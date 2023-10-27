The teams are in for Sunday's round nine AFLW matches

Sarah Allan, Hannah Ewings and Ellie Gavalas. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will receive a boost ahead of its Sunday clash against North Melbourne, with defender Sarah Allan named to play her first game of the season after overcoming a hamstring injury.

The Crows will be out for redemption after suffering their first loss of the year last week, but face an almighty challenge in the top-four Kangaroos.

Ellie Gavalas is back in the Roos' line-up, with Ruby Tripodi making way.

Rising Star winner Hannah Ewings returns to Port Adelaide's team for the first time since she was dropped for not meeting performance standards in round seven.

Olivia Levicki makes way for Ewings in Port's clash against Hawthorn, while the Hawks have named an unchanged line-up

Collingwood has dropped Imogen Evans in favour of Charlotte Taylor and Jo Lin for its clash against Sydney, with Lauren Butler to miss through injury.

Aimee Whelan comes into the Swans' side with Paige Sheppard to miss through concussion.

Georgia Gall will make her debut for the Demons on Saturday afternoon after Maddi Gay was withdrawn due to hamstring soreness.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

Sydney v Collingwood at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: A.Whelan

Out: P.Sheppard (concussion)

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Taylor, J.Lin

Out: L.Butler (hamstring), L.Evans (omitted)

Milestone: Steve Symonds (50 games as coach)

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Norwood Oval, 2.35pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: S.Allan

Out: B.Tonon (omitted)

Milestone: Ebony Marinoff (75 games)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.Gavalas

Out: R.Tripodi (omitted)

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium, 5.05pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Milestone: Emily Bates (75 games)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: H.Ewings

Out: O.Levicki (omitted)