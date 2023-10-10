North Melbourne has looked to the SANFL for a replacement for departed free agent Ben McKay

Toby Pink at a Sydney Swans training session on July 17, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has committed to reviving the AFL career of former Sydney rookie Toby Pink when the delisted free agency window opens next month.

The Kangaroos tracked the 25-year-old across the back end of the SANFL season, met with the key defender on multiple occasions and are understood to have notified him on Tuesday after Ben McKay's move to Essendon was completed.

Pink was delisted at the end of 2019 after failing to play a game across his three seasons at the Swans but put his name back on the radar during a dominant 2023 campaign for Glenelg.

After being drafted by Sydney as a key forward, Pink returned to that role when he went back to South Australia and also spent some time as a ruckman before transitioning into one of the best key defenders across the state leagues.

Pink played a key role in leading Glenelg to a premiership last month, holding former Brisbane key forward Connor McFayden goalless in the Grand Final, after being named at full back in the SANFL team of the year.

Toby Pink and Tony Lockett at Sydney training on May 3, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

The 194cm backman has met with North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson, list manager Brady Rawlings and the recruiting team at Arden Street, who believe he can play a role in 2024.

The Kangaroos' interest dates back to 2020 when the club signed Pink to join its VFL program before the coronavirus pandemic ended the season before it started.

North Melbourne has been searching for some readymade key defenders to replace McKay – who officially departed on Tuesday as a free agent – and cover the loss of Griffin Logue, who is set to miss most of next season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in July.

The Kangaroos are light on for talls down back with Aidan Corr and Kallan Dawson, who recently signed a deal for 2024, the only two contracted for next year. Aiden Bonar is yet to receive another contract.

Richmond key defender Bigoa Nyuon has also met with North Melbourne and can move as an unrestricted free agent after previously being delisted by the Tigers.