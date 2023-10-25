Fremantle has set its sights on a former Blues and Demons defender as a delisted free agent

Oscar McDonald during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park on December 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is set to pounce on former Melbourne and Carlton key defender Oscar McDonald as a delisted free agent.

It's understood the Dockers have been eyeing McDonald ahead of the November 1 delisted free agency period opening, having been on the hunt for defensive reinforcements recently.

McDonald is believed to have met with Fremantle officials in Western Australia last week, while he also undertook a medical examination with the club's doctors.

Oscar McDonald kicks the ball for Williamstown during a round three clash in the VFL on April 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

McDonald has played 86 AFL games, 81 with Melbourne and five with Carlton, but was left without a home at the end of 2022 when he was delisted by the Blues following a complicated back injury.

However, the 27-year-old returned to football with Williamstown this season where he regained his form and fitness and was rewarded with a spot at full-back in the VFL Team of the Year.

McDonald, the brother of Melbourne premiership forward Tom, averaged 16.8 disposals and 8.1 marks per game across 20 matches in the VFL with Williamstown this season.

The Dockers lost Joel Hamling to Sydney as an unrestricted free agent earlier this month, despite offering the former 2016 premiership winner a contract extension, and have since been searching for a replacement.

Small forward Lachie Schultz and wingman Liam Henry also departed the club during the most recent Trade Period. However, the Dockers recouped multiple future first-round picks belonging to Collingwood and Port Adelaide throughout the player movement window.

Former Sydney key defender Toby Pink is so far the only delisted free agent to be nabbed this year, having been signed by North Melbourne following four successful seasons at SANFL side Glenelg.

Oscar McDonald ahead of Carlton's clash with Richmond in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

As revealed by AFL.com.au earlier this week, Richmond is also scouring the delisted free agency market for additional ruck depth and have identified former 30-game Sydney big man Sam Naismith as a potential option after he enjoyed a terrific VFL campaign with Port Melbourne.

Port Adelaide ruckman Scott Lycett is also weighing his options as he nears the end of his contract, with Richmond, St Kilda and Collingwood among the potential suitors for the 146-game veteran.