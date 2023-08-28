The Bombers have announced three players won't be offered new deals for next year

Rhett Montgomerie in action during Essendon's match simulation against Gold Coast on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has axed three players with confirmation Alastair Lord, Rhett Montgomerie and Cian McBride won't be offered contracts for next year.

Lord, taken with pick No.46 in the 2021 draft, is the only one of the trio to have made an AFL appearance, although that came as an unused substitute last year.

Irishman McBride joined the Bombers in 2019, while Montgomerie was selected in the 2022 AFL Rookie Draft as a mature-aged defender.

Neither played a senior game.

"The three players have been terrific club people and handled the news today with great professionalism," Essendon general manager of performance Daniel McPherson said.

"We wish them all the best for their future careers, and they will always be welcome back at Essendon."

Despite a promising start in Brad Scott's first season at the helm, the Bombers fell away late in the year and missed the finals with an 11-12 record.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Andrew Phillips have already announced their retirements, while AFL.com.au revealed last week the Bombers would delist James Stewart with a year to go on his contract.