ADELAIDE has recalled defender Najwa Allen as it looks to combat North Melbourne's fearsome forward line in Sunday's preliminary final.
Allen was dropped last week in favour of small forward Jess Waterhouse, who has kept her spot in the Crows' line-up off the back of a two-goal performance last week.
Hannah Munyard makes way for Allen.
Off the back of a stunning qualifying final victory over Melbourne, the Kangaroos have named an unchanged line-up.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.45pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: None
Out: None
Milestone: Dakota Davidson - 50 games
GEELONG
In: C.Scheer, A.Kennedy
Out: Z.Friswell (concussion), G.Featherston (omitted)
Debut: Anna-Rose Kennedy
Milestone: Becky Webster - 50 games
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26
North Melbourne v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: None
Out: None
Milestone: Tahlia Randall - 75 games
ADELAIDE
In: N.Allen
Out: H.Munyard (omitted)