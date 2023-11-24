With Sebit Kuek set for the long-term injury list, the Dockers are aiming to sign two players during the SSP

Sebit Kuek looks on while receiving treatment during Peel's WAFL clash against Subiaco on June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE plans to sign two players during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) with untried forward Sebit Kuek set for the long-term injury list.

Kuek, 23, was selected in the 2022 Mid-Season Rookie Draft, but is yet to play a senior game for the Dockers.

He injured his knee while playing in the WAFL last July and is recovering from knee and shoulder surgery, with Freo to lodge paperwork to place him on the long-term injury list.

The Dockers announced last month that another forward, Josh Corbett, would undergo hip surgery and miss the 2024 season.

"It's unfortunate for Sebit and Josh, who have both had promising starts since arriving at the Club," Fremantle head of player personnel David Walls said.

"Josh and Sebit's long-term health is our priority and the club will support them with their rehab while getting back to being able to play.

"We're losing two talls with Sebit and Josh having long-term injuries and that also gives us the opportunity to have four train-ons.

"We'll look at a few different types there. A couple of talls and some small forwards as well."

The Dockers are expected to sign former Gold Coast midfielder Jeremy Sharp via the SSP, which opens on Monday.

Jeremy Sharp in action for Gold Coast during the 2023 VFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Freo saw Liam Henry and Lachie Schultz depart via trade at season's end, while Joel Hamling left the club to join Sydney as a free agent.

Former Melbourne and Carlton defender Oscar McDonald is among their arrivals.