Another familiar face joins the Bombers' football department under coach Brad Scott

Jona Segal during lockdown training with North Melbourne players in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER North Melbourne high performance manager Jona Segal will join Essendon’s strength and conditioning program, continuing a run of appointments in the Bombers’ football department.

Segal was the Roos’ head of high performance from 2017 to 2020, working alongside current Bombers coach and former North leader Brad Scott, but held a number of roles at the club from 2000.

He had been a long-time strength and conditioning coach and dietician at the Roos as well, before departing the club at the end of 2021.

Tarryn Thomas with Kangaroos high performance manager Jona Segal. Picture: AFL Photos

Segal will work with the Bombers’ high performance team in a part-time capacity, with the club having had change in the area with former strength and conditioning coach Conor Daly moving to take up a role with the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team.

Essendon has continued to change its personnel over the off-season, with Daniel McPherson appointed the new football manager after Josh Mahoney’s departure to the AFL.

Experienced football strategist David Rath has been appointed as the Bombers’ coaching innovation and game strategy manager and Ben Robbins as Essendon’s head of psychology and wellbeing.

Essendon also appointed Matt Rosa as its new talent and operations manager.