Gold Coast has continued to reshape its list under new coach Damien Hardwick

Jeremy Sharp in action for Gold Coast during the 2023 VFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has delisted Jeremy Sharp and Jake Stein, finalising its list ahead of the upcoming AFL National Draft.

Sharp was selected by the Suns with the 27th pick of the 2019 draft after they executed the second ‘live’ draft night trade with Geelong to grab the West Australian wingman.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

His time never quite worked out at Carrara though, playing 23 games across four seasons.

Learn More 01:46

Sharp had some interest from Fremantle during the 2022 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, but the clubs could not come to an agreement and he played out his contract with the Suns.

Stein joined the club via the Rookie Draft in 2022 after playing 20 games with Greater Western Sydney, but didn’t add to his senior tally.

Both players featured in Gold Coast’s VFL premiership, although it was a bittersweet day for Stein who ruptured his ACL during the match.

Jake Stein is helped from the field during the 2023 VFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns have committed to supporting Stein through the rehabilitation of his injury.

Since the completion of the season Gold Coast lost Mabior Chol, Elijah Hollands and Chris Burgess to trades and Connor Blakely, Charlie Constable and Jed Anderson to retirement.