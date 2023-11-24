The teams are in for this weekend's preliminary finals

ADELAIDE has recalled defender Najwa Allen as it looks to combat North Melbourne's fearsome forward line in Sunday's preliminary final.

Allen was dropped last week in favour of small forward Jess Waterhouse, who has kept her spot in the Crows' line-up off the back of a two-goal performance last week.

Hannah Munyard makes way for Allen.

Off the back of a stunning qualifying final victory over Melbourne, the Kangaroos have named an unchanged line-up.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.45pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: None

Out: None

Milestone: Dakota Davidson - 50 games

GEELONG

In: C.Scheer, A.Kennedy

Out: Z.Friswell (concussion), G.Featherston (omitted)

Debut: Anna-Rose Kennedy

Milestone: Becky Webster - 50 games

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: None

Out: None

Milestone: Tahlia Randall - 75 games

ADELAIDE

In: N.Allen

Out: H.Munyard (omitted)