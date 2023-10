Brodie Grundy at Melbourne training at Gosch's Paddock, September 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Pies, Dees and Swans in talks over Grundy and Adams deals

- Grundy move looms 'as complicated as arguably any deal'

- How Schultz would fit at the Pies

- North stuck in a 'doom loop' with high picks

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.