEL FWD 20 83 Taylor Walker ADEL FWD 22 80.4 Isaac Heeney SYD FWD 22 80 Lachie Schultz COLL FWD 23 78.5 Ben Keays ADEL FWD 23 77.3 Taylor Adams SYD MID/FWD 22 76.5 Joe Daniher BL FWD 23 76.2 Gryan Miers GEEL FWD 23 75.5 Jye Caldwell ESS MID/FWD 21 75.1 Bradley Hill STK MID/FWD 21 74.5 Izak Rankine ADEL FWD 20 74.2 Ben Ainsworth GCS FWD 21 74.1 Jake Waterman WCE FWD 11 74.1 Jesse Hogan GWS FWD 20 73.9 Mitch Owens STK FWD 22 73.9 Jade Gresham ESS FWD 22 73.6 Kyle Langford ESS FWD 23 73 Alex Neal-Bullen MELB FWD 23 72.7 Jeremy Finlayson PA FWD 20 72.6 Zac Bailey BL MID/FWD 21 72.4 Charlie Dixon PA FWD 13 72.3 Liam Ryan WCE FWD 3 72.3 Jack Lukosius GCS FWD 22 72.1 Josh Rachele ADEL FWD 21 71.9 Mitch Lewis HAW FWD 15 71.9 Tom Emmett FREM FWD 2 71.5 Connor Macdonald HAW FWD 21 70.7 Brent Daniels GWS FWD 17 70.2 Liam Baker RICH DEF/FWD 23 69.8 Patrick Lipinski COLL FWD 11 69.7 Harry McKay CARL FWD 19 69.6 Jamie Cripps WCE FWD 12 69.4 Zac Fisher NM FWD 12 69 Archie Perkins ESS FWD 23 67.3 Aaron Naughton WB FWD 23 66.9 Jamie Elliott COLL FWD 21 66.8 Tom Papley SYD FWD 22 66.2 Hayden McLean SYD RUCK/FWD 21 65.6 Cameron Zurhaar NM FWD 16 64.5 Elijah Tsatas ESS MID/FWD 4 64.3 Oscar Allen WCE FWD 23 64.1 Cam Rayner BL FWD 23 63.7 Toby Bedford GWS FWD 16 63.7 Jack Higgins STK FWD 21 63.7 Charlie Cameron BL FWD 23 63.6 Jack Silvagni CARL FWD 16 63.4 Sam Switkowski FREM FWD 22 63.1 Bayley Fritsch MELB FWD 15 63.1 Kysaiah Pickett MELB FWD 21 63.1 Tom Hawkins GEEL FWD 20 63 Will Hayward SYD FWD 22 63 Lachlan Murphy ADEL FWD 22 62.5 Matthew Cottrell CARL MID/FWD 14 62.3 Jake Stringer ESS FWD 17 62 Mitch Georgiades PA FWD 2 61.5 Sam Powell-Pepper PA FWD 23 61.4 Curtis Taylor NM MID/FWD 16 61.3 Lachie Fogarty CARL FWD 9 61.2 Darcy Byrne-Jones PA FWD 21 61.2 Jack Graham RICH FWD 20 61 Xavier O'Halloran GWS FWD 12 60.9 Jack Billings MELB FWD 3 60.7 Darcy Fogarty ADEL FWD 21 60.4 Luke Breust HAW FWD 21 60.4 Chad Wingard HAW FWD 14 60.4 Brody Mihocek COLL FWD 21 60.3 Todd Marshall PA FWD 19 60.2 Nick Larkey NM FWD 23 60 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan WB FWD 23 60 Shane McAdam MELB FWD 7 59.7 Mason Cox COLL RUCK/FWD 16 59.4 Eric Hipwood BL FWD 23 59.3 David Cuningham CARL FWD 10 59.3 Dan Butler STK FWD 23 59.2 Kade Chandler MELB FWD 21 59 Rory Lobb WB FWD 20 58.5 Jack Darling WCE FWD 20 58.4 Cody Weightman WB FWD 19 58.4 Luke Pedlar ADEL FWD 21 58.2 Michael Frederick FREM FWD 19 58.1 Peter Wright ESS FWD 10 58 Max King STK FWD 10 57.7 Eddie Ford NM FWD 14 57.6 Tom Powell NM FWD 14 57.4 Nick Holman GCS FWD 19 57 Sam Wicks SYD FWD 10 56.8 Brad Close GEEL FWD 21 55.9 Oliver Henry GEEL FWD 22 55.9 Lincoln McCarthy BL FWD 21 55.5 Alex Davies GCS MID/FWD 9 55.4 Levi Casboult GCS FWD 20 55.4 Jack Gunston HAW FWD 17 54.8 Willie Rioli PA FWD 17 54.8 Logan McDonald SYD FWD 19 54.7 Jake