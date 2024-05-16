We look at the current top 10 sides' records against each other

Chad Warner celebrates during the round one match between Collingwood and Sydney at the MCG, March 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S position on top of the ladder has been hard-earned, with the Swans holding an undefeated record against the best teams in the competition despite having played the most top 10 sides so far this season.

The Swans have a perfect 6-0 record against its fellow top-10 teams, with their one loss for the year an upset defeat at the hands of a then-fit Richmond, while their remaining two victories have come against sides outside the top 10.

While the typical measurement is the top eight's record against each other, we've expanded it to 10 teams as Walyalup and Gold Coast started round 10 just two points adrift of eighth-placed Collingwood.

Geelong, compared to the Swans, coasted with an easier draw early in the season but have hit a snag once the tougher opponents have come their way. After an impressive win over Carlton, the Cats have dropped games to Narrm, Yartapuulti and Gold Coast to hold a 1-3 record against top sides.

Top 10's record against each other (ladder position at start of R10)

Team Win Loss Draw Sydney 6 0 0 Geelong 1 3 0 Essendon 1 2 1 Narrm 2 2 0 GWS 2 3 0 Yartapuulti 3 2 0 Carlton 3 2 0 Collingwood 2 2 1 Walyalup 0 3 0 Gold Coast 1 2 0

The Power and the Blues may sit in the bottom half of the top eight, but could be well placed come finals given the pair have more wins against the top teams than the higher-placed Greater Western Sydney, Narrm, Essendon and Geelong.

Prior to Gold Coast’s thumping win over Geelong which sent them from ninth to sixth, there was a clear delineation between the top eight and the Suns and Walyalup when it came to their records against the top sides, albeit from fewer games.

Matt Rowell is tackled by Sam Draper during the round two match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, March 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Between them, the Dockers and Suns are 1-5 against top 10 teams so far this season, with that sole win coming on Thursday night in Darwin, helping the Suns surge up the ladder.

The Dockers play Collingwood next week and Narrm the following game, while the Suns have Carlton and Essendon after their win over Geelong.

After their loss to the Suns, the Cats have games against GWS and Sydney coming up before their mid-season bye.

The top 10's record (ladder position at start of R10)

Sydney – defeated Narrm, Collingwood, Essendon, Gold Coast, GWS, Walyalup

Geelong – defeated Carlton; lost to Narrm, Yartapuulti, Gold Coast

Essendon – defeated GWS; lost to Sydney, Yartapuulti, drew with Collingwood

Narrm – defeated Yartapuulti, Geelong; lost to Sydney, Carlton

Greater Western Sydney – defeated Collingwood, Gold Coast; lost to Carlton, Sydney, Essendon

Yartapuulti – defeated Essendon, Walyalup, Geelong; lost to Narrm, Collingwood

Carlton – defeated Walyalup, GWS, Narrm; lost to Geelong, Collingwood

Collingwood – defeated Yartapuulti, Carlton; lost to GWS, Sydney; drew with Essendon

Walyalup – lost to Carlton, Yartapuulti, Walyalup

Gold Coast – defeated Geelong; lost to GWS, Sydney