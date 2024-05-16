CHRIS Scott had no qualms with the umpires on Thursday night and was more concerned with his "off" Cats following their thumping loss to Gold Coast.
The 64-point defeat at the hands of the Suns was Geelong's third straight loss, leaving its coach scratching his head.
Gold Coast was all smiles following its second straight win in Darwin, although Damien Hardwick is concerned young defender Mac Andrew might have sustained a serious leg injury.
But for Scott, he admitted the Cats have some soul-searching to do after being blown off TIO Stadium in unceremonious fashion.
Less than a week ago, he voiced his concern of some umpiring rule interpretations following a loss to Yartapuulti, but despite losing the free kick count 24-12 to the Suns, there was no repeat this time.
"We didn't even really think about it tonight," Scott said.
"We got beaten in every area. Sometimes when you get beaten around the ball, you can get desperate and grab an arm or something like that.
"I think it's more likely it's that sort of stuff."
Gold Coast had 84 more disposals, 17 more inside 50s, 43 more marks and 15 more tackles in a lopsided contest.
The result follows losses against the Power and Narrm in previous weeks.
"We've been aware for three weeks now, probably the last 15 minutes of the game before (against Carlton), we've been a little bit off, and tonight was the culmination of that," Scott said.
"We got beaten by some good players around the ball.
"It's not as if we have a history of playing this poorly consistently."
Scott said he would not overreact and would take time to digest Geelong's situation.
The Cats rested Tom Hawkins, Mitch Duncan and Rhys Stanley, were also without Jeremy Cameron and Patrick Dangerfield and lost Sam De Koning (tight hamstring) just before the first bounce.
"We always tend to look on the bright side and try to find the positives," he said.
"We're not playing well. We've got to try and galvanise the group. We can arrest things, I've got no doubt about that.
"It's a balance between not glossing over it, and we're clearly not going to do that, but we're also not going to overreact.
"That's the challenge, trying to find that reality and hopefully that's in the middle somewhere.
"It's clear we're off and we've got some problems we need to fix."
Hardwick was pleased with the win, but like Scott, was not going to get too excited.
He said Andrew, who left the field with a lower leg injury following a second-quarter collision with Ben Ainsworth, would be assessed in coming days.
"We hope it's not too serious, but we're not too sure," Hardwick said.
"It was like a kick I think, so whether it's a little fracture in his fibula, we're not too sure. We're hoping for the best.
"He's such a brilliant player, the kid. He's one of those players people want to see play, so hopefully he's OK."
Now with a 6-4 win-loss record after consecutive wins in Darwin, Hardwick said there was still going to be "ups and downs" for his team.
"Every now and then we're going to have a bad game," he said.
"There'll be things we learn out of tonight's game that we'll take moving forward.
"I think the players will get great belief in what it looks like, but more importantly feels like, to play Suns footy."