Riccardi GWS FWD 18 54.6 Tim Membrey STK FWD 7 54.4 Jack Martin CARL FWD 11 54.1 Tyson Stengle GEEL FWD 19 53.9 Daniel McStay COLL FWD 12 53.8 Jack Petruccelle WCE FWD 18 53.8 Jaidyn Stephenson NM FWD 21 53.6 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL FWD 21 52.9 Lachlan Gollant ADEL FWD 4 52.8 Callum M. Brown GWS FWD 16 52.8 Tom McDonald MELB FWD 6 52.5 Beau McCreery COLL FWD 22 52.4 Josh Treacy FREM FWD 17 52.3 Mattaes Phillipou STK FWD 23 52.2 Harrison Petty MELB DEF/FWD 14 51.8 Tom Lynch RICH FWD 4 51.8 Rhylee West WB FWD 12 51.7 Jacob van Rooyen MELB FWD 19 51.6 Tyler Brockman WCE FWD 15 51.5 Joel Jeffrey GCS DEF/FWD 7 51.4 Bailey Humphrey GCS FWD 19 51.3 Joel Amartey SYD FWD 14 50.8 Ben Brown MELB FWD 7 50.7 Matthew Owies CARL FWD 16 50.6 Matt Guelfi ESS FWD 13 50.5 Anthony Caminiti STK FWD 17 50.4 Callum Coleman-Jones NM FWD 9 50.3 James Jordon SYD MID/FWD 17 50.3 Gary Rohan GEEL FWD 15 50.2 Marlion Pickett RICH MID/FWD 21 50.2 Bobby Hill COLL FWD 21 50.1 Jesse Motlop CARL FWD 18 49.7 Corey Durdin CARL FWD 11 49.5 Michael Walters FREM FWD 20 49.4 Nat Fyfe FREM MID/FWD 9 49.3 Ryan Maric WCE FWD 10 49.3 Mabior Chol HAW FWD 8 49 Jake Melksham MELB FWD 13 48.8 Jacob Koschitzke RICH FWD 12 48.8 Cam Mackenzie HAW FWD 14 48.6 Anthony Scott WB MID/FWD 22 48.5 Shannon Neale GEEL FWD 3 48 James Peatling GWS FWD 10 48 Jye Amiss FREM FWD 22 47.9 Sam Weideman ESS FWD 16 47.6 Bailey Banfield FREM FWD 14 47.5 Jack Mahony GCS MID/FWD 2 47.5 Finlay Macrae COLL FWD 1 47 James Harmes WB MID/FWD 9 46.8 Sam Butler HAW FWD 8 46.6 Samson Ryan RICH RUCK/FWD 14 46.6 Noah Long WCE FWD 19 46.5 Elijah Hewett WCE MID/FWD 14 46.3 Elliott Himmelberg ADEL FWD 3 46 Ash Johnson COLL FWD 15 45.7 Jack Ginnivan HAW FWD 11 45.7 Ben King GCS FWD 20 45.6 Charlie Spargo MELB FWD 13 45.5 Ben Miller RICH RUCK/FWD 13 45.4 Darcy Fort BL RUCK/FWD 7 45.3 Quinton Narkle PA FWD 3 45.3 Malcolm Rosas GCS FWD 19 45.2 Cooper Harvey NM FWD 3 44.7 Ned McHenry ADEL FWD 11 44.5 Cooper Sharman STK FWD 15 44.4 Paul Curtis NM FWD 21 43.9 Jye Menzie ESS FWD 21 43.8 Noah Cumberland RICH FWD 9 43.2 Jack Hayes STK FWD 1 43 Sam Sturt FREM FWD 14 42.9 Harrison Jones ESS FWD 5 42.8 Matt Taberner FREM FWD 4 41.3 Jed McEntee PA FWD 20 41.3 Rhyan Mansell RICH FWD 17 41.2 Charlie Comben NM FWD 7 41.1 Jai Culley WCE MID/FWD 5 41 Callum Jamieson WCE FWD 4 40.3 Judson Clarke RICH FWD 13 39.7 Harvey Harrison COLL FWD 4 39.5 Zaine Cordy STK DEF/FWD 13 39.2 Francis Evans PA FWD 10 39 Brandon Ryan BL FWD 3 38.7 Deven Robertson BL MID/FWD 13 38.6 Hewago Oea GCS MID/FWD 8 38.5 Taj Woewodin MELB FWD 4 38.5 Noah Answerth BL FWD 4 38.3 Orazio Fantasia CARL FWD 3 37.7 Jack Williams WCE FWD 10 37.1 Riley Garcia WB FWD 3 37 Jackson Mead PA MID/FWD 7 35.9 Alwyn Davey Jnr ESS FWD 10 35.8 Tyler Sonsie RICH FWD 3 35.7 Josh Corbett FREM FWD 5 35.2 