Essendon after the round 19 match between Essendon and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, July 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IT WAS no coincidence that Essendon's form drop-off in the back half of this season came as Jordan Ridley, Sam Draper and Jake Stringer were largely absent through injury.

The Bombers' important trio played a combined 12 games out of a possible 30 after Essendon's round 14 bye, wiping out a key member of coach Brad Scott's line-up from every line of the ground. But the injury-hit group also revealed the Bombers' challenge in covering their best players when not at peak fitness or form.

Scott will have a better understanding of his list needs after his maiden season in charge of the Bombers.

"Your first year is always going to be a bit of a year of discovery and my attitude was... we didn't look to make wholesale changes with the list or whole football department. Now we have 12 months' worth of information to make some positive change and we certainly have some opportunity to do that," Scott said in the lead-up to Essendon's final game.

Brad Scott during the round 13 match between Carlton and Essendon at the MCG, June 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"The way the competition's structured you can't simply plug and play all the time, but we have a lot more information to make sure we can improve and I'm really confident we can do that."

He will also have a sense of Essendon's depth. Tracing the Bombers' past five years of drafting from 2017-21 (not including 2022 as they have had only one season in the system) shows gaps.

Across that time, the Bombers have made 34 selections via the national draft, rookie draft, pre-season supplemental selection period and mid-season draft (not including category B rookies). There are 14 players who are still listed from that group, with Matt Guelfi (pick 76 in 2017) having played the most games of any pick-up with 96 appearances at senior level.

The additions have played an average of 18 games a player, with the explosive Archie Perkins next most at 62 games (he has played the second-most games of any 2020 draftee behind Swan Errol Gulden).

Success has come in pre-season and mid-season rookie picks for Essendon – Nic Martin, Sam Durham and Will Snelling have become senior regulars, with Martin and Durham impact players. With just national and end-of-year rookie selections tallied, the Bombers have picked 25 players who have played on average 15.8 games since the start of 2017.

None of the class of 2018 remain at Essendon, while injury has affected the development of Zach Reid, Nik Cox and Harrison Jones. Ben Hobbs, who shapes as a long-term midfielder, is the only player from the 2021 national draft still at the club.

Essendon's later starts to the 2017 and 2018 drafts came after the club's active trade periods at that time, when it brought Stringer, Adam Saad, Devon Smith and Dylan Shiel into the club over a two-year period.

Dylan Shiel (left) and Adam Saad at the MCG on October 30, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Maintaining a strong draft success rate whilst also being busy traders has been a key factor to the flag contenders this year.

Melbourne, in terms of games won over the past three seasons, has been the benchmark of the AFL, winning 52 games since the start of 2021 – the most of any club.

The Demons, too, were busy in the 2017-18 trade periods, landing key defensive pair Jake Lever and Steven May and using three first-round selections to do so. The duo went on to be pivotal figures in the club's drought-breaking premiership in 2021.

Steven May celebrates with fans after the Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, September 25, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

In the 2017-21 time period, the Demons brought in 29 players across the national, rookie, pre-season supplemental periods and mid-season drafts, of which 20 are still AFL-listed (including Luke Jackson and Corey Wagner at Fremantle, Oskar Baker at the Western Bulldogs and Toby Bedford at GWS).

Their recruits have played 922 games at an average of 32 a player, with Bayley Fritsch, Charlie Spargo, Harrison Petty, Tom Sparrow, James Jordon, Jackson, Kozzy Pickett, Trent Rivers and Jake Bowey all going on to feature in the Grand Final triumph. All bar Jackson and Pickett were selected from No.21 onwards.

Melbourne has not had as much success from its pre-season and mid-season picks as the Bombers, with its average games for each player at 43 if not including their nine additions in those drafts.

Nic Martin handballs during Essendon's clash against Carlton in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne's ladder position throughout the period on average has been eight, with Essendon's at 9.6, although Essendon's average pick number at the national draft has been 43 to Melbourne's 40. The Demons have had five first-round picks in that window compared to Essendon's four.

As the benchmark of the competition over the past three years – Melbourne is so far the only team to have claimed three successive top-four finishes in the home and away season and also clinched a premiership in that period – the Demons' mid-draft selections across that timeframe have been a central factor to their success and the depth within their squad as they reach their early to mid-20s.

