Sam Sofronidis, who was a standout in Victoria's amateur competition, will train with Collingwood for a spot on the rookie list

VAFA star Sam Sofronidis in action. Picture: VAFA

VAFA star Sam Sofronidis is set to audition for a spot on the rookie list at Collingwood when the pre-season supplemental selection period opens on Monday.

The 23-year-old underwent a medical at the AIA Centre on Friday and is expected to join the Magpies' first-to-fourth-year players when they report back for pre-season training next week.

Sofronidis attracted interest from several clubs across a dominant season in Victoria's amateurs, drawing recruiters from Geelong and Fremantle to games across the season with others doing homework on the defender.

Collingwood recruiting boss Derek Hine was an interested onlooker when Sofronidis helped lead Collegians to a massive Grand Final win over St Kevin's at Elsternwick Park in September.

The 194cm intercept defender was initially planning to live abroad in 2023 but changed his mind earlier in the year, returning to Collegians' line-up by round four after missing the first three games and the pre-season.

Sofronidis earned Big V selection mid-season and was named in the VAFA team of the year, before winning Collegians' best and fairest.

Sam Sofronidis in action for Collegians. Picture: VAFA

Collingwood plucked Joe Richards out of the Ovens and Murray League in the 2022 AFL Draft and aren't the only club that has thought outside the box in the past 12 months.

Melbourne signed Kye Turner straight from Old Haileybury earlier this year after trialling the key defender during the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Geelong produced the biggest surprise of this week's AFL and rookie drafts, plucking 21-year-old Oli Wiltshire out of the Bellarine Football League after a standout season with Barwon Heads.

Sofronidis played for the Sandringham Dragons in 2017 and 2018, before joining the Sandringham Zebras in the VFL in 2019, prior to signing with Frankston in 2020, but the season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After joining Collegians in 2021, Sofronidis has established himself as one of the best players in one of the top local football leagues in the country. Now he has the chance to land a rookie contract with the reigning premiers.

Sam Sofronidis (second from left) celebrates with his Collegians teammates. Picture: @collegianslions Twitter

Collingwood is set to trial up to four players in the early stages of the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The Magpies signed two players – Oscar Steene and Oleg Markov – during last year's window with the former Gold Coast and Richmond half-back becoming a premiership player in September after being signed in February.

Collingwood will train away from Olympic Park across the first block of the pre-season due to resurfacing works, with the group set to start on Gosch's Paddock before spending most of the next month training at Victoria Park.