Sam Day GCS FWD 3 35 Ollie Lord PA FWD 11 35 Joel Smith MELB FWD 12 34.8 Arthur Jones WB FWD 13 33.7 Charlie Lazzaro NM MID/FWD 6 33.3 Matthew Coulthard RICH FWD 4 33.3 Thomas Berry GCS FWD 6 33 Oliver Dempsey GEEL FWD 5 32.8 Kai Lohmann BL FWD 6 32.3 Lachlan Keeffe GWS FWD 11 32.3 Max Ramsden HAW FWD 2 30.5 Maurice Rioli RICH FWD 10 29.7 Lachlan McNeil WB FWD 13 27.5 Blake Drury NM FWD 4 26.3 Adam Kennedy GWS DEF/FWD 5 26 Denver Grainger-Barras HAW DEF/FWD 7 25.9 James Tsitas GCS FWD 4 25.8 Toby McMullin GWS FWD 3 25.7 Josh Schache MELB FWD 2 25 Alex Sexton GCS FWD 8 24.8 Aaron Cadman GWS FWD 12 24.5 Bailey Laurie MELB FWD 4 24.5 Jacob Bauer RICH FWD 4 23.8 Chris Burgess ADEL FWD 1 22 Corey Warner SYD FWD 3 20.7 Reef McInnes COLL FWD 5 20.6 Sam Darcy WB FWD 3 20 Robert Hansen Jr NM FWD 2 19 Jack Buller SYD FWD 1 19 Ted Clohesy GEEL FWD 1 18 Conor Stone GWS FWD 3 17.7 James Tunstill BL FWD 2 16 Buku Khamis WB FWD 1 15 Nathan Kreuger COLL RUCK/FWD 2 10 Harry Barnett WCE RUCK/FWD 1 9 Josh Carmichael COLL FWD 1 8 Billy Dowling ADEL MID/FWD Henry Smith BL RUCK/FWD Shadeau Brain BL FWD Harry Lemmey CARL FWD Joe Richards COLL FWD Oscar Steene COLL RUCK/FWD Jaiden Hunter ESS FWD Jayden Davey ESS FWD Tex Wanganeen ESS FWD Conrad Williams FREM MID/FWD Sebit Kuek FREM FWD Phoenix Foster GEEL FWD Oskar Faulkhead GCS MID/FWD Darcy Jones GWS FWD Max Gruzewski GWS FWD Wade Derksen GWS FWD Jack O'Sullivan HAW FWD Joshua Bennetts HAW FWD Andy Moniz-Wakefield MELB FWD Matthew Jefferson MELB FWD Oliver Sestan MELB FWD Tom Fullarton MELB FWD Bigoa Nyuon NM FWD Brayden George NM FWD Thomas Scully PA FWD Mate Colina RICH RUCK/FWD Seth Campbell RICH FWD Steely Green RICH FWD Isaac Keeler STK FWD Matthew Allison STK FWD Max Heath STK RUCK/FWD Olli Hotton STK MID/FWD Jacob Konstanty SYD FWD Sam Reid SYD FWD Tyrell Dewar WCE FWD Charlie Clarke WB FWD Harvey Gallagher WB FWD Logan Morris BL FWD Luke Lloyd BL FWD Bruce Reville BL MID/FWD Rob Monahan CARL FWD Ashton Moir CARL FWD Nate Caddy ESS FWD Jack Delean FREM FWD Cooper Simpson FREM MID/FWD Shaun Mannagh GEEL MID/FWD Oliver Wiltshire GEEL MID/FWD Jed Walter GCS FWD William Rowlands GCS MID/FWD Phoenix Gothard GWS FWD Harvey Thomas GWS MID/FWD Nicholas Watson HAW FWD Calsher Dear HAW FWD Koltyn Tholstrup MELB FWD Caleb Windsor MELB MID/FWD Kynan Brown MELB MID/FWD Wil Dawson NM DEF/FWD Zane Duursma NM MID/FWD Finnbar Maley NM RUCK/FWD Tom Anastasopolous PA FWD Lachlan Charleson PA MID/FWD Will Lorenz PA MID/FWD Xavier Walsh PA FWD Liam Fawcett RICH FWD Lance Collard STK FWD Darcy Wilson STK MID/FWD Hugo Garcia STK MID/FWD Patrick Snell SYD DEF/FWD Harley Reid WCE MID/FWD Harvey Johnston WCE MID/FWD Archer Reid WCE RUCK/FWD Loch Rawlinson WCE MID/FWD Coen Livingstone WCE RUCK/FWD Jordan Croft WB FWD Aiden O'Driscoll WB FWD Joel Freijah WB MID/FWD

