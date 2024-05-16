Gold Coast piled on the goals against Geelong in a history-making night in Darwin

Noah Anderson celebrates a goal during the R10 match between Gold Coast and Geelong at TIO Stadium on May 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Lukosius started the chaos, Gold Coast's midfield continued it and Bailey Humphrey added the icing as the Suns put a giant dent in Geelong's season with a stunning 64-point win in Darwin on Thursday night.

The 26.8 (164) to 15.10 (100) triumph to start Sir Doug Nicholls Round was the Suns' sixth straight success at TIO Stadium, confirming it as the perfect home away from home.

SUNS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

It was easily the highest score in club history, surpassing the 148 points scored against Greater Western Sydney in 2013, and moves the Suns to a 6-4 win-loss record. The victory was also Gold Coast's biggest ever over Geelong, eclipsing the 40-point margin set in 2014.

There was no indication of what was to follow during a frantic first quarter, with the Cats keeping in touch via their unerring efficiency inside 50.

But after that it was all one-way traffic.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:52 Highlights: Gold Coast v Geelong The Suns and Cats clash in round 10

00:29 King’s royal flush provides more shine for Suns Ben King adds yet another superb goal with a delicate touch on the left

00:34 Clark’s cool curler gives Cats consolation Geelong youngster Jhye Clark snaps through a terrific goal to give his side one to celebrate in the final term

00:37 Rowell adds his touch to party after fun handball chain Matt Rowell finishes with class on the run following some great team play

00:36 Stunned Suns after heavy friendly fire Mac Andrew and Ben Ainsworth brutally crash into each other after both keeping their eyes firmly on the footy

00:33 Hulking Humphrey shrugs off Cat before silky snap Suns young gun Bailey Humphrey shows his brute strength in this classy goal

00:42 Stengle’s super soccer carries for miles Tyson Stengle somehow manages to land this outrageous effort off the deck

00:33 Lurking Lukosius picks young Cat's pocket Toby Conway takes an impressive mark in defence before a shoddy kick gifts Jack Lukosius the easiest of goals

Damien Hardwick's men kicked seven goals to one in the second quarter and eight to two in the third to blow the game wide open against a barely recognisable Cats.

And all this off a five-day break in incredibly oppressive conditions in both Darwin matches.

Lukosius kicked three first-quarter goals as the Suns methodically moved the ball forward and found their men in space ahead of the ball.

Learn More 06:52

He finished with five for the night, as did Humphrey, while Ben King moved to the Coleman Medal lead with four goals. Recalled Sam Day booted three.

Matt Rowell made light work of his duel with former teammate Jack Bowes, finishing with a career-high 35 disposals that included a goal, three assists, eight clearances and 10 tackles.

Noah Anderson (a career-high 41 disposals, plus two goals), Sam Flanders (37, also a career high) and Touk Miller (32) exemplified the Suns' workrate away from the contest.

Learn More 01:51

While the Cats were more than competitive with the ball in dispute, once it got into space, Gold Coast was in a class of its own, showing no ill effects of playing three games in 12 days.

The only downside was a leg injury to rising star Mac Andrew, who left the field late in the second quarter after a heavy collision with teammate Ben Ainsworth.

Learn More 00:36

Sam Collins, Alex Sexton and Joel Jeffrey all had big impacts as the Suns barely had an average player on the field.

Geelong coach Chris Scott will be scratching his head following his team's third straight defeat.

While missing Jeremy Cameron and Patrick Dangerfield, resting Tom Hawkins and Mitch Duncan, and losing Sam De Koning before the first bounce, there was no way that should have been the gap between the teams.

Max Holmes and Gryan Miers tried hard, but it will be a long flight back to Victoria as the Cats lick their wounds to prepare for a date with GWS at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday week.

Lukosius the TIO Stadium specialist

It was only a couple of weeks ago coach Damien Hardwick apologised to Jack Lukosius for playing him in defence earlier in the season. Thrust back to his natural forward habitat, the former No.2 draft pick was the Suns' firestarter with three opening-quarter goals. In finishing with five for the night, along with five direct goal assists, Lukosius again proved to be the TIO Stadium specialist, adding to his 10 goals from two games there in 2023.

Learn More 00:33

No favours for the Cats from the umpires

Chris Scott was not pleased with a few umpiring interpretations following last Friday's loss to Yartapuulti and met new AFL head of officiating Stephen McBurney early in the week to clarify a few things. Scott was pleased with the "collaborative" meeting, but might have a few more queries following the loss to the Suns. There is no suggestion of copping the rough end of the stick, but the Cats trailed 9-1 in the free kick count at quarter-time and 17-3 at half-time. It finished 25-14 at full-time.

Bailey back with a bang

During the pre-season, Damien Hardwick likened the skills of Bailey Humphrey to Dustin Martin and Jordan De Goey, among others. It was high praise, and more designed to fill the youngster with confidence than burden him with expectation. The second-year midfielder had a slow start though, kicking three goals in his first six games before being rested ahead of the QClash against Brisbane. He was the substitute against North Melbourne last Saturday, gathering 12 disposals in a quarter, and burst back to his brilliant best against the Cats. He kicked his first goal midway through the second term after beating two defenders and snapping truly and ended up with five goals from 16 disposals in a blistering display.

Learn More 00:33

GOLD COAST 4.3 11.5 19.7 26.8 (164)

GEELONG 5.0 6.2 8.7 15.10 (100)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Humphrey 5, Lukosius 5, King 4, Day 3, Swallow 2, Long 2, Anderson 2, Rowell, Jeffrey, Ainsworth

Geelong: Stengle 3, Neale 2, Miers 2, Henry 2, Tuohy, Rohan, Holmes, Close, Clark, Bruhn

BEST

Gold Coast: Rowell, Anderson, Lukosius, Humphrey, Miller, Flanders

Geelong: Holmes, Myers, Stewart, Stengle

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Andrew (leg)

Geelong: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Nil

Geelong: Sam De Koning (hamstring tightness) replaced in selected side by Zach Tuohy

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Alex Davies (replaced Mac Andrew at half-time)

Geelong: Jhye Clark (replaced Cam Guthrie during the third quarter)

Crowd: 12,112 at TIO Stadium