ESSENDON

2017

Pick 49 – Jordan Houlahan – 0 games

Pick 66 – Brandon Zerk-Thatcher – 51 games

Pick 76 – Matt Guelfi – 96 games

Rookie – Trent Mynott – 0 games

2018

Pick 38 – Irving Mosquito – 4 games

Pick 60 – Noah Gown – 0 games

Pick 72 – Brayden Ham – 45 games

Rookie – Tom Jok – 1 game

Rookie – Matt Dea – 0 games after selection

Pre-season rookie – Zac Clarke – 9 games after selection

2019

Pick 30 – Harrison Jones – 31 games

Pick 38 – Nick Bryan – 14 games

Pick 56 – Ned Cahill – 6 games

Pick 63 – Lachie Johnson – 0 games

Rookie – Mitch Hibberd – 5 games after selection

Mid-season rookie – Will Snelling – 60 games after selection

Pre-season rookie – Jacob Townsend – 12 games after selection

Pre-season rookie – Henry Crauford – 0 games

Harrison Jones celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Essendon and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on April 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

2020

Pick 8 – Nik Cox – 33 games

Pick 9 – Archie Perkins – 62 games

Pick 10 – Zach Reid – 8 games

Pick 39 – Josh Eyre – 0 games

Pick 53 – Cody Brand – 0 games

Rookie – Martin Gleeson – 6 games after selection

Rookie – Dylan Clarke – 4 games after selection

Pre-season rookie – Kaine Baldwin – 8 games

Pre-season rookie – Alec Waterman – 22 games

2021

Pick 13 – Ben Hobbs – 35 games

Pick 46 – Alastair Lord – 1 game

Pick 50 – Garrett McDonagh – 0 games

Rookie – Patrick Voss – 0 games

Mid-season rookie – Sam Durham – 49 games

Pre-season rookie – Nic Martin – 44 games

Pre-season rookie – Tex Wanganeen – 5 games

TOTAL PLAYERS: 34

PLAYERS STILL AFL LISTED: 14

TOTAL GAMES/AVERAGE: 611/18 games per player

MELBOURNE

2017

Pick 29 – Charlie Spargo – 96 games

Pick 31 – Bayley Fritsch – 124 games

Pick 37 – Harrison Petty – 62 games

Pick 48 – Oskar Baker – 15 games at Melbourne, 33 total

2018

Pick 27 – Tom Sparrow – 72 games

Pick 33 – James Jordon – 64 games

Pick 53 – Aaron Nietschke – 0 games

Pick 56 – Marty Hore – 14 games

Pick 75 – Toby Bedford – 18 games at Melbourne, 34 total

Rookie – Kade Chandler – 31 games

Pre-season rookie – Corey Wagner – 11 games at Melbourne, 20 total after selection

Pre-season rookie – Jay Lockhart – 22 games

2019

Pick 3 – Luke Jackson – 52 games at Melbourne, 75 total

Pick 12 – Kysaiah Pickett – 83 games

Pick 32 – Trent Rivers – 75 games

Mid-season rookie – Kyle Dunkley – 5 games

Pre-season rookie – Mitch Brown – 9 games after selection

Pre-season rookie – Harley Bennell – 5 games after selection

Kysaiah Pickett ahead of the 2023 AFL premiership season. Picture: AFL Photos

2020

Pick 21 – Jake Bowey – 45 games

Pick 22 – Bailey Laurie – 4 games

Pick 34 – Fraser Rosman – 0 games

Pre-season rookie – Majak Daw – 0 games after selection

Pre-season rookie – Deakyn Smith – 0 games

2021

Pick 19 – Jacob van Rooyen – 19 games

Pick 39 – Blake Howes – 0 games

Pick 65 – Taj Woewodin – 4 games

Rookie – Judd McVee – 23 games

Mid-season rookie – Kye Declase – 0 games

Mid-season rookie – Daniel Turner – 3 games

TOTAL PLAYERS: 29

PLAYERS STILL AFL LISTED: 20

TOTAL GAMES/AVERAGE: 922/32