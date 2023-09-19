Adrian Dodoro will soon leave his senior role at the Bombers, with Matt Rosa to join the club

Essendon list boss Adrian Dodoro during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN Essendon list manager Adrian Dodoro will step back from his senior role at the Bombers after this year's national draft in another major change to the club's football department.

The move comes as former West Coast and Gold Coast player Matt Rosa joins in the position of AFL Talent & Operations Manager.

The Bombers have announced that Dodoro, who has been at the club full-time for a quarter of a century, will continue in his current job through the upcoming trade and draft periods before taking "a step back from his current senior role" and "transitioning to and assisting Matt Rosa moving forward".

"I approached Craig (Vozzo, club CEO) back in April to discuss the concept of transition and I feel that now is the right time to make this decision," Dodoro said.

Essendon recruiting manager Adrian Dodoro at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

"I sat on the panel to assist in the selection of Matt, and I believe he will be an outstanding acquisition to the club for years to come. I look forward to working with Matt moving forward.

"These roles are very taxing on individuals and their families and it just feels like that. After nearly three decades and with stability in key roles at the club, now is the right time for me to take a step back in to a role which will provide me and my family with a better work life balance.

"More immediately, we have an important few months coming up and I'm looking forward to playing my part to deliver a strong trade and draft period for the club to ensure that the playing list is in a strong position for the future."

The move is another major change to the Bombers' football department after Josh Mahoney left as executive general manager of football last month before joining the AFL.

CEO Craig Vozzo paid tribute to Dodoro for his service to the club and for his "selfless decision" to step away from his senior role.

"Adrian is a highly respected Life Member of the Essendon Football Club and has made an enormous contribution to the club and the wider AFL industry during his time in football, including assisting to navigate the club through unprecedented and challenging periods," Vozzo said.

"Throughout his time at the Bombers, Adrian's commitment and passion to take the club forward in its list management and recruiting, has been unquestionable. Some of the champions of Essendon have been identified and selected by Adrian, and we will always be grateful for the important and enduring role he has played.

"On behalf of the entire club, we would like to acknowledge Adrian's selfless decision and we look forward to his ongoing contribution to the club.

"Adrian will work with Matt to ensure a smooth hand-over and a successful transition of responsibilities."

Matt Rosa during a West Coast training session in 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

Rosa, who played a total of 207 AFL games at the Eagles and Suns, joins the Bombers from Peel Thunder, Fremantle's feeder team in the WAFL, where he's been the club's footy boss.

"After going through a thorough process, it is clear there is a strong commitment to do the hard work required to set up a period of sustained success. I'm looking forward to being part of that journey," Rosa said.

"This is a great opportunity for me and I'm excited to be able to build upon a talented young list and help this club strive for success. Essendon is a special club with a rich football history and my family and I are excited to be part of its future."