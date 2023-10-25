The AFL's new footy boss Laura Kane joins Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge on Gettable

Laura Kane joins Gettable to chat through the recent trade period. Picture: Supplied

THE AFL’s new executive general manager of football Laura Kane is on Gettable this week.

Kane speaks about how she viewed the most recent trade period, clubs’ thoughts on how player movement can evolve, and the planned review of the Next Generation Academy and father-son bidding system.

She also goes into depth on how clubs can still rebuild through the draft, the free agency compensation method, and how Tasmania’s list build rules are currently progressing.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge then analyse the players just outside of Cal’s most recent Phantom Form Guide, while they look at potential pick-swaps before the draft and a host of delisted free agency options for clubs.

