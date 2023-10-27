Josh Corbett has been ruled out for the 2024 campaign in another blow for the Dockers

Josh Corbett in action during Fremantle's clash against Geelong in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE forward Josh Corbett will miss the 2024 season due to a hip injury.

Corbett, 27, will undergo hip surgery in late November and has been placed on the Dockers' long-term injury list.

It means Fremantle opens up a list spot, with the club to potentially use the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) to add to its list.

Corbett joined the Dockers from Gold Coast ahead of the 2023 season and played five games this year.

His expected rehabilitation period after the hip surgery is up to 12 months.

It continues what has been a tough off-season so far for Freo, with Lachie Schultz (Collingwood) and Liam Henry (St Kilda) leaving the club during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Thursday, the Dockers are set to pounce on former Melbourne and Carlton key defender Oscar McDonald as a delisted free agent.

The Dockers showed interest in Jeremy Sharp, who was delisted by the Suns on Friday, last year and they could look at the 21-year-old again after their unexpected departures.